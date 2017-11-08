Report: LAFC to spend $3 million on Uruguayan teenager Rossi

Like Atlanta United, Los Angeles FC appears to be forming its team with a distinctive Latin American flair.
According to a report out of Uruguay, LAFC is advancing negotiations for the $3 million transfer of 19-year-old forward Diego Rossi. For that kind of money, he’d join Carlos Vela as the team’s second Designated Player, likely slotting in as a Young Designated Player.
The Uruguayan teenager had a breakout year for his club Penarol in 2017, scoring eight goals in 24 league matches and making three appearances in the Copa Libertadores. While he featured three times for the Uruguayan Under-20 Men’s National Team in the South American World Cup qualification tournament, he was somewhat surprisingly left off the 21-man squad for the World Cup last May and June in South Korea.
In the goal below, you can see why the LAFC technical staff would be willing to spend the big bucks on a youngster from abroad. Rossi plays a 1-2 in midfield, which cuts out two opposing defenders, before slaloming through four defenders (the last one who appears to fall over himself) before chipping the goalkeeper.
According to the report, LAFC would pay the $3 million fee in two installments. If LAFC does sign Rossi, it would be yet another signal that MLS is a serious destination for young South Americans who are looking for a stepping stone to Europe’s top leagues.
With the success of players such as Miguel Almiron and Josef Martinez this season, others could see MLS as a pathway to greater financial security and glory abroad, as well as testing themselves in a league that is growing in talent year-on-year.
Report: MLS to change how clubs profit from transfers
When a league remains as young as Major League Soccer, at least relative to the rest of the world, sometimes corrective measures are pretty straight-forward.
Intrepid FourFourTwo reporter Paul Tenorio says soon MLS teams will finally be able to reap rewards for developing players through their academies, and get more of a profit when they develop and sell a player for profit.
As it stands now, MLS owns player rights and makes good profit from player sales. As Tenorio puts it, there isn’t a lot of difference between a team who sells a player for $2 million or $20 million, so why sell at all?
On the Homegrown front, the league will also stop making money on players individual teams develop because, well, obviously!
Multiple league sources tell me MLS is set to approve a new rule this offseason that will allow teams to keep 100 percent of transfer fees for Homegrown Players. This incentivizes league owners to invest more in player development, and rewards the teams that do so successfully. Currently, MLS receives 25 percent of any Homegrown transfer.
Sometimes it’s hard for American sports fans to lend soccer leagues patience because the country was on the forefront for so many other massive sports here. But things change over time and MLS is barely two decades old.
Not to mention, when stories come out that have Atlanta United turning down $30 million in transfer fees for two players, it’s clear that something is quite backwards. And the way Carlos Bocanegra and Darren Eales have been running ATL, that money could bring in some massive talent.
The German-born Gressel is the seventh-straight MLS Rookie of the Year to come from the American collegiate system, joining Jordan Morris, Cyle Larin, Tesho Akindele, Dillow Powers, Austin Berry, and CJ Sapong.
Andy Najar is the last non-collegiate ROY, winning the award after heading from DC United’s Academy directly into the First Team.
The 23-year-old Gressel came to Atlanta via the SuperDraft after a college career at Providence. The right-sided man had five goals and nine assists as a rookie, adding another goal in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup.
Gressel received better than 53 percent of the vote, 37 points better than second-place finisher Abu Danladi of Minnesota United. Jack Elliott of Philadelphia was third, followed by San Jose’s Nick Lima.
Speaking at a Wednesday press conference, Moyes talked about his past — he says he should’ve done better research before agreeing to manage Sunderland — before letting the West Ham players know it’s time to put on their work boots.
This after expressing admiration for his friend, fired West Ham boss Slaven Bilic.
“The players have got to show they’re good enough to play for West Ham and in this stadium. Our biggest challenge is Watford. The games come thick and fast. We have a tough period coming up – I have to get myself ready.”
All that said, Moyes said West Ham shouldn’t be flirting with the drop zone, and he’ll be able to calm down the squad.
“I saw franticness,” Moyes said. “There’ll be no favors. They don’t run they won’t play.”
Moyes importantly said he spoke with West Ham vice chairman Karren Brady, who was critical of his crass comments to a female reporter last season as Sunderland boss. Moyes said they discussed the comments a while ago, well before he was in consideration for the job, and that they did not talk about them this week.