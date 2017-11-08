More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
JEWEL SAMAD/AFP/Getty Images

Nashville city council approves financing for MLS stadium

Associated PressNov 8, 2017, 8:39 AM EST
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) Nashville’s bid to land an expansion franchise from Major League Soccer now has $275 million in financing approved to build a new stadium, giving Music City a major boost weeks before a final decision from the league.

The Metro Nashville City Council voted 31-6 Tuesday night for $225 million in revenue bonds for the stadium itself and another $50 million in bonds for renovations and improvements around the stadium at the current fairgrounds.

Nashville Mayor Megan Barry introduced the financing plan Oct. 2, and the council’s vote was the final approval needed for the project.

MLS requires a solid stadium plan for an expansion franchise, and John Ingram, the billionaire businessman who’s the local bid’s lead owner, called the vote a great night for Nashville.

“The vision to bring Major League Soccer to our city moves one step closer,” Ingram said in a statement. “Of course the final decision on the team won’t be ours, but tonight Nashville checked off the final item that MLS needed to see. I’m always proud of this city, and tonight we’ve shown – once again – how we all come together around something important to make Nashville the best it can be.”

Ingram’s group added brothers Mark and Zygi Wilf , owners of the NFL’s Minnesota Vikings, and cousin Leonard Wilf in August as minority partners.

Nashville appeared to make a strong case recently when league Commissioner Don Garber visited the city this summer in conjunction with the U.S. national team’s Gold Cup opener against Panama.

The turnout caught Garber’s eye. The July 8 game drew 42,622 fans to Nissan Stadium, which was followed by a record crowd of 56,232 on July 29 to watch Manchester City beat Tottenham 3-0 in the International Champions Cup. A U.S. women’s national team SheBelieves Cup match against France last year drew more than 25,000 fans.

“If you don’t have success with friendlies or international competition, you’re not going to have success in MLS,” Garber told reporters during the visit. “So that’s a checked box that we’ve actually checked a while ago.”

Twelve locations expressed interest in expansion franchises. MLS is expected to announce two winning bids later this year, bringing the league to 26 teams, with two more teams to be added in the future.

MLS expanded to 22 teams this season with the addition of Atlanta United FC and Minnesota United FC. LAFC, which replaces the now-defunct Chivas USA, joins next year. Miami’s expansion effort, led by David Beckham, would bring the league to 24.

The other cities that submitted bids for an expansion team are: Cincinnati; Detroit; San Antonio; Sacramento, California; San Diego; St. Louis; Tampa-St. Petersburg, Florida; Indianapolis; Phoenix; Charlotte, North Carolina; and Raleigh, North Carolina.

UEFA World Cup qualifying playoff preview

Maurizio Degl'Innocenti/ANSA via AP
By Nicholas MendolaNov 8, 2017, 9:41 AM EST
Eight teams remain for four spots in Russia.

There are some big names in the bunch, including multiple World Cup winners like Italy.

And five of the eight teams advanced from their groups at EURO 2016, including quarterfinalist Italy.

Italy is also one of four playoff teams who went to the 2014 World Cup. Not all will go back, with Greece facing Croatia in one of the playoff ties.

Northern Ireland vs. Switzerland
First leg – Thursday in Belfast
Second leg – Sunday in Basel

The Swiss were incredibly unfortunate, going 9-1 just like group-winning Portugal but failing to advance on goal differential.

The plucky Northern Irish proved their EURO run was no fluke when they advanced fairly comfortably over third place Czech Republic.

Switzerland will be favored to advance behind its terrific midfield, with Stoke City’s Xherdan Shaqiri, Arsenal’s Granit Xhaka, and the Montreal Impact’s Blerim Dzemaili in the mix.

Northern Ireland will line up in from of EURO hero Michael McGovern, who starred in helping the Green and White Army stymy several foes in 2016.

Croatia vs. Greece
First leg – Thursday in Zagreb
Second leg – Sunday in Piraeus

Croatia comes out of a wildly competitive Group I, two points behind Iceland and three points ahead of Ukraine.

Greece needed the final day to edge past Bosnia and Herzegovina after finishing miles behind Belgium.

Croatia is loaded in attack and style, but Greece has traditionally been a squad full of tactically-efficient defenders.

Denmark vs. Republic of Ireland
First leg – Saturday in Copenhagen
Second leg – Tuesday in Dublin

The Danes finished five points back of Poland and four ahead of Montenegro in Group E.

Ireland edged Wales for second place in Group D.

Expect this pairing to be as plucky as any of the four ties, with Martin O’Neill’s Irish prepared to make life very difficult for unbeaten-since-Oct. 2016 Denmark.

Sweden vs. Italy
First leg – Friday in Solna
Second leg – Monday in Milan

The Italians lost the Group G lottery, which was always going to come down to the pair of matches between Italy and Spain.

Sweden advanced past Netherlands on goal differential for second in Group A, finishing four points behind France.

Since 1934, Italy has failed to qualify for a World Cup exactly once (1958). Sweden didn’t make it to the last two tournaments despite a certain Zlatan Ibrahimovic. There would be a certain ridiculousness to the Swedes making it happen without one of their all-time heroes.

VIDEO: Hilarious entrance, stunning goal from Hungary

YouTube
By Nicholas MendolaNov 8, 2017, 7:45 AM EST
“Hey guys, hey guys… lemme go first!”

Whatever led Barna Busai through his 33 years to our eyes, we’re grateful for it.

Leading into this week’s international break, Halloween footage from Hungary’s fourth tier has provided a hilarious moment (and, later, a pretty stunning goal) via Who Ate All The Pies.

Eger drew Felsotarkany 2-2 on Oct. 31, but the co-star of the show was midfielder Busai.

The well-traveled 33-year-old made an entrance as good as it gets, sliding down a pair of long railings in a manner difficult to describe aside from saying he got horizontal.

We say co-star because of the second goal, coming from outside the arc and curling into the goal. Well done by 21-year-old Matyas Greso.

Spain’s World Cup jersey sparks controversy

@adidasfootball
Associated PressNov 7, 2017, 10:39 PM EST
MADRID (AP) Spain’s jersey for the World Cup has sparked controversy after being linked to the Republican flag of the 1930s.

The jersey has the colors red, yellow and blue. Some say that from afar the blue appears to have the same purple tone of the Republican flag used from 1931-39.

The flag is still used by those who oppose the Spanish monarch.

Apparel maker Adidas said there were no political implications in the jersey, and the design was agreed upon with the Spanish Football Federation a long time ago.

“The current design represents the courage and the fury of our national team, with graphics of red, yellow and blue diamonds which represent the best qualities of this team: Speed, energy and its renowned style of play,” the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

Federation officials also said that there was no intended link to the Republican flag.

The jersey is a throwback to the one used by Spain at the 1994 World Cup, with a side pattern mixing the three colors. Its main color remains red. The shorts will be blue and the socks black.

Spain is in the midst of a political crisis after Catalonia pushed for independence from the rest of the country.

Burnley midfielder Cork joins England for Germany, Brazil tests

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaNov 7, 2017, 9:58 PM EST
What a year it’s been for Jack Cork.

The midfielder has helped new club Burnley to the surprise start of the Premier League season, and now could earn his first England cap against high-profile opponents Brazil or Germany this week.

Cork, 28, represented England at every level from U-15 to U-21,  but hadn’t broken through during since leaving Chelsea for Southampton in 2011.

The call-up comes as Gareth Southgate is dealing with the departures of injured sextet Raheem Sterling, Fabian Delph, Jordan Henderson, Harry Kane, Dele Alli and Harry Winks.

Cork was humble in accepted the honor, from BurnleyFootballClub.com:

“Four or five of the lads in the squad probably could have got in at the same time as me, so I feel lucky that I’ve been given the chance and, hopefully, if we can keep this form up then maybe one or two others can get in as well.”

Cork becomes one of five uncapped players on the England roster, joining Tammy Abraham (Swansea City), Joe Gomez (Liverpool), Jordan Pickford (Everton), and Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Crystal Palace). Abraham and Loftus-Cheek are on loan from Chelsea.