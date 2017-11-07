England’s squad depleted for Germany, Brazil friendlies

Add three more names to the growing list of absentees for England during the international break.

Manchester City duo Raheem Sterling and Fabian Delph, plus Liverpool’s captain Jordan Henderson, are the latest trio to pull out of the Three Lions’ marquee friendlies at Wembley against Germany on Friday and Brazil on Nov. 14.

West Brom’s Jake Livermore had previously been called up to the squad as a replacement.

Tottenham trio Harry Kane, Dele Alli and Harry Winks had already pulled out of Gareth Southgate‘s squad and the England boss will now look at plenty of new faces for what he saw as key tune up games to assess where his side is at heading into the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Not anymore.

On the plus side England may well give plenty of minutes to a trio of youngsters who are getting their first call up to the senior national team: Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Tammy Abraham and Joe Gomez.

As they often do, England breezed through their qualifying group but these tests against the top two ranked teams on the planet have now become less of a measuring stick with next summer in mind.

Delph picked up a calf injury late in Man City’s win against Arsenal on Sunday, while Sterling was subbed out in the 78th minute with a back injury and Henderson has a thigh issue.

All six players come from clubs still in the Champions League who are also limbering up to intensify their PL title battle over the long winter months.

Kane, Alli and Sterling will be regulars for England, while Henderson will likely start too. Delph and Winks are both pushing to be squad players for Southgate but their untimely injuries now give the likes of Livermore, and others, a chance to step up.

