Premier League player Power Rankings

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho may not be impressing everyone right now, but Paris Saint-Germain is certainly impressed.

Mourinho, 54, spoke glowingly about PSG last month and numerous reports in France and the UK claim that Les Parisiens have reached out to Mourinho’s agent, Jorge Mendes, about him managing in the French capital, plus Mourinho wants assurances United will spend PSG-level cash.

After a huge splurge this summer which saw them break the world transfer record twice to sign Neymar from Barcelona for $265 million and Kylian Mbappe from Monaco for $208 million, Mourinho wants United’s hierarchy to back him in the transfer market.

Another report from the BBC says that Mourinho has been told he must sell players in January before he can bring in anyone else.

Hmmm.

In his previous interview with French outlet TF1, Mourinho said that he would not finish his coaching career at Old Trafford which led to PSG, currently coached by Unai Emery, reaching out about his availability.

Mourinho’s deal at United runs out at the end of next season and despite guiding the Red Devils back into the UEFA Champions League and into second place in the Premier League 11 games into this season, plenty of critics are circling with regards to the defensive style of play at United.

Would this be a good fit for Mourinho?

League titles in Portugal, England, Italy and Spain prove Mourinho’s worth and two Champions League titles over the years have added to his legend as a serial winner with FC Porto, Chelsea, Inter Milan, Real Madrid, Chelsea again, and then United last season.

But maybe Mourinho has realized that it will take PSG-money to overtake Manchester City as the elite club in the Premier League for the next few years and he will try and get out of United next summer? PSG’s current boss, Emery, is on a short leash after finishing second in Ligue 1 last season and an incredible collapse in the Champions League Round of 16 against Barcelona.

A blank checkbook and the chance to manage Neymar, Mbappe and Edinson Cavani would be the stuff dreams are made of for any manager. Especially Mourinho.

All of that aside, call me a cynic, but this PSG speculation feels like Mourinho is pushing pretty hard to get a new long-term deal at United. Or, at the very least, a spending spree in January from Executive Vice Chairman Ed Woodward so he can try and close the ever-widening gap to Manchester City.

