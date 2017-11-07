FIFA to reveal all 2026 World Cup votes, aims for clean bids

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

ZURICH (AP) FIFA has pledged to publish all votes by soccer officials in the 2026 World Cup bidding race after corruption claims tainted the 2018 and 2022 contests.

Publishing documents Tuesday to guide the process, FIFA explained how bidders must detail a strategy to respect human rights and labor standards in all construction projects linked to the expanded 48-team tournament.

The North American bid by the United States, Canada and Mexico is strongly favored to be picked on June 13 in Moscow. The other bidder is Morocco.

The 2026 contest is currently barred to European and Asian countries because Russia and Qatar will host the next two tournaments. Both won despite being the highest risk options.

FIFA’s documents outline exactly how to evaluate the 2026 bids.