Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Report: Everton has Diego Simeone atop its managerial wish list

By Nicholas MendolaNov 7, 2017, 4:15 PM EST
Diego Simeone is atop Everton’s wish list to replace fired manager Ronald Koeman, according to Sky Sports.

The outlet says Simeone is unlikely to leave Atletico Madrid in the middle of a campaign, meaning Everton’s next manager could be signing a deal through the end of this season.

The Toffees are just outside the Premier League’s drop zone after 11 matches, though many believe they have too much quality to spend the season in a relegation battle.

Simeone has a contract at Atletico Madrid through 2020, and Atleti sits tied with Real behind Barcelona and Valencia in La Liga.

The three-time La Liga Coach of the Year has won one league title, a Europa League crown, and led Atleti to a pair of Champions League Finals.

Also in the mix are Sam Allardyce, caretaker boss David Unsworth, and Watford leader Marco Silva.

Burnley midfielder Cork joins England for Germany, Brazil tests

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaNov 7, 2017, 9:58 PM EST
What a year it’s been for Jack Cork.

The midfielder has helped new club Burnley to the surprise start of the Premier League season, and now could earn his first England cap against high-profile opponents Brazil or Germany this week.

Cork, 28, represented England at every level from U-15 to U-21,  but hadn’t broken through during since leaving Chelsea for Southampton in 2011.

The call-up comes as Gareth Southgate is dealing with the departures of injured sextet Raheem Sterling, Fabian Delph, Jordan Henderson, Harry Kane, Dele Alli and Harry Winks.

Cork was humble in accepted the honor, from BurnleyFootballClub.com:

“Four or five of the lads in the squad probably could have got in at the same time as me, so I feel lucky that I’ve been given the chance and, hopefully, if we can keep this form up then maybe one or two others can get in as well.”

Cork becomes one of five uncapped players on the England roster, joining Tammy Abraham (Swansea City), Joe Gomez (Liverpool), Jordan Pickford (Everton), and Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Crystal Palace). Abraham and Loftus-Cheek are on loan from Chelsea.

MLS Conference Finalists cheat sheet

Photo credit: @MLS/Twitter
By Nicholas MendolaNov 7, 2017, 9:08 PM EST
Four teams remain in the chase for the 2017 MLS Cup, from Supporters’ Shield winning Toronto down to the team with the 10th most points in the regular season, the Houston Dynamo.

For those who haven’t been watching too closely this season, here’s what you need to know about the semifinalists.

Toronto FC

Regular season: 1st in East (20W-5L-9T)
Overall: 1st
Playoffs so far: Advanced past Red Bulls 2-2 on away goals
Last season: Lost MLS Cup Final to Seattle

Leading scorer: Sebastian Giovinco (17), Jozy Altidore (15)
In-form player: Goalkeeper Alex Bono
Secret weapon: Victor Vazquez — The Spaniard and ex-Barcelona prospect was the Belgian Professional Footballer of the Year in 2015, and has nine goals and 10 assists in his first MLS season,

Record vs. Seattle: Won 1-0 in Washington
Record vs. Houston: Won 2-0 at home
Record vs. Columbus: Won home and away; Lost away

The big question: Will MLS find enough evidence against the Red Bulls to reverse Jozy Altidore’s suspension for the weekend’s tunnel fracas? If not, TFC will not have its top two scorers for leg one.

(AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

Houston Dynamo

Regular season: 5th in West
Overall: 10th
Playoffs so far: Defeatied Sporting KC, then Portland
Last season: Missed playoffs

Leading scorer: Erick Torres (14), Mauro Manotas and Alberth Elis (10)
In-form player: Elis — four goals in last seven matches
Secret weapon: Juan Cabezas — The Colombia defensive midfielder averages 3.7 tackles and 2.1 interceptions per game.

Record vs. Toronto: Lost 2-0 in Canada
Record vs. Seattle: Lost 1-0 at Seattle, Won 2-1 at home
Record vs. Columbus: Won 3-1 at home

The big question: Can backup backstop Joe Willis do the job with Tyler Deric suspended after a domestic arrest?

(Photo credit: Houston Dynamo / @HoustonDynamo)

Columbus Crew

Regular season: 5th in East (16W-12L-6T)
Overall: 5th
Playoffs so far: Defeated Atlanta, then New York City FC
Last season: Missed playoffs

Leading scorer: Ola Kamara (19), Justin Meram (14)
In-form player: Artur — The 21-year-old center mid does the little things well, humming on a consistent motor.
Secret weapon: Pedro Santos — Gets into dangerous places, and knows how to draw a foul.

Record vs. Toronto: Won at home, Lost home and away
Record vs. Houston: Lost 3-1 in Texas
Record vs. Seattle: Won 3-0 at home

The big question: Can the Crew continue to rise above the furor and buzz of owner Anthony Precourt’s horribly-timed relocation discussion? (EDIT: Twitter user CG Hudson pointed out that there is rarely a good time for a relocation discussion, and that’s spot on).

(AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)

Seattle Sounders

Regular season: 2nd in West (14W-9L-11T)
Overall: 7th
Playoffs so far: Beat Vancouver 2-0 in quarterfinals
Last season: MLS Cup champion

Leading scorers: Clint Dempsey (14), Will Bruin (11)
In-form player: Dempsey
Secret weapon: Cristian Roldan — The University of Washington product has always good defensively, but has seen his goals rise from zero to four to six in his first three seasons.

Record vs. Toronto: Lost 1-0 at home
Record vs. Houston: Won 1-0 at home, Lost 2-1 in Texas
Record vs. Columbus: Lost 3-0 in Columbus

The big question: Can Seattle become the first back-to-back MLS Cup winners since the Galaxy in 2011-12?

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

VAR problems causing major headache for Bundesliga

Rolf Vennenbernd/dpa via AP
Associated PressNov 7, 2017, 8:07 PM EST
BERLIN (AP) Accusations of manipulation and incompetence have dogged the Bundesliga’s trial of the video assistant referee this season, forcing the German soccer federation to act quickly to pacify angry team officials.

The DFB dismissed Hellmut Krug as head of its VAR project this week after tabloid claims he influenced two key decisions in a game between Schalke, his hometown club, and visiting Wolfsburg on Oct. 28.

Lutz Michael Froehlich, the head of the federation’s refereeing department, will take over.

Krug and Marco Fritz, the video assistant operating in Cologne that day last month, denied the allegations, and the DFB said it was impossible for supervisors to intervene during games. But the federation evidently felt a fresh start was needed after weeks of controversy since VAR started this season.

“The pilot phase of the video assistant has relentlessly exposed problems that have long existed in some areas and must now be finally resolved,” league president Reinhard Rauball said on Tuesday.

VAR was supposed to help referees avoid mistakes and ensure fairness in games, but even at the start there were technical problems that hindered video assistants’ ability to make the right calls in Cologne, where they sit for games.

Video assistants were forced to make offside decisions without the aid of computer-generated lines because of a flaw in the technology.

Not all video-assisted decisions have been clear-cut and there have been other controversies, too. Cologne felt particularly aggrieved over a goal scored by Borussia Dortmund in their game in September, awarded after video consultation despite referee Felix Brych blowing his whistle before the ball crossed the line – signaling a break in play.

Not using VAR has also led to anger and frustration. Stuttgart was the victim last Saturday, when Dzenis Burnic was sent off early in its 3-1 loss in Hamburg with his second yellow card. Referee Guido Winkmann acknowledged after the game that it was unjust decision.

“It’s a game-deciding decision after 12 minutes that’s totally false,” said Stuttgart coach Hannes Wolf, who blasted the video assistant’s inability to get involved. “The person in Cologne can’t say anything. I find that ridiculous, that there’s someone there professionally who’s not allowed say anything. It doesn’t make any sense.”

At the start of the season, the DFB said the technology was only to be used “when the referee on the pitch has made a clear wrong decision or missed a decisive incident” around goals scored, penalties or free kicks, or during substitutions.

Kicker magazine, however, reported that the federation wrote on Oct. 25 to the clubs saying VAR had also been used in other instances since the fifth round of games, a so-called “corrective course” over which the clubs had not been informed.

“The whole communication from the DFB is catastrophic at the moment,” Borussia Moenchengladbach sporting director Max Eberl said. “If you have a test phase and want to change the whole system, then that’s fair enough. But everyone should also know about it.”

Fans are also upset, frustrated by the breaks in games while referees consult monitors on the sidelines, then by goals reversed after celebrations, or other decisions going against their teams – even when the decisions are technically correct.

The DFB has had other problems with its referees, too. Manuel Graefe was reprimanded last week for making allegations of nepotism and a lack of transparency against Krug and Herbert Fandel, the chairman of the referees committee, when it came to selection for games.

“The two of them threw together the referee list how they wanted it,” Graefe told Berlin’s Tagesspiegel newspaper in August.

Graefe stuck to his position last month, saying in a personal statement that he wanted more “justice and transparency” and that “the influence of Herbert Fandel and Hellmut Krug unfortunately still means the opposite.”

Now that Krug has been removed, the DFB hopes the attention will return to the soccer, though it will need to sort out the problems affecting VAR before that happens.

“Every product is only as good as how it is processed and communicated,” former referee Markus Merk said.

PST’s Big American Soccer Survey

Photo by Ashley Allen/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaNov 7, 2017, 7:13 PM EST
An international break is upon us, one in which there won’t be a terrible amount of news involving the United States men’s or women’s national team.

Yes, the men play a friendly against Portugal and the women play a pair of friendlies against Canada, but the climate is unlikely to shift based on those results.

With Major League Soccer also taking a break before its Conference Finals, and the United States soccer community still coming to terms with a lack of World Cup, there is perhaps no better time to assess the opinions of our readership.

To which we ask you answer the following questions. We’ll reveal the results in a series of posts over the international break, and thank you for taking the time, and reading this space every day!

