FIFA to reveal all 2026 World Cup votes, aims for clean bids

ZURICH (AP) FIFA has pledged to publish all votes by soccer officials in the 2026 World Cup bidding race after corruption claims tainted the 2018 and 2022 contests.
Publishing documents Tuesday to guide the process, FIFA explained how bidders must detail a strategy to respect human rights and labor standards in all construction projects linked to the expanded 48-team tournament.
The 82-times capped Friedel’s only management experience comes with the United States U-19 side, and he played with Columbus from 1996-97 in MLS.
As a goalkeeper, Friedel won the League Cup with Blackburn in 2002 and the 1996 Turkish Cup with Galatasaray. He made the 2002-03 PFA Premier League Team of the Year, and has won MLS and U.S. Soccer annual awards.
Jay Heaps led the Revs from 2011 until late this season. Under his stewardship, the Revs went to the 2014 MLS Cup Final but lost in the first round of the 2015 MLS Cup Playoffs before finishing seventh in the East after each of the last two seasons.
Friedel would not be the first Premier League veteran to lead the Revs, as Steve Nicol and Frank Stapleton held the post.
Rogers did not play this season after playing 24 matches including playoffs for LA last season.
Here’s what Rogers had to say about his retirement, thanking his legendary Galaxy coach for support and encouragement to play after coming out. From LAGalaxy.com:
“I would like to thank Bruce Arena for encouraging me to return to professional soccer after I came out as a gay man. I’d also like to thank all of my LA Galaxy teammates for accepting me from the first day I stepped back into the locker room at StubHub Center. Finally, I’d like to thank the fans for their continued support throughout my career. I’ll never forget the feeling of returning to the field in my first game back. That feeling of acceptance and support pushed me as an athlete and as a person. Having the opportunity to win an MLS Cup in my hometown, with my hometown club as an openly gay man will be something I will carry with me for the rest of my life. I will remain deeply connected to this sport and its surrounding community. I leave the game full of pride of what I have accomplished as a person and a player. I am looking forward to the next chapter of my life.”
Rogers finishes with 18 caps and three goals, the first coming in January 2009 against Sweden and the last in Slovenia in 2011.
After more than 100 matches for the Columbus Crew, Jurgen Klinsmann helped Rogers get a run with Leeds United. His stay was dogged by injuries and featured a loan to Stevenage before he returned home.
He will walk away from the game with one of the most important assists in U.S. men’s national team history, sending in the corner kick nodded home from Jonathan Bornstein to clinch a World Cup berth in 2009: