Timothy Weah, four PSG youth players train with Brazil national team

It’s been quite the year for Timothy Weah, and on Monday the American youngster received another amazing opportunity.
The U-17 national team attacker, along with four of his Paris Saint-Germain academy teammates reportedly practiced with Brazil’s national team as the Selecao were shorthanded with several members of the squad out after playing in matches this weekend with their respective clubs.
Weah was joined by Colin Dagda, Claudio Gomes, Moussa Sissako and Loic Mbe Soh of PSG’s youth squad at the Charléty Stadium, according to Le Perisien.
The son of former professional player, George Weah, the 17-year-old led the American team during October’s U-17 World Cup in India with three goals, alongside Josh Sargent (who also scored three).
A year ago, Clint Dempsey‘s future as a soccer player was in doubt. Now, the U.S. Men’s National Team star appears to be coming back for more.
FourFourTwo USA is reporting that the Seattle Sounders are close to finalizing a new deal with Dempsey — who leads the Western Conference side in goals this season with 12.
The 34-year-old made an emphatic return to MLS back in 2013 when Dempsey joined the Sounders from Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur, and now it looks as though “Deuce” will be back at CenturyLink Field in 2018 for his sixth season with the club.
As the report notes, Dempsey has made $3.89 million in 2017, a number that the Sounders likely will be looking to decrease in 2018, despite the USMNT attacker’s production.
Dempsey’s comeback this season has been nothing short of miraculous after missing the better part of six months, starting in August 2016, due to a heart ailment.
PARIS (AP) The French league will investigate the incidents that marred a soccer match between Saint-Etienne and Lyon after home fans invaded the pitch and unfurled an aggressive banner calling for “hatred” during a 5-0 loss.
The derby between the two neighbors at Geoffroy-Guichard Stadium was halted twice on Sunday. Referee Clement Turpin stopped the game for a second time in the 84th minute when fans descended from the stands.
Lyon forward Nabil Fekir appeared to spark the invasion by taking off his shirt and raising it in front of angry home fans after his second goal of the night. Turpin led the players away and riot police sprinted onto the field to restore order. The game resumed after more than 30 minutes.
The French soccer federation’s ethics committee said in a statement Monday it has asked the league’s disciplinary commission to open a disciplinary case.
Jose Mourinho has made his feelings known about keeping one of his veteran midfielders, but that hasn’t stopped one club from expressing their interest.
Turkish side Besiktas has made it known that they are interested in the possibility of signing Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini, with the 29-year-old’s contract at Old Trafford expiring next summer.
Besiktas is third in the Turkish Super Lig table through 11 rounds of play, trailing leaders Galatasaray by five points.
Metin Albayra — an executive with Besiktas — says Fellaini is one of several players the club is currently attracted to signing in 2018.
“Fellaini is on our list, we have made efforts to sign him but not just him,” Albayra said. “He is not the only player we scouted, our scouting team watched 20 games live this week.
“Transfer plans never end, we are always working. We are keeping tabs on several players.
“The club has plans for Turkey and Europe, there are negotiations. We want to make the signing for the winter transfer window or for the end of the season.”
Fellaini has been with United since joining the club in 2013 from fellow Premier League club Everton. The Belgium international has made over 100 appearances in all competitions for the Red Devils, and has scored four goals in eight matches this season for the Manchester giants.
If Miguel Almiron spends just one season in Major League Soccer, it will still be a major win for the league and his side Atlanta United.
Rumors have swirled over recent weeks regarding the Paraguayan’s future, with several top sides in Europe reportedly expressing interest in the Atlanta attacker.
Now, Metro is reporting that Italian giants AC Milan are pursuing Almiron — who has lit up MLS in his lone season in the U.S.
Previously, Almiron has been linked with a move to the Premier League, including London side Arsenal, while AC Milan’s biggest rivals, Inter Milan, have also reportedly shown interest.
The 23-year-old Paraguayan scored nine goals in 30 games this season for the expansion side, while adding 14 assists for Atlanta — which was tied for fourth-most in MLS.
Almiron was purchased prior to the 2017 season by Atlanta for an astounding $8 million fee, however, the Eastern Conference side will likely make a significant return on their investment.
According to the report, Almiron is currently being valued at around $18 million, which could more than double Atlanta’s purchase.