Moyes named new West Ham manager

David Moyes has been named as the new manager of West Ham United.

[ MORE: Hammers smashed by Liverpool ]

After Slaven Bilic was fired by the Hammers on Monday, the joint-owners of the east London club have acted fast to get Moyes on board as West Ham have slipped into the bottom three after securing just nine points from their opening 11 Premier League games this season.

It is reported that Moyes has only signed an initial deal until the end of this season, with his sole task to stop West Ham from being sucked into a relegation battle between now and then.

The former Everton, Manchester United, Real Sociedad and Sunderland manager is back in a job for the first time since the end of last season when he left Sunderland following their relegation to the second-tier.

Speaking about his appointment, Moyes revealed his plans for West Ham.

“I hope West Ham fans are going to see a team that is organized and disciplined. But I have always only ever wanted to be involved with attacking, entertaining football. And I feel really confident with the group of players we have got here that we can provide that,” Moyes said. “West Ham supporters are a very passionate group, and we need them behind us. How do we do that? By building a successful team, with good players playing well, and that’s what we are aiming to do.”

Moyes’ impending appointment has led to more than a mixed reaction among West Ham fans with the vast majority responding negatively to the decision.

Last season at Sunderland was a disaster for Moyes but, in fairness, he did take over very late in preseason after Sam Allardyce left the Black Cats to become England boss and Moyes wasn’t handed any significant funds during his one disastrous season in charge at the Stadium of Light. It was only going one way.

What will worry West Ham supporters most is the downward spiral of Moyes’ career since he left Everton in 2013. He took over at Man United but didn’t last one season of his six-year deal as the Scotsman was fired and United finished in seventh. The only high points were Moyes reaching the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League and winning the Community Shield.

With his reputation damaged he then went to Real Sociedad and despite saving them from relegation he was soon sacked from the La Liga side before ending up at Sunderland.

Highly-respected for his 11-year stint in charge of the Toffees where he turned Everton into a perennial challenger for a top four spot on a shoestring budget, Moyes will see turning things around at West Ham as a very similar challenge to the one he faced at Everton in 2002 when he first took charge.

In this day and age he will not have too much time to get the fans, and players, onboard with his plans but expect West Ham to become much tougher to beat in the coming weeks and months as his defensive tactics take hold.

Moyes will meet the West Ham players on Tuesday and his first game in charge will be at Watford on Nov. 19.