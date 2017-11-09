More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Brad Friedel named New England Revolution coach

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 9, 2017, 10:52 AM EST
Brad Friedel has made a speedy transition into head coaching.

The 46-year-old legendary U.S. national team goalkeeper was named the new head coach of the New England Revolution on Thursday and will be unveiled alongside Revolution President Brian Bilello and GM Michael Burns next Monday.

Friedel played for the likes of Liverpool, Aston Villa, Blackburn and Tottenham in an illustrious 25-year playing career and since he retired in 2015 he has been involved with coaching the U.S. youth teams and has been the head coach of the U.S. U-19 side since January 2016.

Speaking about this appointment as the new boss of the Revs, Friedel is excited to start his managerial career as Mike Lapper and Marcelo Neveleff have been named as his assistants.

“My staff and I are delighted and honored to have been hired by the New England Revolution,” Friedel said. “I can guarantee that we, the staff and players, will give 100 percent commitment to the club and our fans while looking forward to all the challenges ahead. We can’t wait to get started right away building this club for the 2018 season.”

Friedel has his UEFA “Pro” licence and has been building towards this moment for some time.

As for the ‘Revs, they’ve been without a head coach since Jay Heaps was sacked in September. Heaps’ six seasons in charge saw plenty of improvement initially as they reached MLS Cup in 2014, but New England finished one place and five points out of the MLS playoffs in 2017 and now Friedel will try and help them compete in 2018 and beyond.

There isn’t a whole lot wrong with the Revs as the likes of Juan Agudelo, Lee Nguyen, Kelyn Rowe and Andrew Farrell will all be key players and despite uncertainty around the future of a soccer-specific stadium in Boston, they have the potential to challenge in the East.

Given Friedel’s vast experience in the game, the Ohio native was always planning to move into coaching and he has done his apprenticeship with Tottenham’s academy and the U.S. setup over the past few years as he helped out various youth teams in many roles.

From his 13-year career with the USMNT (he was in the USA’s World Cup squads for 1994, 1998 and 2002), Friedel spent 17 seasons in the Premier League and has worked as a TV analyst for FOX, the BBC and many others in recent years. His credentials and experience are undoubted and perhaps unrivaled in terms of the American soccer community.

Still, New England handing him the chance is still a slight surprise.

Friedel is an impressive character who has taken on every challenge which has faced him head on. This is a new challenge and it will be intriguing to see how he gets on. The aim for the Revs next season simply has to be to get back into the playoffs and anything else is a bonus.

Report: Landon Donovan won’t run for US Soccer president

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 9, 2017, 11:43 AM EST
Landon Donovan is not running to become the president of the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF), according to ESPN.

Donovan, 35, was said to be thinking about throwing his hat into the ring for the upcoming presidential election in February 2018, but the report states that he wants to stay out of the political side of the game.

Seven candidates have come forward and declared their candidacy while incumbent president, Sunil Gulati, has yet to confirm if he will run for presidency once again after 11 years in charge of USSF.

Former USMNT players Paul Caliguiri, Eric Wynalda and Kyle Martino have all declared their intention to run for USSF president, while attorneys Mike Winograd and Steve Gans, businessman Paul Lapointe and USSF vice president Carlos Cordeiro are the other candidates.

Following the USMNT’s failure to qualify for the 2018 World Cup, Donovan, and many others, are calling for widespread changes to the way young players are developed in the USA.

Would Donovan have won if he did run to become the new USSF president? He would’ve come very close purely due to his name.

The USMNT and Major League Soccer legend has the respect from a large portion of the American soccer community for not only his stellar career but also his ability to speak his mind and not be afraid to talk about topics such as improving the mental health of players, youth development and plenty of other topics outside his own career.

Donovan’s opinion will always be sought by the American soccer community and when it comes to potential new presidents, Wynalda has already stated that he would like to have Donovan on his board to help with soccer specific decisions.

This is probably a smart call from Donovan to sit back and let others scrap to be the main man in U.S. Soccer. His position as a legendary figure for the U.S. is preserved and he will surely be a key figure for whoever wins the presidential race.

Sergio Aguero confirms his desire to return to Argentina

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 9, 2017, 9:45 AM EST
Sergio Aguero is still dreaming of a return to Independiente.

Aguero, 29, became Manchester City’s all-time leading goalscorer last week and has 179 goals in all competitions for the Premier League since he arrived from Atletico Madrid in 2011.

He has won every major trophy available apart from the Champions League with Man City and many would say his job is done in England after this season.

Then what?

The Argentine international has been speaking about that ahead of La Albiceleste’s friendlies against Russia and Nigeria in Russia over the next few days.

“It came out that Milan and Real Madrid wanted me and – I don’t know where I read it – but they said, ‘They just spoiled Independiente’s dream.’ But the idea was always to go back to Independiente when my contract with City runs out in 2019. I have an option to extend one more year with City where it’s the priority but it’s always an option. The idea is to go back. Now, I’m doing very well and hopefully we can win the cup [title], but it’s not easy.”

Very interesting.

With Aguero having to scrap with Gabriel Jesus for the role of the lone central striker in Pep Guardiola‘s side at Man City, it seems that his time at Man City may be coming to a somewhat natural end.

At the end of the 2018-19 season he will be 31 years of age and the way City are playing right now it seems rather likely that Aguero will get his hands on the Champions League trophy in one of the next two seasons if he remains at City that long.

One thing about Aguero has always intrigued me. He has spent sic years in England but can hardly speak the language and it is quite obvious he doesn’t plan to remain in Manchester a day beyond his playing contract at Man City.

He is a legend of the club, not only for his title-winning goal in 2012, but for his incredible goalscoring record during the most successful period in club history.

That means City will likely allow him to leave on his terms when he wants to return to Argentina and, quite frankly, they’ll be delighted he doesn’t want to sign for any other team in Europe or the Premier League so he can’t come back and haunt them.

Aguero’s international teammate, and close friend, Lionel Messi, has also been talking about potentially returning to his former club in Argentina, Newell’s Old Boys, to end his career.

Imagine that duo going head-to-head in the Argentine Primera Division for the final years of their career?

Juan Roman Riquelme and Diego Maradona both returned to Boca Juniors for the twilight of their careers and Aguero and Messi doing the same, at the same time, would be quite something. They both deserve to decide where they will play out the final years of their glittering careers.

Teenage sensation to Manchester United?

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 9, 2017, 8:50 AM EST
Reports out of Portugal say that 16-year-old Umaro Embalo has signed for Manchester United.

Jose Mourinho and his agent, Jorge Mendes, appear to have pounced to sign a gem from their homeland in Portugal.

Portuguese outlet Record say a deal has been agreed between Benfica and United for Embalo who the Red Devils had bid $7.5 million for back in the summer.

Per the report, Real Madrid offered over $13 million for Embalo but they state the promising forward has agreed to join United and will arrive at Old Trafford in January when the transfer window opens.

Embalo has scored 15 goals in 18 games for Portugal’s U-17 side and also has five goals in 12 games for Benfica’s youth team this season, which included two appearances against United in the UEFA Youth League.

Able to play on the right where he cuts inside on his left foot, Embalo arrived at Benfica in 2014 and is regarded as one of the top prospects in the country.

Although Embalo will initially link up with United’s youth teams, Mourinho has shown a willingness to persist with youngsters in the first team since he took charge of the Red Devils with the likes of Marcus Rashford breaking through and the likes of Scott McTominay and Axel Tuanzebe included in multiple squads.

Check out the video below to see some fine strikes from Embalo for Benfica and Portugal.

Argentina’s Lionel Messi makes World Cup promise

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 9, 2017, 7:53 AM EST
Lionel Messi’s magical feet will get a pounding if Argentina win the 2018 World Cup.

Messi, 30, has agreed to walk over 40 miles from his hometown of Rosario to if he leads La Albiceleste to its first World Cup title since 1986 when they prevailed in Mexico.

Speaking ahead of Argentina’s friendlies with Russia and Nigeria in Moscow and Krasnodar in the next few days, Messi said that he will “go on foot to San Nicholas” if Jorge Sampaoli’s men life the World Cup trophy next summer.

What is all this about?

There is a religious pilgrimage in Argentina which begins in Rosario, Messi’s hometown, and ends at the Sanctuary of Our Lady of Rosario in San Nicholas.

And although Messi said he would walk the 43-mile route to celebrate winning the tournament, his teammate Sergio Aguero joked that he would join the Barcelona star… and they’d run the length of the route.

The runners up from the 2014 tournament in Brazil will be looking to get over the final hurdle this time around but the entire nation is grateful for Messi to even have qualified.

In the final game of CONMEBOL qualifying the superstar scored a hat trick to seal Argentina’s spot at the World Cup after a tumultuous campaign.

It’s highly-likely that this will be Messi’s final chance to win a major trophy for Argentina. He has lost in four major finals — Copa America 2007, World Cup 2014, Copa America 2015 and Copa America Centenario 2016 — and reversed his decision to retire after the crushing defeat to Chile in 2016.

Messi seems to be banking on a little divine intervention to help him get Argentina over the line next summer.

 