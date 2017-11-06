More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Mark Blinch/The Canadian Press via AP

USMNT call-ups versus Portugal, revisited

By Nicholas MendolaNov 6, 2017, 2:16 PM EST
So now that we have a final list of MLS semifinalists, we can make one final prediction for Dave Sarachan’s USMNT roster versus Portugal before Tuesday’s expected announcement.

The interim boss will lead the U.S. into Leiria on Nov. 14, and members of quarterfinal losing New York Red Bulls, Vancouver Whitecaps, Portland Timbers, and New York City FC are in play for the roster.

Portugal has announced its squad here. We projected the U.S. 23-man roster last week, but will have a few changes following the MLS quarterfinals.

Our guess? Three new players into our projections, a mainstay from Portland and two uncapped Red Bull products.

Goalkeepers (3) : Bill Hamid, Brad Guzan, Ethan Horvath

Changes: None.

Defenders (8): John Brooks, Matt MiazgaDeAndre YedlinCameron Carter-Vickers, Matt Besler, Brandon Vincent, Matt Polster, Aaron Long.

Changes: RBNY’s Aaron Long has a bit of LB versatility to go with his CB skill set, and he’ll take the place of Geoff Cameron, who is suffering from a head injury.

Midfielders (8): Weston McKennie, Kellyn Acosta, Paul Arriola, Lynden Gooch, Alejandro Bedoya, Tyler Adams, Darlington Nagbe, Jonathan Gonzalez.

Changes: Pulisic is reportedly out, and that’s fine because the Yanks would love to get a look at the Red Bulls’ Tyler Adams. Room will also be made for Darlington Nagbe and we’ll guess he takes Kelyn Rowe’s spot instead of Alejandro Bedoya. We’re also moving Jonathan Gonzalez of Monterrey ahead of Danny Williams, as Bedoya and Nagbe will have the experience/leadership angle covered.

Forwards (4): Bobby Wood, Josh Sargent, Aron Johannsson, CJ Sapong

Changes: We suppose Jonathan Lewis (NYCFC) or Haji Wright (Sandhausen) could fit here over Sapong, but we’ll stick with our gut instinct.

Swansea assistant Claude Makelele takes over Belgian side Eupen

Tony Marshall/Getty Images
By Matt ReedNov 6, 2017, 3:17 PM EST
Claude Makelele wants to continue his path as a manager, and his future plans aren’t at the Liberty Stadium.

The 44-year-old Frenchman has left Swansea City after just 10 months as an assistant coach with the Welsh side to take a job as manager at Eupen — who currently plays in Belgium’s top flight.

Eupen sits last in the Jupiler Pro League on 10 points through the club’s first 14 matches of the 2017/18 campaign.

Makelele had previously joined Swansea after the club hired Paul Clement in January.

The former French international got into coaching directly after finishing his professional career in 2011, jumping into the managerial side with Paris Saint-Germain as an assistant.

Makelele also managed French side Bastia briefly in 2014, winning just three of his 13 matches while in charge.

Chelsea technical director resigns after 10 years with club

Photo by Chelsea FC via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaNov 6, 2017, 1:31 PM EST
Chelsea technical director Michael Emenalo has quit his post.

The 52-year-old Nigerian, 13 times capped, had been with Chelsea since 2007 and was its technical director since 2011.

Emenalo played American college ball at Boston University and made 56 appearances with a goal for the San Jose Clash from 1996-97.

A big Jose Mourinho advocate, Emenalo leaves a significant question for Chelsea to answer (though there will be no shortage of suitors for his position).

A Chelsea release said Emenalo is pursuing “new challenges.” Here’s what Emenalo had to say:

‘This has been a very difficult decision to make, but one I believe is right for both myself and my family, and the club. I have had the privilege to work alongside some of the most talented people in the world of sport over the past 10 years, and I will depart incredibly proud of the achievements we have made. I wish Chelsea every success and look forward to following the club’s future triumphs from afar.’

Notable stats from the Premier League weekend — Week 11

By Nicholas MendolaNov 6, 2017, 12:44 PM EST
What numbers jump out following another entertaining three days in the Premier League? We culled the web, with help from Opta, to find out.

— 4 — Points claimed by West Brom in nine matches since opening the season with wins over Bournemouth and Burnley.

— 96.6 — PL-leading pass completion percentage from Man City’s John Stones, almost four percent more than runner-up Davinson Sanchez.

— 5 — Number of Man City players in the Top Ten for passes per game, including Stones, Fernandinho, David Silva, Nicolas Otamendi, and Kevin De Bruyne.

— 4.2 — Leicester City’s Wilfried Ndidi has played every minute for the Foxes, leading the league in tackles per game with 4.2.

— 2.5 — Ndidi also leads the league in times dribbles past per game.

— 22 — Goals conceded this season by Stoke City, Everton, and Crystal Palace, the most in the league.

— 38 — Goals scored by Man City, 15 more than any team in the Premier League.

— 19 — Burnley’s point total this season, one more than the almost historically low total one idiot writer predicted for them before the season.

— 142 — Peter Crouch appearances as a substitute. The giant scored off the bench in a 2-2 draw with Leicester City.

— 5 — Yellow cards each for Man City’s Nicolas Otamendi and countryman/ex-teammate Pablo Zabaleta of West Ham, tops in the PL.

Reports: Moyes to be hired by West Ham United

By Nicholas MendolaNov 6, 2017, 12:02 PM EST
West Ham United is expected to give David Moyes the keys to the car.

The Irons parted ways with Slaven Bilic on Monday, a day after Everton’s win sunk West Ham into the Premier League’s Bottom Three.

Moyes admitted interest in the job on Sunday.

The BBC says that Moyes, the ex-Everton, Sunderland, and Manchester United manager, will reportedly take over on an interim basis until the conclusion of this season.

West Ham will come out of the international break with a visit to Watford, then host Leicester City. A Moyes reunion at Everton is next on Nov. 29 before a murderer’s row of Man City (A), Chelsea (H), and Arsenal (H).

The Irons are 18th in the Premier League with nine points, a point back of West Brom and Bournemouth and two behind Everton.