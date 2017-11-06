Spurs duo Kane, Winks out for England’s upcoming friendlies

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

The Three Lions are already down one Tottenham star heading into their upcoming friendlies against Germany and Brazil, but Gareth Southgate will have to adapt without two more Spurs players.

Harry Kane and Harry Winks have both been ruled out for the matches after picking up slight injuries during Sunday’s 1-0 win over Crystal Palace.

Tottenham won’t run the risk of Kane re-injuring himself, after previously having a hamstring problem, while Winks suffered an ankle injury against Palace.

The Spurs players join Dele Alli as contributors that won’t be at Southgate’s disposal, which has prompted the England manager to call up West Bromwich Albion midfielder Jake Livermore.

Additionally, Southgate is waiting on the status of Gary Cahill and Jordan Henderson — both of whom are looking to gain fitness ahead of England’s important fixtures.