Moyes puts onus on West Ham players, said they looked “frantic”

New West Ham boss David Moyes knows his hiring to save the Irons season can also save his reputation.

Moyes has seen that slide since leaving Everton for Manchester United, washing out at Old Trafford before suffering the same fates at Real Sociedad and Sunderland.

Speaking at a Wednesday press conference, Moyes talked about his past — he says he should’ve done better research before agreeing to manage Sunderland — before letting the West Ham players know it’s time to put on their work boots.

This after expressing admiration for his friend, fired West Ham boss Slaven Bilic.

From The London Evening Standard:

“The players have got to show they’re good enough to play for West Ham and in this stadium. Our biggest challenge is Watford. The games come thick and fast. We have a tough period coming up – I have to get myself ready.”

All that said, Moyes said West Ham shouldn’t be flirting with the drop zone, and he’ll be able to calm down the squad.

“I saw franticness,” Moyes said. “There’ll be no favors. They don’t run they won’t play.”

Moyes importantly said he spoke with West Ham vice chairman Karren Brady, who was critical of his crass comments to a female reporter last season as Sunderland boss. Moyes said they discussed the comments a while ago, well before he was in consideration for the job, and that they did not talk about them this week.

