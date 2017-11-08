More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty image

Report: Montreal Impact to hire Remi Garde

By Nicholas MendolaNov 8, 2017, 12:07 PM EST
Following rumors that a pair of ex-Premier League coaches were in the running to take the reins of the Montreal Impact, a third has been chosen.

Remi Garde, who notably got less than a season at Aston Villa, is set or the job according to Tony Marinaro of TSN 690 in Montreal.

Walter Mazzarri (Watford) and Francesco Guidolin (Swansea City) were mentioned in a Tuesday report.

Garde, 51, led Lyon for three seasons before that, winning the French Cup in 2012. He won 84 of 166 matches in charge, drawing another 37.

Montreal fired Mauro Biello after the Impact lost nine of their last 10 matches and missed the playoffs, a season after the coach led the club into the Eastern Conference Finals.

The club has MVP candidate Ignacio Piatti and Swiss star Blerim Dzemaili under contract, and they proved a potent duo.

Moyes puts onus on West Ham players, said they looked “frantic”

Photo by Chris Brunskill/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaNov 8, 2017, 1:11 PM EST
New West Ham boss David Moyes knows his hiring to save the Irons season can also save his reputation.

Moyes has seen that slide since leaving Everton for Manchester United, washing out at Old Trafford before suffering the same fates at Real Sociedad and Sunderland.

Speaking at a Wednesday press conference, Moyes talked about his past — he says he should’ve done better research before agreeing to manage Sunderland — before letting the West Ham players know it’s time to put on their work boots.

This after expressing admiration for his friend, fired West Ham boss Slaven Bilic.

From The London Evening Standard:

“The players have got to show they’re good enough to play for West Ham and in this stadium. Our biggest challenge is Watford. The games come thick and fast. We have a tough period coming up – I have to get myself ready.”

All that said, Moyes said West Ham shouldn’t be flirting with the drop zone, and he’ll be able to calm down the squad.

“I saw franticness,” Moyes said. “There’ll be no favors. They don’t run they won’t play.”

Moyes importantly said he spoke with West Ham vice chairman Karren Brady, who was critical of his crass comments to a female reporter last season as Sunderland boss. Moyes said they discussed the comments a while ago, well before he was in consideration for the job, and that they did not talk about them this week.

RBL will not consider allowing Keita to Liverpool early

AP Photo/Matthias Schrader
By Nicholas MendolaNov 8, 2017, 10:30 AM EST
Liverpool needs help in the center of the park, but won’t be getting Naby Keita earlier than the summer.

The Reds agreed a fee for the dynamic RB Leipzig star, but the Bundesliga club says they will not consider any offers from Liverpool to get him in January.

And that’s true regardless of whether RBL makes it to the knockout rounds of the UEFA Champions League, says sporting director Ralf Rangnick.

“Even if we should not reach the knockout stages of the Champions League, it would make no sense to allow Naby to join Liverpool earlier. We want to qualify for Europe again and we need Naby for that.”

RBL is back second in the Bundesliga after a slow start in league play, and the 22-year-old Keita remains one of their top players via the eye test and advanced metrics. Not a real surprise here, but an important note for Reds fans hoping for better at Anfield.

UEFA World Cup qualifying playoff preview

Maurizio Degl'Innocenti/ANSA via AP
By Nicholas MendolaNov 8, 2017, 9:41 AM EST
Eight teams remain for four spots in Russia.

There are some big names in the bunch, including multiple World Cup winners like Italy.

And five of the eight teams advanced from their groups at EURO 2016, including quarterfinalist Italy.

Italy is also one of four playoff teams who went to the 2014 World Cup. Not all will go back, with Greece facing Croatia in one of the playoff ties.

Northern Ireland vs. Switzerland
First leg – Thursday in Belfast
Second leg – Sunday in Basel

The Swiss were incredibly unfortunate, going 9-1 just like group-winning Portugal but failing to advance on goal differential.

The plucky Northern Irish proved their EURO run was no fluke when they advanced fairly comfortably over third place Czech Republic.

Switzerland will be favored to advance behind its terrific midfield, with Stoke City’s Xherdan Shaqiri, Arsenal’s Granit Xhaka, and the Montreal Impact’s Blerim Dzemaili in the mix.

Northern Ireland will line up in from of EURO hero Michael McGovern, who starred in helping the Green and White Army stymy several foes in 2016.

Croatia vs. Greece
First leg – Thursday in Zagreb
Second leg – Sunday in Piraeus

Croatia comes out of a wildly competitive Group I, two points behind Iceland and three points ahead of Ukraine.

Greece needed the final day to edge past Bosnia and Herzegovina after finishing miles behind Belgium.

Croatia is loaded in attack and style, but Greece has traditionally been a squad full of tactically-efficient defenders.

Denmark vs. Republic of Ireland
First leg – Saturday in Copenhagen
Second leg – Tuesday in Dublin

The Danes finished five points back of Poland and four ahead of Montenegro in Group E.

Ireland edged Wales for second place in Group D.

Expect this pairing to be as plucky as any of the four ties, with Martin O’Neill’s Irish prepared to make life very difficult for unbeaten-since-Oct. 2016 Denmark.

Sweden vs. Italy
First leg – Friday in Solna
Second leg – Monday in Milan

The Italians lost the Group G lottery, which was always going to come down to the pair of matches between Italy and Spain.

Sweden advanced past Netherlands on goal differential for second in Group A, finishing four points behind France.

Since 1934, Italy has failed to qualify for a World Cup exactly once (1958). Sweden didn’t make it to the last two tournaments despite a certain Zlatan Ibrahimovic. There would be a certain ridiculousness to the Swedes making it happen without one of their all-time heroes.

Nashville city council approves financing for MLS stadium

JEWEL SAMAD/AFP/Getty Images
Associated PressNov 8, 2017, 8:39 AM EST
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) Nashville’s bid to land an expansion franchise from Major League Soccer now has $275 million in financing approved to build a new stadium, giving Music City a major boost weeks before a final decision from the league.

The Metro Nashville City Council voted 31-6 Tuesday night for $225 million in revenue bonds for the stadium itself and another $50 million in bonds for renovations and improvements around the stadium at the current fairgrounds.

Nashville Mayor Megan Barry introduced the financing plan Oct. 2, and the council’s vote was the final approval needed for the project.

MLS requires a solid stadium plan for an expansion franchise, and John Ingram, the billionaire businessman who’s the local bid’s lead owner, called the vote a great night for Nashville.

“The vision to bring Major League Soccer to our city moves one step closer,” Ingram said in a statement. “Of course the final decision on the team won’t be ours, but tonight Nashville checked off the final item that MLS needed to see. I’m always proud of this city, and tonight we’ve shown – once again – how we all come together around something important to make Nashville the best it can be.”

Ingram’s group added brothers Mark and Zygi Wilf , owners of the NFL’s Minnesota Vikings, and cousin Leonard Wilf in August as minority partners.

Nashville appeared to make a strong case recently when league Commissioner Don Garber visited the city this summer in conjunction with the U.S. national team’s Gold Cup opener against Panama.

The turnout caught Garber’s eye. The July 8 game drew 42,622 fans to Nissan Stadium, which was followed by a record crowd of 56,232 on July 29 to watch Manchester City beat Tottenham 3-0 in the International Champions Cup. A U.S. women’s national team SheBelieves Cup match against France last year drew more than 25,000 fans.

“If you don’t have success with friendlies or international competition, you’re not going to have success in MLS,” Garber told reporters during the visit. “So that’s a checked box that we’ve actually checked a while ago.”

Twelve locations expressed interest in expansion franchises. MLS is expected to announce two winning bids later this year, bringing the league to 26 teams, with two more teams to be added in the future.

MLS expanded to 22 teams this season with the addition of Atlanta United FC and Minnesota United FC. LAFC, which replaces the now-defunct Chivas USA, joins next year. Miami’s expansion effort, led by David Beckham, would bring the league to 24.

The other cities that submitted bids for an expansion team are: Cincinnati; Detroit; San Antonio; Sacramento, California; San Diego; St. Louis; Tampa-St. Petersburg, Florida; Indianapolis; Phoenix; Charlotte, North Carolina; and Raleigh, North Carolina.