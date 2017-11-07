Report: Longtime USMNT, Premier League GK Friedel to take Revs job

Longtime Blackburn, Aston Villa, and Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Brad Friedel is leaving his TV gig to take the reigns of MLS side New England Revolution.

Rumors of the move have been confirmed by a report from Goal.com’s Ives Galarcep, who says the Revs turned to Friedel after also discussing the job with ex-USMNT boss Bruce Arena.

The 82-times capped Friedel’s only management experience comes with the United States U-19 side, and he played with Columbus from 1996-97 in MLS.

As a goalkeeper, Friedel won the League Cup with Blackburn in 2002 and the 1996 Turkish Cup with Galatasaray. He made the 2002-03 PFA Premier League Team of the Year, and has won MLS and U.S. Soccer annual awards.

Jay Heaps led the Revs from 2011 until late this season. Under his stewardship, the Revs went to the 2014 MLS Cup Final but lost in the first round of the 2015 MLS Cup Playoffs before finishing seventh in the East after each of the last two seasons.

Friedel would not be the first Premier League veteran to lead the Revs, as Steve Nicol and Frank Stapleton held the post.

