Swansea assistant Claude Makelele takes over Belgian side Eupen

Click to email (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Claude Makelele wants to continue his path as a manager, and his future plans aren’t at the Liberty Stadium.

[ MORE: Slaven Bilic fired at West Ham ]

The 44-year-old Frenchman has left Swansea City after just 10 months as an assistant coach with the Welsh side to take a job as manager at Eupen — who currently plays in Belgium’s top flight.

Eupen sits last in the Jupiler Pro League on 10 points through the club’s first 14 matches of the 2017/18 campaign.

Makelele had previously joined Swansea after the club hired Paul Clement in January.

The former French international got into coaching directly after finishing his professional career in 2011, jumping into the managerial side with Paris Saint-Germain as an assistant.