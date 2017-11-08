Atlanta United’s Gressel wins MLS Rookie of the Year Award

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

It was a formality once PST crowned him, but now MLS has joined our esteemed staff in naming Atlanta United’s Julian Gressel as its 2017 MLS Rookie of the Year.

The German-born Gressel is the seventh-straight MLS Rookie of the Year to come from the American collegiate system, joining Jordan Morris, Cyle Larin, Tesho Akindele, Dillow Powers, Austin Berry, and CJ Sapong.

[ MORE: PST talks with Gressel ]

Andy Najar is the last non-collegiate ROY, winning the award after heading from DC United’s Academy directly into the First Team.

The 23-year-old Gressel came to Atlanta via the SuperDraft after a college career at Providence. The right-sided man had five goals and nine assists as a rookie, adding another goal in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup.

Gressel received better than 53 percent of the vote, 37 points better than second-place finisher Abu Danladi of Minnesota United. Jack Elliott of Philadelphia was third, followed by San Jose’s Nick Lima.

