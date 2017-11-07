More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Getty Images

Has Virgil van Dijk given up on Liverpool move?

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 7, 2017, 1:18 PM EST
Things are finally settling down when it comes to Virgil Van Dijk.

The Dutch center back, 26, was the subject of summer-long speculation as he handed in a transfer request at Southampton and Liverpool had to issue an apology for an alleged illegal meeting between VVD and Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp.

Throw an eight-month injury into the mix and it has been a turbulent time for the former Celtic center back.

However, van Dijk insisted he has moved on after Saints’ disappointing 1-0 defeat to Burnley at St Mary’s on Saturday and didn’t seem as if he was pining for a move to Anfield anytime soon.

“I don’t think it’s appropriate to comment on anything that happened before,” van Dijk told reporters. “I’m giving 100 per cent for the club, I work hard every day, I help my team-mates and I’m positive and I want to win every game. That’s the situation right now. I think that’s pretty clear [that he’s moved on]. I’ve been playing, you can judge for yourself. I feel good. I’m happy and that’s the most important thing. We’ll see what happens.”

Right now Van Dijk is no longer Southampton’s team captain after he trained on his own for most of preseason after telling new manager Mauricio Pellegrino he wanted to leave.

Saints didn’t sell him to Liverpool, who had reportedly offered over $75 million for the classy center back, and with van Dijk still having five years left on his current contract at Southampton it appears he will staying put for now.

In January transfer rumors will again swirl and with Liverpool’s defensive issues so far this season he will again be linked with a move to Anfield.

Next up for Southampton after the international break is, you guessed it, a trip to Liverpool in the Premier League.

Needless to say VVD will be on the top of his game with Klopp and Co. looking on closer than usual from the opposition dugout.

He is still showing signs of rustiness from the foot injury he picked up in January and which kept him out for the second half of the 2016-17 season, but VVD is well on his way back to being one of the best center backs in the Premier League.

USMNT, MLS vet Robbie Rogers retires at the age of 30

Photo by Drew Hallowell/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaNov 7, 2017, 3:33 PM EST
Longtime MLS and USMNT player Robbie Rogers announced his retirement Tuesday at the age of 30.

A terrific career on the field was taken into a historic stratosphere in 2013, when Rogers became the first openly gay male to play in a major North American sports league.

[ JPW: PL Playback – Week 11 ]

Rogers did not play this season after playing 24 matches including playoffs for LA last season.

Here’s what Rogers had to say about his retirement, thanking his legendary Galaxy coach for support and encouragement to play after coming out. From LAGalaxy.com:

“I would like to thank Bruce Arena for encouraging me to return to professional soccer after I came out as a gay man. I’d also like to thank all of my LA Galaxy teammates for accepting me from the first day I stepped back into the locker room at StubHub Center. Finally, I’d like to thank the fans for their continued support throughout my career. I’ll never forget the feeling of returning to the field in my first game back. That feeling of acceptance and support pushed me as an athlete and as a person. Having the opportunity to win an MLS Cup in my hometown, with my hometown club as an openly gay man will be something I will carry with me for the rest of my life. I will remain deeply connected to this sport and its surrounding community. I leave the game full of pride of what I have accomplished as a person and a player. I am looking forward to the next chapter of my life.”

Rogers finishes with 18 caps and three goals, the first coming in January 2009 against Sweden and the last in Slovenia in 2011.

After more than 100 matches for the Columbus Crew, Jurgen Klinsmann helped Rogers get a run with Leeds United. His stay was dogged by injuries and featured a loan to Stevenage before he returned home.

He will walk away from the game with one of the most important assists in U.S. men’s national team history, sending in the corner kick nodded home from Jonathan Bornstein to clinch a World Cup berth in 2009:

VIDEO: Top 25 moments in Premier League: 3-1

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightNov 7, 2017, 3:00 PM EST
We have reached the pinnacle!

To celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Premier League we thought it would be great to count down our top 25 moments from a quarter of a century of action.

[ VIDEO: Top 25 moments in PL history ]

Each week we have released our best moments and you can look back at the full list here.

Below are the top three moments in PL history.

3. Arsenal’s “Invincibles” becoming the first team in history to go through an entire season unbeaten

2. Leicester City’s incredible title-winning season of 2015-16

1. Sergio Aguero’s last-second winner v QPR to win Manchester City their first-ever Premier League title

Ranking the new jerseys released for 2018 World Cup

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightNov 7, 2017, 2:18 PM EST
A handful of new jerseys have been released by national teams heading to the 2018 World Cup in Russia (sorry, USMNT fans) and there are some intriguing new threads.

[ MORE: Latest USMNT news

Belgium, Germany, Spain and Argentina are all among the national teams to unveil new shirts via adidas with a nod to the past for them all, but who’s jersey will become the “must have” this summer?

Where are England, France, Portugal and Brazil I hear you cry? Hold on. Nike will not release those national team jerseys until around March time, with New Balance, Puma, Umbro and Errea also providing the jerseys for other nations who are among the 32 who have so far qualified for the tournament in Russia.

Below is a ranking of the top national team jerseys from the new batch released this week.

1. Did someone say argyle? Belgium’s homage to their EURO ’84 team not only looks great on the pitch but wack it on with a pair of jeans and you look stylish in the bar. Superb.

2. Big fan of this. Germany took inspiration from their 1990 World Cup win for this jersey. A beauty.

3. Carlos Valderrama would be proud of this from Colombia. I would like to have seen the blue and red triangles a little bigger, but still a quality jersey

4. El Tri will be looking sharp in this simple but eye-catching shirt. Love the deep green color

5. Argentina’s jersey to mark the 125th anniversary of their football association is a little too plain for me. Still, nice clean look

6. Simple and subtle, hard not to want a little more from the Samurai Blue’s jersey

7. Russia’s new jersey is inspired by the Soviet Union’s 1988 Olympic Gold medal team. Uninspiring

8. Spain’s nod to their 1994 World Cup shirt is just a little too messy for my liking

 

Three thoughts on USMNT roster vs. Portugal

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightNov 7, 2017, 1:45 PM EST
The U.S. national team will close out a disappointing 2017 by playing against Portugal next Tuesday, Nov. 14, in Leiria.

[ MORE: Full USMNT squad, here ]

Interim boss Dave Sarachan named plenty of youngsters (12 players under the age of 24, to be exact) in his 21-man squad for the friendly, with four teenagers included and plenty of players given a second chance to impress after being overlooked by Bruce Arena in the past 12 months.

Here are my thoughts on the roster for the final game of the year for the USMNT and what impact it may have as the U.S. is still reeling from failing to qualify for the 2018 World Cup.

1. Youth movement takes center stage

If you’re going to play the kids, you might as well do it now. Everyone connected with U.S. Soccer needs a boost right now and showing that there’s a bright future with a talented young crop coming through should do the trick.

[ MORE: McKennie speaks to Mendola ]

Portugal do not have their first-choice lineup for this game with the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Nani, Jose Fonte, Rui Patricio and William Carvalho all left out. This is the perfect time to start Weston McKennie, Ethan Horvath, Cameron Carter-Vickers and Tyler Adams to see if they’re capable of making the step up. I’d start as many youngsters as possible. What have the U.S. got to lose?

Of the four teenagers, McKennie is playing regularly in the Bundesliga at a huge club, Adams has had a fine season for New York Red Bulls and the U.S. youth team, CCV is a regular for a Sheffield United side chasing promotion to the Premier League and Sargent deserves his chance after starring for both the U-17 and U-20 teams and getting a move to Werder Bremen. Is Sargent going to start ahead of Jozy Altidore anytime soon in the big U.S. games? Probably not. But until you try him (dare I say that chucking in another young 17-year-old, Mr Pulisic, worked out pretty well…) you won’t know what he’s capable of.

If you don’t play the kids in this game, especially the European based crew, when the heck are you going to?

2. Suggested lineup vs. Portugal

—– Horvath —–

— Yedlin — Brooks — Carter-Vickers — Villafana —

—- McKennie —- Williams —- Acosta —- Adams —- Gooch —-

 —- Sargent —- 

I’d like to see a return to a solid 4-5-1 which becomes a 4-3-3 going forward. It’s all a bit fake with Sarachan only in charge for one game and the strange scenario of Arena’s old coaching staff all still in place, but a new manager for the U.S. can do a lot worse than getting back to a hard-nosed defensive system which allows the likes of Christian Pulisic to float free in the attacking third (a la Clint Dempsey and Landon Donovan in years gone by) when the U.S. has the ball.

Club Brugge goalkeeper Ethan Horvath has impressed me whenever I’ve seem him play, so I’d give him the nod in net, while Bill Hamid may be the long-term challenger to Brad Guzan for the No.1 jersey after his recent move to Europe but Gonzalez is also worth a go. Simply put, as always, the USMNT have plenty of goalkeeping options. DeAndre Yedlin will be the long-time right back for the U.S. so you might as well play him, while Jorge Villafana is probably on one of his last chances with the USMNT after several shaky displays.

Carter-Vickers and Miazga starting together may be a little too much right away but you could even play a 3-5-2 formation with Brooks, Miazga and CCV as the center backs. McKennie and Gooch will put in great shifts out wide and are comfortable on the ball, while Danny Williams, Adams and Kellyn Acosta have a perfect combo of power, trickery and passing ability. Up top, why not start Sargent? We know what Dom Dwyer, CJ Sapong and Juan Agudelo can do, so the youngster deserves a chance to start and has shown his predatory instincts around the box for the youth national teams.

3. Experienced players can reclaim starting spots

Danny Williams, Alejandro Bedoya and Eric Lichaj will all be aiming to prove they deserve to be starters for the USMNT moving forward as they are among a handful of more experienced players in this squad.

[ MORE: Williams sits down with JPW ]

Williams, 28, has perhaps been one of the most missed players in recent months, first under Jurgen Klinsmann and then he was totally blanked by Arena. The German-American midfielder has become a starter for Huddersfield Town in the Premier League this season and played a pivotal role in their recent defeat of Manchester United. His mixture of athleticism, guile and ability to make surging runs forward from midfield would’ve helped the U.S. out massively over the past 6-12 months. He has worked extremely hard to get back into the fold and deserves to stick around.

Bedoya, 30, played 11 minutes across the USA’s two key World Cup qualifiers last month and the Philadelphia Union man will want to prove he still has plenty left in the tank for the USMNT. He could play in a new-look central midfield with Williams and Acosta but will he get in the team ahead of Michael Bradley when he’s available again in 2018 after the conclusion of the MLS Cup playoffs? A strong display against Portugal will be key to securing his long-term future for the USMNT.

Lichaj, 28, has been in and out of squads under Klinsmann and Arena but the Nottingham Forest full back is reliable and versatile. He should be in every U.S. squad due to that fact that he can play both right and left back, and at a stretch he can play in midfield too. Lichaj is also in great form and was named Man of the Match on multiple occasions for Forest last month.

The likes of Bradley, Altidore, Geoff Cameron, Dempsey, Bobby Wood, Jordan Morris, Pulisic and Guzan will all likely be available in 2018 but aside from that experience core, over 15 places are now totally up for grabs following the humiliation of failing to qualify for the World Cup in Russia next summer.