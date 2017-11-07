More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Moyes named new West Ham manager

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 7, 2017, 7:45 AM EST
David Moyes has been named as the new manager of West Ham United.

After Slaven Bilic was fired by the Hammers on Monday, the joint-owners of the east London club have acted fast to get Moyes on board as West Ham have slipped into the bottom three after securing just nine points from their opening 11 Premier League games this season.

It is reported that Moyes has only signed an initial deal until the end of this season, with his sole task to stop West Ham from being sucked into a relegation battle between now and then.

The former Everton, Manchester United, Real Sociedad and Sunderland manager is back in a job for the first time since the end of last season when he left Sunderland following their relegation to the second-tier.

Speaking about his appointment, Moyes revealed his plans for West Ham.

“I hope West Ham fans are going to see a team that is organized and disciplined. But I have always only ever wanted to be involved with attacking, entertaining football. And I feel really confident with the group of players we have got here that we can provide that,” Moyes said. “West Ham supporters are a very passionate group, and we need them behind us. How do we do that? By building a successful team, with good players playing well, and that’s what we are aiming to do.”

Moyes’ impending appointment has led to more than a mixed reaction among West Ham fans with the vast majority responding negatively to the decision.

Last season at Sunderland was a disaster for Moyes but, in fairness, he did take over very late in preseason after Sam Allardyce left the Black Cats to become England boss and Moyes wasn’t handed any significant funds during his one disastrous season in charge at the Stadium of Light. It was only going one way.

What will worry West Ham supporters most is the downward spiral of Moyes’ career since he left Everton in 2013. He took over at Man United but didn’t last one season of his six-year deal as the Scotsman was fired and United finished in seventh. The only high points were Moyes reaching the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League and winning the Community Shield.

With his reputation damaged he then went to Real Sociedad and despite saving them from relegation he was soon sacked from the La Liga side before ending up at Sunderland.

Highly-respected for his 11-year stint in charge of the Toffees where he turned Everton into a perennial challenger for a top four spot on a shoestring budget, Moyes will see turning things around at West Ham as a very similar challenge to the one he faced at Everton in 2002 when he first took charge.

In this day and age he will not have too much time to get the fans, and players, onboard with his plans but expect West Ham to become much tougher to beat in the coming weeks and months as his defensive tactics take hold.

Moyes will meet the West Ham players on Tuesday and his first game in charge will be at Watford on Nov. 19.

Youngsters named in USMNT squad for Portugal friendly

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 7, 2017, 10:28 AM EST
The U.S. national team squad for their friendly at Portugal on Nov. 14 has been announced.

As expected interim boss Dave Sarachan has named a youth heavy squad with five players name in the 21-man squad who have yet to win a cap for the USMNT.

Goalkeeper Jesse Gonzalez, defender Cameron Carter-Vickers, midfielders Tyler Adams and Weston McKennie and forward Josh Sargent are all looking to make their first appearance for the Stars and Stripes.

There are also recalls for Wolfsburg’s John Brooks (who was previously out injured), Lynden Gooch from Sunderland, Huddersfield Town’s Danny Williams and Orlando City’s Dom Dwyer.

“The one word that I would use in reference to all of this is opportunity,” Sarachan said. “It’s an opportunity for many players who haven’t been in the picture that we feel have a bright future with the National Team to get to measure themselves in a game against a quality opponent. It’s an opportunity for our National Team to finish out 2017 in a positive way. It’s also just an opportunity to move on. As much as we’re still gutted from how things turned out with qualifying, we have to look ahead and finish out the year the right way.”

Over half of the 21-man squad are under the age of 24, while the vast majority ply their trade in Europe with the likes of Michael Bradley, Clint Dempsey and Jozy Altidore still in MLS Cup playoff action for their respective clubs.

McKennie, 19, has become a regular in Schalke’s squad in the Bundesliga and is an exciting midfield prospect, while Adams has been a standout performer for the New York Red Bulls in midfield and defense this season.

Below is the squad in full for the USA’s final game of a disappointing 2017 as they face a second-string Portugal side in Leiria.

USMNT squad vs. Portugal

GOALKEEPERS (3): Jesse Gonzalez (FC Dallas; 0/0), Bill Hamid (Midtjylland/DEN; 3/0), Ethan Horvath (Club Brugge/BEL; 1/0)

DEFENDERS (7): John Brooks (Wolfsburg/GER; 32/3), Cameron Carter-Vickers (Sheffield United/ENG; 0/0), Eric Lichaj (Nottingham Forest/ENG; 13/1), Matt Miazga (Vitesse/NED; 3/1), Tim Ream (Fulham/ENG; 26/1), Jorge Villafana (Santos Laguna/MEX; 14/0), DeAndre Yedlin (Newcastle United/ENG; 48/0)

MIDFIELDERS (7): Kellyn Acosta (FC Dallas; 16/1), Tyler Adams (New York Red Bulls; 0/0), Alejandro Bedoya (Philadelphia Union; 65/2), Lynden Gooch (Sunderland/ENG; 2/0), Weston McKennie (Schalke/GER; 0/0), Kelyn Rowe (New England Revolution; 3/1), Danny Williams (Huddersfield Town/ENG; 22/2)

FORWARDS (4): Juan Agudelo (New England Revolution; 26/3), Dom Dwyer (Orlando City SC; 3/2), C.J. Sapong (Philadelphia Union; 2/0), Josh Sargent (St. Louis Scott Gallagher; 0/0)

Report: PSG step up interest in Jose Mourinho

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 7, 2017, 9:47 AM EST
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho may not be impressing everyone right now, but Paris Saint-Germain is certainly impressed.

Mourinho, 54, spoke glowingly about PSG last month and numerous reports in France and the UK claim that Les Parisiens have reached out to Mourinho’s agent, Jorge Mendes, about him managing in the French capital, plus Mourinho wants assurances United will spend PSG-level cash.

After a huge splurge this summer which saw them break the world transfer record twice to sign Neymar from Barcelona for $265 million and Kylian Mbappe from Monaco for $208 million, Mourinho wants United’s hierarchy to back him in the transfer market.

Another report from the BBC says that Mourinho has been told he must sell players in January before he can bring in anyone else.

Hmmm.

In his previous interview with French outlet TF1, Mourinho said that he would not finish his coaching career at Old Trafford which led to PSG, currently coached by Unai Emery, reaching out about his availability.

Mourinho’s deal at United runs out at the end of next season and despite guiding the Red Devils back into the UEFA Champions League and into second place in the Premier League 11 games into this season, plenty of critics are circling with regards to the defensive style of play at United.

Would this be a good fit for Mourinho?

League titles in Portugal, England, Italy and Spain prove Mourinho’s worth and two Champions League titles over the years have added to his legend as a serial winner with FC Porto, Chelsea, Inter Milan, Real Madrid, Chelsea again, and then United last season.

But maybe Mourinho has realized that it will take PSG-money to overtake Manchester City as the elite club in the Premier League for the next few years and he will try and get out of United next summer? PSG’s current boss, Emery, is on a short leash after finishing second in Ligue 1 last season and an incredible collapse in the Champions League Round of 16 against Barcelona.

A blank checkbook and the chance to manage Neymar, Mbappe and Edinson Cavani would be the stuff dreams are made of for any manager. Especially Mourinho.

All of that aside, call me a cynic, but this PSG speculation feels like Mourinho is pushing pretty hard to get a new long-term deal at United. Or, at the very least, a spending spree in January from Executive Vice Chairman Ed Woodward so he can try and close the ever-widening gap to Manchester City.

England’s squad depleted for Germany, Brazil friendlies

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 7, 2017, 8:54 AM EST
Add three more names to the growing list of absentees for England during the international break.

Manchester City duo Raheem Sterling and Fabian Delph, plus Liverpool’s captain Jordan Henderson, are the latest trio to pull out of the Three Lions’ marquee friendlies at Wembley against Germany on Friday and Brazil on Nov. 14.

West Brom’s Jake Livermore had previously been called up to the squad as a replacement.

Tottenham trio Harry Kane, Dele Alli and Harry Winks had already pulled out of Gareth Southgate‘s squad and the England boss will now look at plenty of new faces for what he saw as key tune up games to assess where his side is at heading into the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Not anymore.

On the plus side England may well give plenty of minutes to a trio of youngsters who are getting their first call up to the senior national team: Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Tammy Abraham and Joe Gomez.

As they often do, England breezed through their qualifying group but these tests against the top two ranked teams on the planet have now become less of a measuring stick with next summer in mind.

Delph picked up a calf injury late in Man City’s win against Arsenal on Sunday, while Sterling was subbed out in the 78th minute with a back injury and Henderson has a thigh issue.

All six players come from clubs still in the Champions League who are also limbering up to intensify their PL title battle over the long winter months.

Kane, Alli and Sterling will be regulars for England, while Henderson will likely start too. Delph and Winks are both pushing to be squad players for Southgate but their untimely injuries now give the likes of Livermore, and others, a chance to step up.

Reports: Brad Friedel likely to be named next Revolution coach

By Matt ReedNov 6, 2017, 11:01 PM EST
There were several coaching vacancies throughout Major League Soccer this season, and it appears the New England Revolution are closing in on their next manager.

ESPN’s Taylor Twellman is reporting that former U.S. Men’s National Team goalkeeper and current U.S. U-19 head coach and FOX soccer analyst, Brad Friedel, will be the successor to Jay Heaps — who was fired by Revolution in September.

Friedel is believed to have a close relationship with Revs general manager Michael Burns.

The 46-year-old is well known throughout the U.S. Soccer community after making 82 international appearances for the USMNT and starting for several Premier League sides, including Liverpool, Tottenham, Aston Villa and Blackburn Rovers.