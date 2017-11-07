More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review

Playback: Moving time, excuses and expectations

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 7, 2017, 12:00 PM EST
EXCUSES, EXCUSES

Now is the time of the season when expectations begin to dwindle or grow depending on how the first 11 games went.

Almost a third of the way into the 2017-18 campaign, the Premier League table is taking shape.

That means it’s ready to get out your “Premier League excuses” bingo card. You will likely have heard more than one of the following this past weekend:

  • Injuries are taking their toll
  • We didn’t get what we deserved
  • Squad rotation played a part
  • Refereeing decisions cost us 
  • We were unlucky 

Like clockwork both Jose Mourinho and Arsene Wenger marked their bingo cards earlier than most with Mourinho blaming a plethora of injuries after Manchester United’s defeat at Chelsea.

“Of course we missed some important players, especially the quality and physicality of some of them that couldn’t be available,” Mourinho said, before adding his side “deserved more” and that this is “not about what is fair and isn’t fair.”

Wenger took a shot at the referees, league-wide, after Arsenal’s defeat at Manchester City which saw Raheem Sterling awarded a penalty kick and Gabriel Jesus‘ goal which should’ve been ruled out for offside.

“Overall once again the referee made the decision today,” Wenger fumed. “It was a soft penalty and an offside goal but we are used to it when you come here. Last year we had two offsides goals against us. The referees don’t work enough and the level drops every season. Overall it’s unacceptable what happens.”

With pressure mounting as preseason expectations dwindle for plenty of the big boys as Manchester City race clear atop the table, what else did you expect?

Mourinho, Wenger et al. are old hands at this game but the new boys were at it too.

Mauricio Pellegrino is struggling to impact Southampton’s style of play as they lost at home to Burnley and now face a ridiculously tough run of games with just 13 points on the board from their first 11 games. He and his players talked about a lack of luck and another gem which we will start to see appear is players “not gelling” as a unit.

Call me cynical, but the only managers or players we won’t be hearing excuses from is that that are overachieving. Anyone connected with Manchester City, Burnley, Brighton, Huddersfield and possibly Tottenham, will not be spewing out excuses anytime soon.

As for the rest? Well, it’s that time of year when the pressure builds and there are no easy answers to failing to live up to the preseason hype. The easiest answer of all is to roll out one of the antiquated excuses listed above.

BILIC OUT AS MOVING TIME ARRIVES

Premier League chairman and boards are known to be the most ruthless in the game, but this season has been something else.

After 11 games last season just one manager had lost his job: Francesco Guidolin at Swansea City. Only five more managerial changes arrived during the entire season, with Bob Bradley replaced by Paul Clement at Swansea, Sam Allardyce replacing Alan Pardew at Crystal Palace, Marco Silva arriving at Hull City, Aitor Karanka ousted at Middlesbrough and Claudio Ranieri replaced by Craig Shakespeare at Leicester City.

Slaven Bilic lost his job on Monday at West Ham on Monday, becoming the fourth manager to do so already this season after Frank De Boer was sacked by Crystal Palace after four games, Craig Shakespeare was given just eight games by Leicester and Ronald Koeman was out after nine games at Everton.

Yet Bilic and Koeman losing their jobs at aspirational clubs in West Ham and Everton, who both spent big this summer, shows the root of the problem: the board has no back up plan. David Moyes has arrived at the Hammers and Sam Allardyce is said to be closing in on getting the job at Goodison on a short-term basis.

Player power played its part in the sacking of all four and in Bilic’s case rumblings of a severe lack of respect from senior first team players is tough to hear. Bilic’s time was up, he admitted it himself, but he deserved better treatment from his senior pros due to his commitment to the Hammers both as a player and a manager. History will be kind to him because of that, even if the move to London Stadium and losing Dimitri Payet wasn’t.

So, why are managers being fired so quickly this season?

One can only assume that the success of the newly-promoted teams is having a huge impact on the established PL clubs who are starting to realize that Brighton & Hove Albion, Huddersfield and Newcastle all being inside the top 11 is no fluke. They’re stable, solid and mean business in the top-flight and all of a sudden the assumption that one or two of the new boys will go straight back down is incorrect.

Panic is a word oft used to describe the actions of PL chairman and decision makers. It’s apt right now.

Who’s next?

The ongoing situation at Chelsea (long-time Technical Director Michael Emenalo left abruptly on Monday) could cause Antonio Conte‘s future to be plunged into further doubt, while Tony Pulis is under pressure at West Brom after just two wins in their last 20 PL games and Clement is under pressure at Swansea following five defeats in their last six outings.

We could very well see half the managers who started the Premier League season replaced by the end of the campaign.

With huge financial gains for being a PL club, the stakes are high and the directors are panicking, perhaps unlike ever before. That’s quite a feat.

MANCHESTER CITY UNSTOPPABLE?

They’ve made the best start in Premier League history after 11 games and right now Pep Guardiola‘s men look unstoppable.

Winning 10 of their opening 11 games, which have included victories against Chelsea, Liverpool and now Arsenal, Man City already have an eight-point lead atop the table and a record goal differential of +31.

The way they toyed with Arsenal was unfair, at times, on Sunday. Their fluid passing, total domination in the final third and ability to have midfielders continually arriving in the box saw Arsenal pinned back. Like everybody else who has faced City this season, they couldn’t cope.

City have scored 52 goals this season after 17 games in all competitions, which is a record for any PL club, and this is exactly why Guardiola arrived at Man City.

We’ve seen this before from City, not on this scale, but a fast start to the season where they looked impenetrable has faltered right around this period in seasons gone by.

The difference this season is they’ve already qualified for the last 16 of the UEFA Champions League, meaning they can rest key players between now and the busy festive period. The difference is the sheer squad depth they have despite injuries to Benjamin Mendy and Vincent Kompany.

The fact that Bernardo Silva, Ilkay Gundogan and Gabriel Jesus were rolled out late on against Arsenal, with Yaya Toure, Danilo and Claudio Bravo unused subs, says it all.

Guardiola has, of course, been backed significantly in the transfer market but he’s not only spending cash like it’s going out of fashion, he’s improving every single player City has.

Look at Kevin De Bruyne and his weekly bouts of magic from central midfield. John Stones‘ growing composure in central defense. Raheem Sterling finally adding an end product to his game. Sergio Aguero’s rejuvenation. The examples go on and on.

Man City face Leicester, Huddersfield, West Ham and Southampton in their next four games in the Premier League. They are expected to win all four and by the time the first Manchester derby of the season arrives at Old Trafford on Dec. 9, United’s fans are surely already shuddering when thinking about just how many points City will be ahead of United, and the rest of the Premier League, by that point.

At this rate it is very plausible that City can go the entire season unbeaten and become one of the greatest teams we’ve ever seen.

Spending over $200 million each summer will help you do that but Guardiola has now had over 12 months in England and he’s experience has added that X-factor which was missing for the middle part of last season.

Premier League Playback comes out every week as PST's Lead Writer and Editor takes an alternative look at the action from the weekend.

World Cup qualifying reaching its climax

Associated PressNov 7, 2017, 12:44 PM EST
The lineup of teams at the World Cup in Russia will be confirmed over the next week.

Here’s a look at the two-leg European and intercontinental playoffs matches, as well as how African qualifying is shaping up:

NORTHERN IRELAND vs. SWITZERLAND

Northern Ireland is within reach of its first World Cup in 32 years after hitting its target of second place in a group won by defending champion Germany.

Switzerland, ranked No. 4 in August, finds itself in a tense playoff despite nine straight wins to start qualifying.

On Monday, Switzerland coach Vladimir Petkovic was still looking back to the 2-0 loss at Portugal last month, saying he had imagined playing a “nice friendly” game this week. He acknowledged his team was too passive against Portugal, and challenged players he did not identify to take more responsibility now.

The Swiss need to forget about that match before the first leg Thursday at Windsor Park, where only Germany has beaten Northern Ireland in a competitive match in the past four years.

Switzerland has a nine-game winning streak at home in tournament qualifiers, and hosts the return on Sunday in Basel.

CROATIA vs. GREECE

Greece is bidding to reach a major tournament again after an embarrassing qualification campaign for the 2016 European Championship.

Without defender Kostas Manolas, who is banned from the first leg, the Greeks will play at Croatia on Thursday and then host the return match on Sunday.

Manolas is out because FIFA suspended him for trying to manipulate his disciplinary record by deliberately earning a yellow card against Cyprus on Oct. 7. The decision compounded problems for coach Michael Skibbe, who is missing midfielder Petros Mantalos and striker Tasos Donis because of injury.

Croatia is set to miss defensive midfielder Milan Badeljï¿½for both matches against Greece.

The Croatians and the Greeks were in the playoffs for the 2014 tournament in Brazil. Croatia eliminated Iceland 2-0 on aggregate, while Greece beat Romania 4-2 on aggregate.

SWEDEN vs. ITALY

Four-time champion Italy has participated in every World Cup since failing to qualify for the 1958 tournament, which coincidentally was held in Sweden.

But Italy has showed poor form recently, ever since a 3-0 loss to Spain in September. After that match, Italy edged Israel 1-0, drew 1-1 with Macedonia and beat Albania 1-0.

While Sweden didn’t qualify for the last two World Cups, it impressed in qualifying with a win over France and finished ahead of the Netherlands.

“We are winners just by being here,” Sweden coach Janne Andersson said.

The first leg will be in Sweden on Friday, with the return match on Monday in Italy.

Sweden went unbeaten at home in qualifying at Friends Arena and striker Marcus Berg scored eight times in nine matches.

DENMARK vs. IRELAND

Being in the playoffs for a major tournament is nothing new for Ireland.

This will be the team’s ninth time, and they have lost five of them – including against France ahead of the 2010 World Cup when Thierry Henry clearly handled the ball in the build-up to the crucial goal.

The first leg will be in Denmark on Saturday. Ireland will host the second leg on Tuesday.

Ireland has effectively already won one playoff – by beating Wales 1-0 in its final qualifier – and will likely rely on the counterattacking tactics that worked so well in Cardiff.

While there are no real stars in the Ireland team, Denmark has a standout in Christian Eriksen – one of European soccer’s best playmakers over the past few years at Tottenham. He scored eight times from midfield in qualifying.

The Danes’ 4-0 win over Poland in group play highlights their potential and they are also higher in the FIFA rankings, at No. 19 compared to Ireland’s No. 26.

The managers – Martin O’Neill and Age Hareide – are former teammates at English club Norwich.

AUSTRALIA vs. HONDURAS

This is the scenario Australia aimed to avoid when it switched from Oceania to the Asian Football Confederation after the 2006 World Cup: A last-ditch intercontinental playoff in the Americas for a spot at soccer’s marquee event.

Australian players traveled from three continents to assemble in Honduras this week to prepare for Friday’s first leg. The return match will be in Australia on Wednesday.

It was a similar scenario when the Australians played Uruguay for a place at the 2006 tournament. Uruguay won 1-0 in Montevideo, and Australia leveled it up with a 1-0 win in Sydney before advancing 4-2 on penalties. It ended a long drought for the Socceroos, who had failed to advance from the last playoff stage in 1986 (against Scotland), in 1994 (against Argentina), in 1998 (against Iran), and in 2002 (against Uruguay).

Tim Cahill, the only player still active from that playoff series in 2005 and now Australia’s all-time leading scorer, is in doubt because of an ankle injury.

NEW ZEALAND vs. PERU

New Zealand will return to the scene of one of its greatest triumphs when it hosts Peru on Saturday.

In 2009, New Zealand beat Bahrain 1-0 in front of a crowd of 35,000 at the Wellington Regional Stadium to qualify for the World Cup for the second time. It had previously qualified in 1982, the same year in which Peru made its last World Cup appearance.

The return leg will be in Peru on Wednesday.

Rory Fallon, who scored New Zealand’s winning goal in that match eight years ago, has been recalled to the All Whites after a one-year absence. He is currently playing for Dorchester in the seventh tier of English soccer. That win over Bahrain briefly put soccer center-stage in a rugby-mad country and Saturday’s match will likely do so again. The match is a sellout.

Peru, ranked No. 10, starts as the overwhelming favorite against 122nd-ranked New Zealand but have a significant setback, with striker Paolo Guerrero ruled out after failing a doping test. Guerrero scored six goals in qualifying.

AFRICA

Africa’s last three World Cup places will be decided on the final group games in qualifying, when Ivory Coast could miss out and Congo could qualify for the first time since 1974.

Two of the five groups are settled, with Nigeria and Egypt already through.

Tunisia and Congo will tussle for a place from Group A. Tunisia has a three-point advantage, so Congo needs to beat Guinea and hope Tunisia loses at home to Libya. If that happens, the World Cup place will go to the team with the best goal difference.

Morocco and Ivory Coast face a straight shootout in Group C when Morocco travels to Abidjan. Ivory Coast must win to sneak through to the World Cup and deny former coach Herve Renard, now with Morocco.

Senegal can seal its place on Friday in a contentious qualifier against South Africa, a game ordered by FIFA to be played again because of match-fixing by the referee. Senegal lost the initial game but if it wins on its second chance, it’ll be through to the World Cup.

That will lead to serious discontent from the other teams. Burkina Faso, hoping to go to the World Cup for the first time, has already appealed against FIFA’s decision.

Premier League player Power Rankings

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 7, 2017, 11:08 AM EST
After 11 games of the season, we are almost a third of the way through the Premier League campaign. We have plenty of familiar names in our rankings.

Players from Manchester City dominate our rankings with Pep Guardiola‘s men getting off to the best-ever start in PL history, while Liverpool, Tottenham and Chelsea are also well represented.

Remember: this is a list of the top 20 performing players right now in the Premier League.

Let us know in the comments section below if you agree with the selections of the top 20 players in the PL right now.

  1. Kevin De Bruyne (Man City) – Even
  2. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) – New entry
  3. Leroy Sane (Man City) – Even
  4. N'Golo Kante (Chelsea) – New entry
  5. Riyad Mahrez (Leicester) Up 4
  6. David Silva (Man City) – Up 3
  7. Eden Hazard (Chelsea) – Down 5
  8. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) – Down 3
  9. Alvaro Morata (Chelsea) – New entry
  10. Harry Kane (Tottenham) – Down 4
  11. Sadio Mane (Liverpool) – New entry
  12. Sergio Aguero (Man City) – Up 2
  13. Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) – New entry
  14. Glenn Murray (Brighton) – New entry
  15. John Stones (Man City) – Up 2
  16. Jonas Lossl (Huddersfield) – New entry
  17. Eric Dier (Tottenham) – New entry
  18. Ederson (Man City) – Even
  19. Pascal Gross (Brighton) – Even
  20. Nemanja Matic (Man United) – Down 15

Youngsters named in USMNT squad for Portugal friendly

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightNov 7, 2017, 10:28 AM EST
2 Comments

The U.S. national team squad for their friendly at Portugal on Nov. 14 has been announced.

The USA’s first game since their shocking failure to qualify for the 2018 World Cup should be an intriguing watch as stars of the future get a chance to shine.

[ MORE: McKennie speaks to Mendola ]

As expected interim boss Dave Sarachan has named a youth heavy squad with five players named in the 21-man squad who have yet to win a cap for the USMNT.

Goalkeeper Jesse Gonzalez, defender Cameron Carter-Vickers, midfielders Tyler Adams and Weston McKennie and forward Josh Sargent are all looking to make their first appearance for the Stars and Stripes.

There are also recalls for Wolfsburg’s John Brooks (who was previously out injured), Lynden Gooch from Sunderland, CJ Sapong from the Philadelphia Union, Huddersfield Town’s Danny Williams and Orlando City’s Dom Dwyer.

“The one word that I would use in reference to all of this is opportunity,” Sarachan said. “It’s an opportunity for many players who haven’t been in the picture that we feel have a bright future with the National Team to get to measure themselves in a game against a quality opponent. It’s an opportunity for our National Team to finish out 2017 in a positive way. It’s also just an opportunity to move on. As much as we’re still gutted from how things turned out with qualifying, we have to look ahead and finish out the year the right way.”

Over half of the 21-man squad are under the age of 24, while the vast majority ply their trade in Europe with the likes of Michael Bradley, Clint Dempsey and Jozy Altidore still in MLS Cup playoff action for their respective clubs.

McKennie, 19, has become a regular in Schalke’s squad in the Bundesliga and is an exciting midfield prospect, while Adams has been a standout performer for the New York Red Bulls in midfield and defense this season.

Below is the squad in full for the USA’s final game of a disappointing 2017 as they face a second-string Portugal side in Leiria.

USMNT squad vs. Portugal

GOALKEEPERS (3): Jesse Gonzalez (FC Dallas; 0/0), Bill Hamid (Midtjylland/DEN; 3/0), Ethan Horvath (Club Brugge/BEL; 1/0)

DEFENDERS (7): John Brooks (Wolfsburg/GER; 32/3), Cameron Carter-Vickers (Sheffield United/ENG; 0/0), Eric Lichaj (Nottingham Forest/ENG; 13/1), Matt Miazga (Vitesse/NED; 3/1), Tim Ream (Fulham/ENG; 26/1), Jorge Villafana (Santos Laguna/MEX; 14/0), DeAndre Yedlin (Newcastle United/ENG; 48/0)

MIDFIELDERS (7): Kellyn Acosta (FC Dallas; 16/1), Tyler Adams (New York Red Bulls; 0/0), Alejandro Bedoya (Philadelphia Union; 65/2), Lynden Gooch (Sunderland/ENG; 2/0), Weston McKennie (Schalke/GER; 0/0), Kelyn Rowe (New England Revolution; 3/1), Danny Williams (Huddersfield Town/ENG; 22/2)

FORWARDS (4): Juan Agudelo (New England Revolution; 26/3), Dom Dwyer (Orlando City SC; 3/2), C.J. Sapong (Philadelphia Union; 2/0), Josh Sargent (St. Louis Scott Gallagher; 0/0)

Report: PSG step up interest in Jose Mourinho

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightNov 7, 2017, 9:47 AM EST
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho may not be impressing everyone right now, but Paris Saint-Germain is certainly impressed.

Mourinho, 54, spoke glowingly about PSG last month and numerous reports in France and the UK claim that Les Parisiens have reached out to Mourinho’s agent, Jorge Mendes, about him managing in the French capital, plus Mourinho wants assurances United will spend PSG-level cash.

After a huge splurge this summer which saw them break the world transfer record twice to sign Neymar from Barcelona for $265 million and Kylian Mbappe from Monaco for $208 million, Mourinho wants United’s hierarchy to back him in the transfer market.

Another report from the BBC says that Mourinho has been told he must sell players in January before he can bring in anyone else.

Hmmm.

In his previous interview with French outlet TF1, Mourinho said that he would not finish his coaching career at Old Trafford which led to PSG, currently coached by Unai Emery, reaching out about his availability.

Mourinho’s deal at United runs out at the end of next season and despite guiding the Red Devils back into the UEFA Champions League and into second place in the Premier League 11 games into this season, plenty of critics are circling with regards to the defensive style of play at United.

Would this be a good fit for Mourinho?

League titles in Portugal, England, Italy and Spain prove Mourinho’s worth and two Champions League titles over the years have added to his legend as a serial winner with FC Porto, Chelsea, Inter Milan, Real Madrid, Chelsea again, and then United last season.

But maybe Mourinho has realized that it will take PSG-money to overtake Manchester City as the elite club in the Premier League for the next few years and he will try and get out of United next summer? PSG’s current boss, Emery, is on a short leash after finishing second in Ligue 1 last season and an incredible collapse in the Champions League Round of 16 against Barcelona.

A blank checkbook and the chance to manage Neymar, Mbappe and Edinson Cavani would be the stuff dreams are made of for any manager. Especially Mourinho.

All of that aside, call me a cynic, but this PSG speculation feels like Mourinho is pushing pretty hard to get a new long-term deal at United. Or, at the very least, a spending spree in January from Executive Vice Chairman Ed Woodward so he can try and close the ever-widening gap to Manchester City.