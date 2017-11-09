More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
AP Photo / Rob Harris

2022 World Cup head says Qatar doesn’t support terrorism

Associated PressNov 9, 2017, 6:23 PM EST
SHEFFIELD, England (AP) The organizers of the 2022 World Cup have a message for Germany’s soccer leadership ahead of a meeting on Friday: Qatar does not support terrorism.

While discussing Qatar’s right to host the FIFA showpiece, German soccer federation president Reinhard Grindel said earlier this year that tournaments “cannot be played in countries that actively support terror.”

When Germany plays England at Wembley Stadium on Friday, Grindel is due to come face-to-face with Hassan Al Thawadi, general secretary of Qatar’s World Cup organizing committee.

Al Thawadi told The Associated Press on Thursday that “Qatar does not support terrorism. Qatar is at the forefront of the fight against terrorism.”

Al Thawadi maintains he has a “great relationship with Grindel,” whose comments about Qatar came after neighboring Middle East countries had severed ties, accusing it of funding extremists.

State of play for final matches of African World Cup qualifying

Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaNov 9, 2017, 7:04 PM EST
Three World Cup berths are still in play for a total of eight African nations this weekend.

Nigeria won Group B and Egypt claimed Group E earlier in the Fall.

Here’s what’s up in Groups A, C, and D.

Group A

Tunisia leads Democratic Republic of Congo by three points and two goals worth of difference heading into Saturday’s visit from Libya. A single point sends the Eagles of Carthage to their first World Cup since 2006.

DR Congo needs Tunisia to lose versus Libya, and a win over Guinea, and two goals improved difference. If both were one-goal results, it would come down to goals scored. Both enter the day with 11. The third tiebreaker is points between the team, and Tunisia wins that with a win and draw.

Group C

Pretty cut-and-dried here: Morocco has one more point than Ivory Coast heading into Saturday’s match in Abidjan. The hosts have to win, while Morocco simply needs a draw or win.

Group D

All four nations remain alive thanks to referee Joseph Lamptey, who was banned for life after a horrendous penalty decision gave South Africa a win over Senegal.

That match was annulled, and is going to be replayed Friday in Polokwane. If Senegal wins, they are in the World Cup.

If Senegal draws or loses, all four teams will have a chance to advance on Tuesday. That day will see Cape Verde at Burkina Faso and South Africa reversing the fixture in Senegal.

As for the other sides…

South Africa maxes out with 10 points, and controls its own destiny. It must win, and cannot draw either match against Senegal.

Burkina Faso maxes out at nine points, so it needs to beat Cape Verde, and make up four goals of differential on Senegal while Senegal gets exactly one point from South Africa.

Cape Verde maxes out at nine points, so it needs to beat Burkina Faso, and make up eight goals of differential on Senegal while Senegal gets exactly one point from South Africa.

O’Neill “thought the ref had blown for foul or offside”

Niall Carson/PA via AP
By Nicholas MendolaNov 9, 2017, 5:33 PM EST
Northern Ireland manager Michael O’Neill is feeling rightly aggrieved after his side’s World Cup hopes took a huge blow via a poor penalty call.

Romanian referee Ovidiu Hațegan called Corry Evans for a handball when Xherdan Shaqiri‘s shot was blocked by the leaping defender, who had his arm tucked into his body near the top of the 18.

Shaqiri admitted he “didn’t know if it was a penalty or not,” though most others will tell you it should not have been given. Ricardo Rodriguez converted the chance for the Swiss, who were better on the day, and the 1-0 tie heads to Basel on Sunday.

Here’s O’Neill, from the BBC:

“The referee has no-one in his line of sight. Corry’s arm isn’t in an unnatural position, it’s by his side. The ball hits him on the back more than anything. I thought the referee had blown for a foul or an offside. Nobody had claimed for it. I’m staggered by the decision, staggered by the yellow card.”

O’Neill said the players have to channel their visible anger from the dressing room into a performance in Switzerland. It’ll be hard, as stopping the Swiss attack requires complete defensive focus and the Norn Iron don’t have the hopes of 0-0 and penalties.

Dodgy PK call leads Swiss first leg win

By Nicholas MendolaNov 9, 2017, 4:51 PM EST
Opinion alert: An absolutely woeful decision from Romanian referee Ovidiu Hațegan has put Northern Ireland’s World Cup hopes in a bad place following a 1-0 loss at Windsor Park in Belfast.

Xherdan Shaqiri had a chance to score just after the break, but a Ricardo Rodriguez penalty allowed the Swiss to take a lead moments later when Corry Evans leapt to block a shot and was adjudged to have it hit his arm. Personally, it looked a criminal call, but you be the judge.

Norn Iron manager Michael O’Neill would’ve been content to keep Switzerland off the board when it comes to away goals, but the result doesn’t change much for the Northern Irish; They’ll need to triumph in Basel for Sunday’s second leg.

Stylish Croatia belts Greece, puts one foot in Russia (video)

AP Photo/Darko Bandic
By Nicholas MendolaNov 9, 2017, 4:36 PM EST
Greece’s World Cup hopes started flickering early in its 4-1 first leg loss to dominant Croatia in Zagreb on Thursday.

Luka Modric’s 13th minute penalty was followed quickly by a Niko Kalinic goal in the 19th minute. Borussia Dortmund man Sokratis Papastathopoulos pulled back what could be a vital away goal in the 30th minute, but the two-goal deficit was restored three minutes later by Ivan Perisic.

Andrej Kramaric scored a second half goal to add to the Greek burden ahead of Sunday’s return leg.

Greece has scored more than two goals in a match just twice in the start of 2016, and both wins came against minnows Gibraltar.

For those who enjoy the ‘cheeky’ nature of the game, we present Kalinic’s slick outside of the boot finish.

 