Report: Everton, Leicester City, Brighton interested in NYCFC’s Harrison

Jack Harrison’s MLS season came to an end last Sunday but he could be back on the field in a couple of months.

The Daily Mail reports that Everton, Leicester City and Brighton and Hove Albion all have the New York City FC winger on their radars, joining the likes of Manchester United and Manchester City in watching the 20-year-old. Harrison is currently in England training with the England U-21s ahead of a qualifying match at Ukraine.

The trio could spring for him in the January transfer window, though it would take a big transfer fee to pry him away from NYCFC and City Football Group. Per the Journal of Sports Administration and Supervision, Harrison’s Generation Adidas contract is a three-year guaranteed deal with two player option years following, meaning still under contract to MLS but is heading into the last year of the guaranteed portion of his deal.

Harrison is coming off his first full season in MLS, starting in 35 of 36 games, finishing with 10 goals and six assists as well as cementing himself as one of the league’s most exciting prospects. Harrison’s form even earned him a call-up to England’s Under-21s, where he featured twice, starting once for the Three Lions in Euro U-21 Championship qualifiers.

At England U21 training, no #EFC midfielder Tom Davies or #NYCFC winger Jack Harrison but both are expected to be fit for the Ukraine game. pic.twitter.com/TMKz4r0OAp — Anton Toloui (@SkyAnton) November 8, 2017

Should Harrison join a Premier League club and earn a place in the starting lineup, it would be the latest step in an incredible journey that saw him moved to upstate New York by his mother to ensure he had an education as well as proof that MLS can develop young players for the Premier League again.