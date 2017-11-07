ProSoccerTalk’s Big American Soccer Survey

With Major League Soccer also taking a break before its Conference Finals, and the United States soccer community still coming to terms with a lack of World Cup, there is perhaps no better time to assess the opinions of our readership.
“It’s a neat opportunity. A great opportunity for Austin,” Tovo said. “There seems to be lots of support. I’m intrigued. My staff is doing research about benefits to the community” including programs for youth. “It’s exciting to me.”
Meanwhile in Columbus, Mayor Andrew Ginther and Columbus Partnership CEO Alex Fischer have a meeting scheduled for next Wednesday in New York with Major League Soccer officials to try to keep the Crew in town.
Who is sent to and what comes out of that meeting is more interesting than anything from the Texas side of things. Who will be meeting with Columbus officials, and what will they ask or demand of Columbus in order to become an advocate for their original MLS member?
Perhaps the worst thing that could happen for MLS and Crew owner Anthony Precourt, oddly enough, would be the Crew advancing to and winning MLS Cup Final. It would put this unsavory situation front and center for even longer, and no league wants to have its sitting champion dealing with tiny attendances for a summer before it leaves town.
The 82-times capped Friedel’s only management experience comes with the United States U-19 side, and he played with Columbus from 1996-97 in MLS.
As a goalkeeper, Friedel won the League Cup with Blackburn in 2002 and the 1996 Turkish Cup with Galatasaray. He made the 2002-03 PFA Premier League Team of the Year, and has won MLS and U.S. Soccer annual awards.
Jay Heaps led the Revs from 2011 until late this season. Under his stewardship, the Revs went to the 2014 MLS Cup Final but lost in the first round of the 2015 MLS Cup Playoffs before finishing seventh in the East after each of the last two seasons.
Friedel would not be the first Premier League veteran to lead the Revs, as Steve Nicol and Frank Stapleton held the post.
ZURICH (AP) FIFA has pledged to publish all votes by soccer officials in the 2026 World Cup bidding race after corruption claims tainted the 2018 and 2022 contests.
Publishing documents Tuesday to guide the process, FIFA explained how bidders must detail a strategy to respect human rights and labor standards in all construction projects linked to the expanded 48-team tournament.