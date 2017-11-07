Report: Everton has Diego Simeone atop its managerial wish list

Click to email (Opens in new window)

Diego Simeone is atop Everton’s wish list to replace fired manager Ronald Koeman, according to Sky Sports.

The outlet says Simeone is unlikely to leave Atletico Madrid in the middle of a campaign, meaning Everton’s next manager could be signing a deal through the end of this season.

The Toffees are just outside the Premier League’s drop zone after 11 matches, though many believe they have too much quality to spend the season in a relegation battle.

Simeone has a contract at Atletico Madrid through 2020, and Atleti sits tied with Real behind Barcelona and Valencia in La Liga.

The three-time La Liga Coach of the Year has won one league title, a Europa League crown, and led Atleti to a pair of Champions League Finals.

Also in the mix are Sam Allardyce, caretaker boss David Unsworth, and Watford leader Marco Silva.

