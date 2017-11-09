More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Is Sam Allardyce a good choice for USMNT boss?

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 9, 2017, 1:09 PM EST
Sam Allardyce isn’t so much throwing his hat into the ring to become the next U.S. national team manager.

He’s launched it in there with extreme velocity on multiple occasions, just like he has done whenever the vacant Everton job has come up in discussion.

The latest such occasion came on Thursday as a guest of Alan Brazil on talkSPORT’s breakfast show. Just take a listen to this from Big Sam when he was asked if he’d take charge of the USA.

For a man who “retired” after leading Crystal Palace to safety last season, Big Sam is quite keen to get a new job.

“Yes I would go, I think. I think there’s a presidential election in January which has stalled the process. If I got the opportunity to speak to the U.S. then I would look forward to it,” Allardyce said. “International football is totally different to Premier League football. It’s 10 games a year. There’s a huge amount of down time, to go and watch the players and all that. It’s not the same day-to-day pressures as you get in the Premier League. I’ve always loved the States. I’ve been going for many, many years. I played there for the Tampa Bay Rowdies and had a terrific time by the way.”

Pro Soccer Talk understands that some current U.S. national team players would not be opposed to Allardyce taking charge of the USA as he would likely go back to basics, give experienced players a final chance to prove themselves and would be a good fit for the defensive style of play most of the USMNT players are comfortable playing with.

Yet Allardyce having an interest in the USMNT job appears to be dividing opinion among U.S. fans. Take a look at any mention of him taking charge of the U.S. on social media.

Responses range from “please God, no” to “this is exactly what the USA needs” and quite a lot of “we could do a lot worse than him” comments.

Well, would the 63-year-old fit the bill for the Stars and Stripes? It’s a difficult one to unravel, especially given the current messy situation with the U.S. Soccer Federation and their leadership.

His managerial experience in England is unquestioned and his ability to overachieve with unfashionable teams is undoubted. But isn’t that what the U.S. are on the international stage?

Worldwide the USMNT are seen as an unfancied squad who can upset the odds by having a simple, team first approach. Look at the USA’s most successful periods in recent tournaments — the quarterfinal run at the 2002 World Cup, the 2009 Confederations Cup final and to some extent the 2016 Copa American Centenario last four berth — and try to tell me that individual talent wasn’t secondary when it came to those successes.

There were some incredible individual displays during those runs but the team came first and the U.S. were incredibly tough to beat. We talk about creating a new identity for the U.S. national team but a defensive, efficient team saw many nations not wanting to play the U.S. at the last two World Cups. What’s wrong with that?

If Allardyce was handed the reins I think the actual U.S. national team squad, to a man, would know exactly what was expected of them and his tactics may actually get the best out of the type of players the USMNT has. I can already hear you yelling “what about Christian Pulisic’s development?” and I get that. But Big Sam got the best out of mercurial players like Jay-Jay Okocha and Youri Djorkaeff during the twilight of their careers and there are countless other examples of mavericks performing for him. There is room for a little style among his multitude of substance. Honest.

Yet, in a broader sense, would Allardyce help the U.S. kick on across all levels of the national team program?

He only had a brief few months in charge of the English national team — the issues surrounding that are worrying enough and perhaps reason enough for him not to be interviewed for the USMNT job at all — and that is his only previous experience at the international level. Plus, his comments on talkSPORT could come across as someone who fancies a paid vacation in the USA for a few years rather than helping the country fulfill its vast potential as a soccer nation. So the jury is out as to how invested he is when it comes to how young U.S. players are developed.

But, hang on, does he need to worry about that?

Simply put the USMNT head coach should worry about one thing: coaching the U.S. national team players. Don’t let Jurgen Klinsmann’s position as both the head coach and technical director of U.S. Soccer at the same time cloud your judgement. That was a bizarre situation and one which shouldn’t be replicated. Let a coach, coach. There are plenty of other top-class candidates who can work behind-the-scenes to solve the pay-to-play issues and the myriad of problems involving youth development in U.S. Soccer.

I’m not saying U.S. Soccer should hire Sam Allardyce. Far from it. There will be dozens of viable and talented candidates for the job and, in truth, nobody should be appointed until February 2018 at the earliest when we know who the next president of U.S. Soccer is and what their vision is for the future.

Allardyce being in charge of the USMNT wouldn’t be the worst appointment in the world but I’m sure that many U.S. fans would rather see a younger manager with vast MLS and USMNT experience (from a playing and coaching experience) appointed. Those same fans would also want to see a “big name” a la Klinsmann take charge and believe the U.S. is above appointing a manager whose expertise is leading struggling Premier League clubs to safety from relegation.

When you think about it, a failure to reach the 2018 World Cup is a relegation of sorts and the U.S. has reached rock bottom.

It is in those kind of situations where Allardyce usually does his best work. At least in the short-term. The only problem is the U.S. is two years away from actual competitive games.

I can see it now. Fans in the American Outlaws section dressed up in an Uncle Sam costume with an Allardyce mask over their face…

Chelsea, Arsenal target Icardi linked with Bayern move

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 9, 2017, 12:33 PM EST
Inter Milan’s Mauro Icardi is said to be interesting two Premier League giants and Bayern Munich.

Both Chelsea and Arsenal are said to be tracking the Argentine international as Icardi, 24, is in red-hot form in Serie A with 11 goals in 12 games so far this season.

The predatory forward has scored 89 goals in 156 appearances for Inter since 2013 and according to Spanish outlet Don Balon, Bayern are said be lining Icardi up to replace Robert Lewandowski who has been vocal about the German giants’ lack of summer spending. Real Madrid are reportedly interested in signing Poland international Lewandowski.

What about Chelsea and Arsenal chasing Icardi?

Icardi has a release clause of $130 million and Inter have stated that they are trying to increase the release clause for their captain by offering him a new and improved deal to remain at the San Siro.

However, Icardi has clashed with Inter’s fans on many occasions over the years and the versatile forward could well see the next 12 months as pivotal in his career as he tries to become a regular for Argentina.

Chelsea certainly need another option up top with Alvaro Morata the main man but the Spaniard can play on the left, as he did for Antonio Conte at Juventus, and perhaps the clinical Icardi would be better suited through the center.

As for Arsenal, any move for Icardi would surely only come if they can offer him Champions League action (even though Inter cannot) and if both Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez did not remain at the Emirates Stadium.

Bayern may well be the favorite to sign Icardi but there is a problem for all three teams: his release clause.

He is predatory goalscorer but Icardi comes with plenty of baggage. In the current transfer market, is he worth $130 million? Quite possibly.

It’s still quite difficult to see either Chelsea or Arsenal stumping up that kind of cash after their recent signings of Morata and Alexandre Lacazette respectively.

Report: Landon Donovan won’t run for US Soccer president

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 9, 2017, 11:43 AM EST
Landon Donovan is not running to become the president of the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF), according to ESPN.

Donovan, 35, was said to be thinking about throwing his hat into the ring for the upcoming presidential election in February 2018, but the report states that he wants to stay out of the political side of the game.

Seven candidates have come forward and declared their candidacy while incumbent president, Sunil Gulati, has yet to confirm if he will run for presidency once again after 11 years in charge of USSF.

Former USMNT players Paul Caliguiri, Eric Wynalda and Kyle Martino have all declared their intention to run for USSF president, while attorneys Mike Winograd and Steve Gans, businessman Paul Lapointe and USSF vice president Carlos Cordeiro are the other candidates.

Following the USMNT’s failure to qualify for the 2018 World Cup, Donovan, and many others, are calling for widespread changes to the way young players are developed in the USA.

Would Donovan have won if he did run to become the new USSF president? He would’ve come very close purely due to his name.

The USMNT and Major League Soccer legend has the respect from a large portion of the American soccer community for not only his stellar career but also his ability to speak his mind and not be afraid to talk about topics such as improving the mental health of players, youth development and plenty of other topics outside his own career.

Donovan’s opinion will always be sought by the American soccer community and when it comes to potential new presidents, Wynalda has already stated that he would like to have Donovan on his board to help with soccer specific decisions.

This is probably a smart call from Donovan to sit back and let others scrap to be the main man in U.S. Soccer. His position as a legendary figure for the U.S. is preserved and he will surely be a key figure for whoever wins the presidential race.

Brad Friedel named New England Revolution coach

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 9, 2017, 10:52 AM EST
Brad Friedel has made a speedy transition into head coaching.

The 46-year-old legendary U.S. national team goalkeeper was named the new head coach of the New England Revolution on Thursday and will be unveiled alongside Revolution President Brian Bilello and GM Michael Burns next Monday.

Friedel played for the likes of Liverpool, Aston Villa, Blackburn and Tottenham in an illustrious 25-year playing career and since he retired in 2015 he has been involved with coaching the U.S. youth teams and has been the head coach of the U.S. U-19 side since January 2016.

Speaking about this appointment as the new boss of the Revs, Friedel is excited to start his managerial career as Mike Lapper and Marcelo Neveleff have been named as his assistants.

“My staff and I are delighted and honored to have been hired by the New England Revolution,” Friedel said. “I can guarantee that we, the staff and players, will give 100 percent commitment to the club and our fans while looking forward to all the challenges ahead. We can’t wait to get started right away building this club for the 2018 season.”

Friedel has his UEFA “Pro” licence and has been building towards this moment for some time.

As for the ‘Revs, they’ve been without a head coach since Jay Heaps was sacked in September. Heaps’ six seasons in charge saw plenty of improvement initially as they reached MLS Cup in 2014, but New England finished one place and five points out of the MLS playoffs in 2017 and now Friedel will try and help them compete in 2018 and beyond.

There isn’t a whole lot wrong with the Revs as the likes of Juan Agudelo, Lee Nguyen, Kelyn Rowe and Andrew Farrell will all be key players and despite uncertainty around the future of a soccer-specific stadium in Boston, they have the potential to challenge in the East.

Given Friedel’s vast experience in the game, the Ohio native was always planning to move into coaching and he has done his apprenticeship with Tottenham’s academy and the U.S. setup over the past few years as he helped out various youth teams in many roles.

From his 13-year career with the USMNT (he was in the USA’s World Cup squads for 1994, 1998 and 2002), Friedel spent 17 seasons in the Premier League and has worked as a TV analyst for FOX, the BBC and many others in recent years. His credentials and experience are undoubted and perhaps unrivaled in terms of the American soccer community.

Still, New England handing him the chance is still a slight surprise.

Friedel is an impressive character who has taken on every challenge which has faced him head on. This is a new challenge and it will be intriguing to see how he gets on. The aim for the Revs next season simply has to be to get back into the playoffs and anything else is a bonus.

Sergio Aguero confirms his desire to return to Argentina

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 9, 2017, 9:45 AM EST
Sergio Aguero is still dreaming of a return to Independiente.

Aguero, 29, became Manchester City’s all-time leading goalscorer last week and has 179 goals in all competitions for the Premier League since he arrived from Atletico Madrid in 2011.

He has won every major trophy available apart from the Champions League with Man City and many would say his job is done in England after this season.

Then what?

The Argentine international has been speaking about that ahead of La Albiceleste’s friendlies against Russia and Nigeria in Russia over the next few days.

“It came out that Milan and Real Madrid wanted me and – I don’t know where I read it – but they said, ‘They just spoiled Independiente’s dream.’ But the idea was always to go back to Independiente when my contract with City runs out in 2019. I have an option to extend one more year with City where it’s the priority but it’s always an option. The idea is to go back. Now, I’m doing very well and hopefully we can win the cup [title], but it’s not easy.”

Very interesting.

With Aguero having to scrap with Gabriel Jesus for the role of the lone central striker in Pep Guardiola‘s side at Man City, it seems that his time at Man City may be coming to a somewhat natural end.

At the end of the 2018-19 season he will be 31 years of age and the way City are playing right now it seems rather likely that Aguero will get his hands on the Champions League trophy in one of the next two seasons if he remains at City that long.

One thing about Aguero has always intrigued me. He has spent sic years in England but can hardly speak the language and it is quite obvious he doesn’t plan to remain in Manchester a day beyond his playing contract at Man City.

He is a legend of the club, not only for his title-winning goal in 2012, but for his incredible goalscoring record during the most successful period in club history.

That means City will likely allow him to leave on his terms when he wants to return to Argentina and, quite frankly, they’ll be delighted he doesn’t want to sign for any other team in Europe or the Premier League so he can’t come back and haunt them.

Aguero’s international teammate, and close friend, Lionel Messi, has also been talking about potentially returning to his former club in Argentina, Newell’s Old Boys, to end his career.

Imagine that duo going head-to-head in the Argentine Primera Division for the final years of their career?

Juan Roman Riquelme and Diego Maradona both returned to Boca Juniors for the twilight of their careers and Aguero and Messi doing the same, at the same time, would be quite something. They both deserve to decide where they will play out the final years of their glittering careers.