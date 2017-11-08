Arsenal youngster Nketiah scores four times on international duty

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Three World Cup berths are still in play for a total of eight African nations this weekend.

Nigeria won Group B and Egypt claimed Group E earlier in the Fall.

[ MORE: N. Ireland reacts to PK call ]

Here’s what’s up in Groups A, C, and D.

Group A

Tunisia leads Democratic Republic of Congo by three points and two goals worth of difference heading into Saturday’s visit from Libya. A single point sends the Eagles of Carthage to their first World Cup since 2006.

DR Congo needs Tunisia to lose versus Libya, and a win over Guinea, and two goals improved difference. If both were one-goal results, it would come down to goals scored. Both enter the day with 11. The third tiebreaker is points between the team, and Tunisia wins that with a win and draw.

Group C

Pretty cut-and-dried here: Morocco has one more point than Ivory Coast heading into Saturday’s match in Abidjan. The hosts have to win, while Morocco simply needs a draw or win.

Group D

All four nations remain alive thanks to referee Joseph Lamptey, who was banned for life after a horrendous penalty decision gave South Africa a win over Senegal.

That match was annulled, and is going to be replayed Friday in Polokwane. If Senegal wins, they are in the World Cup.

If Senegal draws or loses, all four teams will have a chance to advance on Tuesday. That day will see Cape Verde at Burkina Faso and South Africa reversing the fixture in Senegal.

As for the other sides…

South Africa maxes out with 10 points, and controls its own destiny. It must win, and cannot draw either match against Senegal.

Burkina Faso maxes out at nine points, so it needs to beat Cape Verde, and make up four goals of differential on Senegal while Senegal gets exactly one point from South Africa.

Cape Verde maxes out at nine points, so it needs to beat Burkina Faso, and make up eight goals of differential on Senegal while Senegal gets exactly one point from South Africa.

Follow @NicholasMendola