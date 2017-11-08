More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Arsenal youngster Nketiah scores four times on international duty

By Daniel KarellNov 8, 2017, 8:53 PM EST
Eddie Nketiah may be the next big thing in English soccer.

The Arsenal teenager, who saved Arsenal the Carabao Cup against Norwich City with a brace, scored four goals for England’s Under-19s in a 6-0 win over the Faroe Islands. Nketiah scored dribbling to his right, to his left, from a penalty kick and on the volley from a cross, showcasing his budding talent.

Nketiah has featured twice off the bench for the Gunners on their Europa League campaign and at the age of 18, looks to be the next young star for Arsenal.

Clubs around the world react to Twitter increasing character limit

By Daniel KarellNov 8, 2017, 7:25 PM EST
Everyone woke up Wednesday with an additional 140 characters to use on their Twitter accounts.

And some soccer teams around the world took advantage and had some fun with it.

Take a look at the gloating, bragging, and fun had by some international clubs today below.

Manchester City announce record revenues

By Daniel KarellNov 8, 2017, 6:55 PM EST
Manchester City is having plenty of success both on the football field and in the boardroom.

The club announced in its 2016-2017 report that it had recorded record revenues of $620.71 million, a 21 percent increase from last season in addition to a third-straight year of profitability with no debt. According to the financial report, the wage bill also saw a significant rise, from $259.09 million to $346.28 million, and that price could go up further with this past summer’s acquisitions.

“For the third consecutive year our business is profitable and revenues continue to grow to record levels for the ninth successive season, pushing beyond £400m and towards the £500m mark,” Khaldoon al-Mubarak said in a statement. “We also continue to operate with zero financial debt. Beyond Manchester, our global footprint continued to expand with our community engagement programs reaching ever further afield, with expanded digital outreach and new global partnerships.”

Interestingly, the City Football Group also discussed how their growing network of clubs across the world is contributing to the overall organization’s success, including that of New York City FC in MLS.

“We are now seeing how our growing network of clubs can translate both into commercial opportunities for the group and development opportunities for players,” the report states, noting how Australian club Melbourne City signed and then later sold Aaron Mooy to Huddersfield Townfor $10.5 million.

Greek soccer officials to stand trial for match-fixing

Associated PressNov 8, 2017, 5:20 PM EST
ATHENS, Greece (AP) The chairman of Greek soccer club Olympiakos and 27 other businessmen and former sporting officials will stand trial on match-fixing charges, a panel of judges ruled Wednesday.

The judges ordered Olympiakos chairman Vangelis Marinakis to stand trial. No date was set, and the conditions for his bail were extended. Marinakis, a prominent Greek shipowner and news media investor, denied the allegations, while criminal charges against him for fraud and blackmail were dropped.

“My innocence will be established in the court proceedings that are to follow,” Marinakis said in a statement.

Marinakis said he would step aside as chairman until he is cleared in court, and named deputy chairman Yiannis Moralis as caretaker.

The other defendants – all charged with similar offenses – include shareholders and former and current officials in several Greek clubs as well as former referees and Greek soccer association officials.

Professional soccer in Greece has long been marred by fan violence and allegations of corruption, with rival club officials frequently having public spats and openly questioning refereeing decisions considered key to match outcomes.

The country’s current left-wing government has suspended league matches several times because of violence and attacks against match officials.

Greek champion Olympiakos is currently playing the group stage of the Champions League and last week held Barcelona to a 0-0 draw in Piraeus.

Marinakis took over the Piraeus club in 2010 and also owns a controlling stake in English Championship club Nottingham Forest.

The Greek club is currently a surprise fourth in the standings following a string of poor results.

The investigation focused on matches from 2012-15, court officials said. Criminal charges of match-fixing – formally called “unlawful influence of sporting event results” – carry a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.

The other clubs implicated include current and former officials and investors from Atromitos, Levadiakos and Veroia.

The trial is expected to take place in mid-2018.

Report: Everton, Leicester City, Brighton interested in NYCFC’s Harrison

By Daniel KarellNov 8, 2017, 4:31 PM EST
Jack Harrison’s MLS season came to an end last Sunday but he could be back on the field in a couple of months.

The Daily Mail reports that Everton, Leicester City and Brighton and Hove Albion all have the New York City FC winger on their radars, joining the likes of Manchester United and Manchester City in watching the 20-year-old. Harrison is currently in England training with the England U-21s ahead of a qualifying match at Ukraine.

The trio could spring for him in the January transfer window, though it would take a big transfer fee to pry him away from NYCFC and City Football Group. Per the Journal of Sports Administration and Supervision, Harrison’s Generation Adidas contract is a three-year guaranteed deal with two player option years following, meaning still under contract to MLS but is heading into the last year of the guaranteed portion of his deal.

Harrison is coming off his first full season in MLS, starting in 35 of 36 games, finishing with 10 goals and six assists as well as cementing himself as one of the league’s most exciting prospects. Harrison’s form even earned him a call-up to England’s Under-21s, where he featured twice, starting once for the Three Lions in Euro U-21 Championship qualifiers.

Should Harrison join a Premier League club and earn a place in the starting lineup, it would be the latest step in an incredible journey that saw him moved to upstate New York by his mother to ensure he had an education as well as proof that MLS can develop young players for the Premier League again.