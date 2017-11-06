Timothy Weah, four PSG youth players train with Brazil national team

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

It’s been quite the year for Timothy Weah, and on Monday the American youngster received another amazing opportunity.

[ MORE: Sounders closing on contract extension for Dempsey ]

The U-17 national team attacker, along with four of his Paris Saint-Germain academy teammates reportedly practiced with Brazil’s national team as the Selecao were shorthanded with several members of the squad out after playing in matches this weekend with their respective clubs.

Weah was joined by Colin Dagda, Claudio Gomes, Moussa Sissako and Loic Mbe Soh of PSG’s youth squad at the Charléty Stadium, according to Le Perisien.

The son of former professional player, George Weah, the 17-year-old led the American team during October’s U-17 World Cup in India with three goals, alongside Josh Sargent (who also scored three).