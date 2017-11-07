More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Photo by Ashley Allen/Getty Images

ProSoccerTalk’s Big American Soccer Survey

By Nicholas MendolaNov 7, 2017, 7:13 PM EST
An international break is upon us, one in which there won’t be a terrible amount of news involving the United States men’s or women’s national team.

Yes, the men play a friendly against Portugal and the women play a pair of friendlies against Canada, but the climate is unlikely to shift based on those results.

With Major League Soccer also taking a break before its Conference Finals, and the United States soccer community still coming to terms with a lack of World Cup, there is perhaps no better time to assess the opinions of our readership.

To which we ask you answer the following questions. We’ll reveal the results in a series of posts over the international break, and thank you for taking the time, and reading this space every day!

MLS status

Club or country

Promotion/relegation

USMNT players

(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Do you follow other North American leagues?

 

Who is your favorite MLS club?

MLS club in Europe

Pulisic ceiling

(Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images)

Who is the top American player beyond Pulisic?

Who is the most exciting prospect beyond Pulisic?

Best USMNT player in modern history

Best USWNT player of all-time

USWNT moving forward

What’s most responsible for USMNT failure?

Next USMNT coach

 

 

Austin interest high in bringing Crew from Columbus

Photo by Jason Mowry/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaNov 7, 2017, 6:24 PM EST
While the Columbus Crew beat New York City FC and stands 180 minutes from what would be its second MLS Cup Final in three years, the predators are lurking from afar.

While expansion hopeful San Antonio has ripped into Major League Soccer for the idea of Columbus coming to Austin, the Texan capital is angling for the Crew to come build a stadium in town.

Here’s Austin mayor pro tem Kathie Tovo, from Columbus Business First:

“It’s a neat opportunity. A great opportunity for Austin,” Tovo said. “There seems to be lots of support. I’m intrigued. My staff is doing research about benefits to the community” including programs for youth. “It’s exciting to me.”

Meanwhile in Columbus, Mayor Andrew Ginther and Columbus Partnership CEO Alex Fischer have a meeting scheduled for next Wednesday in New York with Major League Soccer officials to try to keep the Crew in town.

Who is sent to and what comes out of that meeting is more interesting than anything from the Texas side of things. Who will be meeting with Columbus officials, and what will they ask or demand of Columbus in order to become an advocate for their original MLS member?

Perhaps the worst thing that could happen for MLS and Crew owner Anthony Precourt, oddly enough, would be the Crew advancing to and winning MLS Cup Final. It would put this unsavory situation front and center for even longer, and no league wants to have its sitting champion dealing with tiny attendances for a summer before it leaves town.

Report: Longtime USMNT, Premier League GK Friedel to take Revs job

Photo by Gary M. Prior/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaNov 7, 2017, 5:34 PM EST
Longtime Blackburn, Aston Villa, and Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Brad Friedel is leaving his TV gig to take the reigns of MLS side New England Revolution.

Rumors of the move have been confirmed by a report from Goal.com’s Ives Galarcep, who says the Revs turned to Friedel after also discussing the job with ex-USMNT boss Bruce Arena.

The 82-times capped Friedel’s only management experience comes with the United States U-19 side, and he played with Columbus from 1996-97 in MLS.

As a goalkeeper, Friedel won the League Cup with Blackburn in 2002 and the 1996 Turkish Cup with Galatasaray. He made the 2002-03 PFA Premier League Team of the Year, and has won MLS and U.S. Soccer annual awards.

Jay Heaps led the Revs from 2011 until late this season. Under his stewardship, the Revs went to the 2014 MLS Cup Final but lost in the first round of the 2015 MLS Cup Playoffs before finishing seventh in the East after each of the last two seasons.

Friedel would not be the first Premier League veteran to lead the Revs, as Steve Nicol and Frank Stapleton held the post.

FIFA to reveal all 2026 World Cup votes, aims for clean bids

Photo by Philipp Schmidli/Getty Images
Associated PressNov 7, 2017, 5:00 PM EST
ZURICH (AP) FIFA has pledged to publish all votes by soccer officials in the 2026 World Cup bidding race after corruption claims tainted the 2018 and 2022 contests.

Publishing documents Tuesday to guide the process, FIFA explained how bidders must detail a strategy to respect human rights and labor standards in all construction projects linked to the expanded 48-team tournament.

The North American bid by the United States, Canada and Mexico is strongly favored to be picked on June 13 in Moscow. The other bidder is Morocco.

The 2026 contest is currently barred to European and Asian countries because Russia and Qatar will host the next two tournaments. Both won despite being the highest risk options.

FIFA’s documents outline exactly how to evaluate the 2026 bids.

Report: Everton has Diego Simeone atop its managerial wish list

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaNov 7, 2017, 4:15 PM EST
Diego Simeone is atop Everton’s wish list to replace fired manager Ronald Koeman, according to Sky Sports.

The outlet says Simeone is unlikely to leave Atletico Madrid in the middle of a campaign, meaning Everton’s next manager could be signing a deal through the end of this season.

The Toffees are just outside the Premier League’s drop zone after 11 matches, though many believe they have too much quality to spend the season in a relegation battle.

Simeone has a contract at Atletico Madrid through 2020, and Atleti sits tied with Real behind Barcelona and Valencia in La Liga.

The three-time La Liga Coach of the Year has won one league title, a Europa League crown, and led Atleti to a pair of Champions League Finals.

Also in the mix are Sam Allardyce, caretaker boss David Unsworth, and Watford leader Marco Silva.