Argentina’s Lionel Messi makes World Cup promise

Lionel Messi’s magical feet will get a pounding if Argentina win the 2018 World Cup.
Messi, 30, has agreed to walk over 40 miles from his hometown of Rosario to if he leads La Albiceleste to its first World Cup title since 1986 when they prevailed in Mexico.
Speaking ahead of Argentina’s friendlies with Russia and Nigeria in Moscow and Krasnodar in the next few days, Messi said that he will “go on foot to San Nicholas” if Jorge Sampaoli’s men life the World Cup trophy next summer.
What is all this about?
There is a religious pilgrimage in Argentina which begins in Rosario, Messi’s hometown, and ends at the Sanctuary of Our Lady of Rosario in San Nicholas.
And although Messi said he would walk the 43-mile route to celebrate winning the tournament, his teammate Sergio Aguero joked that he would join the Barcelona star… and they’d run the length of the route.
The runners up from the 2014 tournament in Brazil will be looking to get over the final hurdle this time around but the entire nation is grateful for Messi to even have qualified.
In the final game of CONMEBOL qualifying the superstar scored a hat trick to seal Argentina’s spot at the World Cup after a tumultuous campaign.
It’s highly-likely that this will be Messi’s final chance to win a major trophy for Argentina. He has lost in three major finals — World Cup 2014, Copa America 2015 and Copa America Centenario 2016 — and reversed his decision to retire after the latter defeat.
Messi seems to be banking on a little divine intervention to help him get Argentina over the line next summer.
With his team facing defeat, Vasco de Gama’s 19-year-old substitute Evander came to the rescue.
The former Brazil Under-17s striker fired an absolute rocket from more than 35 yards to tie their game with Santos at 1-1. Vasco went on to win with a goal from Nene in the third minute of second half stoppage time.
Evander’s goal was the first in his career in the Brazilian Serie A. Take a look at it below.
The Arsenal teenager, who saved Arsenal the Carabao Cup against Norwich City with a brace, scored four goals for England’s Under-19s in a 6-0 win over the Faroe Islands. Nketiah scored dribbling to his right, to his left, from a penalty kick and on the volley from a cross, showcasing his budding talent.
Manchester City is having plenty of success both on the football field and in the boardroom.
The club announced in its 2016-2017 report that it had recorded record revenues of $620.71 million, a 21 percent increase from last season in addition to a third-straight year of profitability with no debt.
According to the financial report, the wage bill also saw a significant rise, from $259.09 million to $346.28 million, and that price could go up further with this past summer’s acquisitions.
“For the third consecutive year our business is profitable and revenues continue to grow to record levels for the ninth successive season, pushing beyond £400m and towards the £500m mark,” Khaldoon al-Mubarak said in a statement. “We also continue to operate with zero financial debt. Beyond Manchester, our global footprint continued to expand with our community engagement programs reaching ever further afield, with expanded digital outreach and new global partnerships.”
Interestingly, the City Football Group also discussed how their growing network of clubs across the world is contributing to the overall organization’s success, including that of New York City FC in MLS.
“We are now seeing how our growing network of clubs can translate both into commercial opportunities for the group and development opportunities for players,” the report states, noting how Australian club Melbourne City signed and then later sold Aaron Mooy to Huddersfield Townfor $10.5 million.