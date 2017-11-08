More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Report: Everton, Leicester City, Brighton interested in NYCFC’s Harrison

By Daniel KarellNov 8, 2017, 4:31 PM EST
Jack Harrison’s MLS season came to an end last Sunday but he could be back on the field in a couple of months.

The Daily Mail reports that Everton, Leicester City and Brighton and Hove Albion all have the New York City FC winger on their radars, joining the likes of Manchester United and Manchester City in watching the 20-year-old. Harrison is currently in England training with the England U-21s ahead of a qualifying match at Ukraine.

The trio could spring for him in the January transfer window, though it would take a big transfer fee to pry him away from NYCFC and City Football Group. Per the Journal of Sports Administration and Supervision, Harrison’s Generation Adidas contract is a three-year guaranteed deal with two player option years following, meaning still under contract to MLS but is heading into the last year of the guaranteed portion of his deal.

Harrison is coming off his first full season in MLS, starting in 35 of 36 games, finishing with 10 goals and six assists as well as cementing himself as one of the league’s most exciting prospects. Harrison’s form even earned him a call-up to England’s Under-21s, where he featured twice, starting once for the Three Lions in Euro U-21 Championship qualifiers.

Should Harrison join a Premier League club and earn a place in the starting lineup, it would be the latest step in an incredible journey that saw him moved to upstate New York by his mother to ensure he had an education as well as proof that MLS can develop young players for the Premier League again.

Manchester City announce record revenues

By Daniel KarellNov 8, 2017, 6:55 PM EST
Manchester City is having plenty of success both on the football field and in the boardroom.

The club announced in its 2016-2017 report that it had recorded record revenues of $620.71 million, a 21 percent increase from last season in addition to a third-straight year of profitability with no debt. According to the financial report, the wage bill also saw a significant rise, from $259.09 million to $346.28 million, and that price could go up further with this past summer’s acquisitions.

“For the third consecutive year our business is profitable and revenues continue to grow to record levels for the ninth successive season, pushing beyond £400m and towards the £500m mark,” Khaldoon al-Mubarak said in a statement. “We also continue to operate with zero financial debt. Beyond Manchester, our global footprint continued to expand with our community engagement programs reaching ever further afield, with expanded digital outreach and new global partnerships.”

Interestingly, the City Football Group also discussed how their growing network of clubs across the world is contributing to the overall organization’s success, including that of New York City FC in MLS.

“We are now seeing how our growing network of clubs can translate both into commercial opportunities for the group and development opportunities for players,” the report states, noting how Australian club Melbourne City signed and then later sold Aaron Mooy to Huddersfield Townfor $10.5 million.

Greek soccer officials to stand trial for match-fixing

Associated PressNov 8, 2017, 5:20 PM EST
ATHENS, Greece (AP) The chairman of Greek soccer club Olympiakos and 27 other businessmen and former sporting officials will stand trial on match-fixing charges, a panel of judges ruled Wednesday.

The judges ordered Olympiakos chairman Vangelis Marinakis to stand trial. No date was set, and the conditions for his bail were extended. Marinakis, a prominent Greek shipowner and news media investor, denied the allegations, while criminal charges against him for fraud and blackmail were dropped.

“My innocence will be established in the court proceedings that are to follow,” Marinakis said in a statement.

Marinakis said he would step aside as chairman until he is cleared in court, and named deputy chairman Yiannis Moralis as caretaker.

The other defendants – all charged with similar offenses – include shareholders and former and current officials in several Greek clubs as well as former referees and Greek soccer association officials.

Professional soccer in Greece has long been marred by fan violence and allegations of corruption, with rival club officials frequently having public spats and openly questioning refereeing decisions considered key to match outcomes.

The country’s current left-wing government has suspended league matches several times because of violence and attacks against match officials.

Greek champion Olympiakos is currently playing the group stage of the Champions League and last week held Barcelona to a 0-0 draw in Piraeus.

Marinakis took over the Piraeus club in 2010 and also owns a controlling stake in English Championship club Nottingham Forest.

The Greek club is currently a surprise fourth in the standings following a string of poor results.

The investigation focused on matches from 2012-15, court officials said. Criminal charges of match-fixing – formally called “unlawful influence of sporting event results” – carry a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.

The other clubs implicated include current and former officials and investors from Atromitos, Levadiakos and Veroia.

The trial is expected to take place in mid-2018.

Report: LAFC to spend $3 million on Uruguayan teenager Rossi

By Daniel KarellNov 8, 2017, 3:37 PM EST
Like Atlanta United, Los Angeles FC appears to be forming its team with a distinctive Latin American flair.

According to a report out of Uruguay, LAFC is advancing negotiations for the $3 million transfer of 19-year-old forward Diego Rossi. For that kind of money, he’d join Carlos Vela as the team’s second Designated Player, likely slotting in as a Young Designated Player.

The Uruguayan teenager had a breakout year for his club Penarol in 2017, scoring eight goals in 24 league matches and making three appearances in the Copa Libertadores. While he featured three times for the Uruguayan Under-20 Men’s National Team in the South American World Cup qualification tournament, he was somewhat surprisingly left off the 21-man squad for the World Cup last May and June in South Korea.

In the goal below, you can see why the LAFC technical staff would be willing to spend the big bucks on a youngster from abroad. Rossi plays a 1-2 in midfield, which cuts out two opposing defenders, before slaloming through four defenders (the last one who appears to fall over himself) before chipping the goalkeeper.

According to the report, LAFC would pay the $3 million fee in two installments. If LAFC does sign Rossi, it would be yet another signal that MLS is a serious destination for young South Americans who are looking for a stepping stone to Europe’s top leagues.

With the success of players such as Miguel Almiron and Josef Martinez this season, others could see MLS as a pathway to greater financial security and glory abroad, as well as testing themselves in a league that is growing in talent year-on-year.

Report: MLS to change how clubs profit from transfers

By Nicholas MendolaNov 8, 2017, 2:16 PM EST
When a league remains as young as Major League Soccer, at least relative to the rest of the world, sometimes corrective measures are pretty straight-forward.

Intrepid FourFourTwo reporter Paul Tenorio says soon MLS teams will finally be able to reap rewards for developing players through their academies, and get more of a profit when they develop and sell a player for profit.

As it stands now, MLS owns player rights and makes good profit from player sales. As Tenorio puts it, there isn’t a lot of difference between a team who sells a player for $2 million or $20 million, so why sell at all?

On the Homegrown front, the league will also stop making money on players individual teams develop because, well, obviously!

Multiple league sources tell me MLS is set to approve a new rule this offseason that will allow teams to keep 100 percent of transfer fees for Homegrown Players. This incentivizes league owners to invest more in player development, and rewards the teams that do so successfully. Currently, MLS receives 25 percent of any Homegrown transfer.

Sometimes it’s hard for American sports fans to lend soccer leagues patience because the country was on the forefront for so many other massive sports here. But things change over time and MLS is barely two decades old.

Not to mention, when stories come out that have Atlanta United turning down $30 million in transfer fees for two players, it’s clear that something is quite backwards. And the way Carlos Bocanegra and Darren Eales have been running ATL, that money could bring in some massive talent.