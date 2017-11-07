Youngsters named in USMNT squad for Portugal friendly

The U.S. national team squad for their friendly at Portugal on Nov. 14 has been announced.

The USA’s first game since their shocking failure to qualify for the 2018 World Cup should be an intriguing watch as stars of the future get a chance to shine.

As expected interim boss Dave Sarachan has named a youth heavy squad with five players named in the 21-man squad who have yet to win a cap for the USMNT.

Goalkeeper Jesse Gonzalez, defender Cameron Carter-Vickers, midfielders Tyler Adams and Weston McKennie and forward Josh Sargent are all looking to make their first appearance for the Stars and Stripes.

There are also recalls for Wolfsburg’s John Brooks (who was previously out injured), Lynden Gooch from Sunderland, CJ Sapong from the Philadelphia Union, Huddersfield Town’s Danny Williams and Orlando City’s Dom Dwyer.

“The one word that I would use in reference to all of this is opportunity,” Sarachan said. “It’s an opportunity for many players who haven’t been in the picture that we feel have a bright future with the National Team to get to measure themselves in a game against a quality opponent. It’s an opportunity for our National Team to finish out 2017 in a positive way. It’s also just an opportunity to move on. As much as we’re still gutted from how things turned out with qualifying, we have to look ahead and finish out the year the right way.”

Over half of the 21-man squad are under the age of 24, while the vast majority ply their trade in Europe with the likes of Michael Bradley, Clint Dempsey and Jozy Altidore still in MLS Cup playoff action for their respective clubs.

McKennie, 19, has become a regular in Schalke’s squad in the Bundesliga and is an exciting midfield prospect, while Adams has been a standout performer for the New York Red Bulls in midfield and defense this season.

Below is the squad in full for the USA’s final game of a disappointing 2017 as they face a second-string Portugal side in Leiria.

USMNT squad vs. Portugal

GOALKEEPERS (3): Jesse Gonzalez (FC Dallas; 0/0), Bill Hamid (Midtjylland/DEN; 3/0), Ethan Horvath (Club Brugge/BEL; 1/0)

DEFENDERS (7): John Brooks (Wolfsburg/GER; 32/3), Cameron Carter-Vickers (Sheffield United/ENG; 0/0), Eric Lichaj (Nottingham Forest/ENG; 13/1), Matt Miazga (Vitesse/NED; 3/1), Tim Ream (Fulham/ENG; 26/1), Jorge Villafana (Santos Laguna/MEX; 14/0), DeAndre Yedlin (Newcastle United/ENG; 48/0)

MIDFIELDERS (7): Kellyn Acosta (FC Dallas; 16/1), Tyler Adams (New York Red Bulls; 0/0), Alejandro Bedoya (Philadelphia Union; 65/2), Lynden Gooch (Sunderland/ENG; 2/0), Weston McKennie (Schalke/GER; 0/0), Kelyn Rowe (New England Revolution; 3/1), Danny Williams (Huddersfield Town/ENG; 22/2)

FORWARDS (4): Juan Agudelo (New England Revolution; 26/3), Dom Dwyer (Orlando City SC; 3/2), C.J. Sapong (Philadelphia Union; 2/0), Josh Sargent (St. Louis Scott Gallagher; 0/0)

