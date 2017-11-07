More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Report: Everton has Diego Simeone atop its managerial wish list

By Nicholas MendolaNov 7, 2017, 4:15 PM EST
Diego Simeone is atop Everton’s wish list to replace fired manager Ronald Koeman, according to Sky Sports.

The outlet says Simeone is unlikely to leave Atletico Madrid in the middle of a campaign, meaning Everton’s next manager could be signing a deal through the end of this season.

The Toffees are just outside the Premier League’s drop zone after 11 matches, though many believe they have too much quality to spend the season in a relegation battle.

Simeone has a contract at Atletico Madrid through 2020, and Atleti sits tied with Real behind Barcelona and Valencia in La Liga.

The three-time La Liga Coach of the Year has won one league title, a Europa League crown, and led Atleti to a pair of Champions League Finals.

Also in the mix are Sam Allardyce, caretaker boss David Unsworth, and Watford leader Marco Silva.

Report: Longtime USMNT, Premier League GK Friedel to take Revs job

By Nicholas MendolaNov 7, 2017, 5:34 PM EST
Longtime Blackburn, Aston Villa, and Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Brad Friedel is leaving his TV gig to take the reigns of MLS side New England Revolution.

Rumors of the move have been confirmed by a report from Goal.com’s Ives Galarcep, who says the Revs turned to Friedel after also discussing the job with ex-USMNT boss Bruce Arena.

The 82-times capped Friedel’s only management experience comes with the United States U-19 side, and he played with Columbus from 1996-97 in MLS.

As a goalkeeper, Friedel won the League Cup with Blackburn in 2002 and the 1996 Turkish Cup with Galatasaray. He made the 2002-03 PFA Premier League Team of the Year, and has won MLS and U.S. Soccer annual awards.

Jay Heaps led the Revs from 2011 until late this season. Under his stewardship, the Revs went to the 2014 MLS Cup Final but lost in the first round of the 2015 MLS Cup Playoffs before finishing seventh in the East after each of the last two seasons.

Friedel would not be the first Premier League veteran to lead the Revs, as Steve Nicol and Frank Stapleton held the post.

FIFA to reveal all 2026 World Cup votes, aims for clean bids

Associated PressNov 7, 2017, 5:00 PM EST
ZURICH (AP) FIFA has pledged to publish all votes by soccer officials in the 2026 World Cup bidding race after corruption claims tainted the 2018 and 2022 contests.

Publishing documents Tuesday to guide the process, FIFA explained how bidders must detail a strategy to respect human rights and labor standards in all construction projects linked to the expanded 48-team tournament.

The North American bid by the United States, Canada and Mexico is strongly favored to be picked on June 13 in Moscow. The other bidder is Morocco.

The 2026 contest is currently barred to European and Asian countries because Russia and Qatar will host the next two tournaments. Both won despite being the highest risk options.

FIFA’s documents outline exactly how to evaluate the 2026 bids.

USMNT, MLS vet Robbie Rogers retires at the age of 30

By Nicholas MendolaNov 7, 2017, 3:33 PM EST
Longtime MLS and USMNT player Robbie Rogers announced his retirement Tuesday at the age of 30.

A terrific career on the field was taken into a historic stratosphere in 2013, when Rogers became the first openly gay male to play in a major North American sports league.

Rogers did not play this season after playing 24 matches including playoffs for LA last season.

Here’s what Rogers had to say about his retirement, thanking his legendary Galaxy coach for support and encouragement to play after coming out. From LAGalaxy.com:

“I would like to thank Bruce Arena for encouraging me to return to professional soccer after I came out as a gay man. I’d also like to thank all of my LA Galaxy teammates for accepting me from the first day I stepped back into the locker room at StubHub Center. Finally, I’d like to thank the fans for their continued support throughout my career. I’ll never forget the feeling of returning to the field in my first game back. That feeling of acceptance and support pushed me as an athlete and as a person. Having the opportunity to win an MLS Cup in my hometown, with my hometown club as an openly gay man will be something I will carry with me for the rest of my life. I will remain deeply connected to this sport and its surrounding community. I leave the game full of pride of what I have accomplished as a person and a player. I am looking forward to the next chapter of my life.”

Rogers finishes with 18 caps and three goals, the first coming in January 2009 against Sweden and the last in Slovenia in 2011.

After more than 100 matches for the Columbus Crew, Jurgen Klinsmann helped Rogers get a run with Leeds United. His stay was dogged by injuries and featured a loan to Stevenage before he returned home.

He will walk away from the game with one of the most important assists in U.S. men’s national team history, sending in the corner kick nodded home from Jonathan Bornstein to clinch a World Cup berth in 2009:

VIDEO: Top 25 moments in Premier League: 3-1

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 7, 2017, 3:00 PM EST
We have reached the pinnacle!

To celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Premier League we thought it would be great to count down our top 25 moments from a quarter of a century of action.

Each week we have released our best moments and you can look back at the full list here.

Below are the top three moments in PL history.

3. Arsenal’s “Invincibles” becoming the first team in history to go through an entire season unbeaten

2. Leicester City’s incredible title-winning season of 2015-16

1. Sergio Aguero’s last-second winner v QPR to win Manchester City their first-ever Premier League title