More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Getty Images

Is Sam Allardyce a good choice for USMNT boss?

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 9, 2017, 1:09 PM EST
5 Comments

Sam Allardyce isn’t so much throwing his hat into the ring to become the next U.S. national team manager.

He’s launched it in there with extreme velocity on multiple occasions, just like he has done whenever the vacant Everton job has come up in discussion.

The latest such occasion came on Thursday as a guest of Alan Brazil on talkSPORT’s breakfast show. Just take a listen to this from Big Sam when he was asked if he’d take charge of the USA.

For a man who “retired” after leading Crystal Palace to safety last season, Big Sam is quite keen to get a new job.

“Yes I would go, I think. I think there’s a presidential election in January which has stalled the process. If I got the opportunity to speak to the U.S. then I would look forward to it,” Allardyce said. “International football is totally different to Premier League football. It’s 10 games a year. There’s a huge amount of down time, to go and watch the players and all that. It’s not the same day-to-day pressures as you get in the Premier League. I’ve always loved the States. I’ve been going for many, many years. I played there for the Tampa Bay Rowdies and had a terrific time by the way.”

Pro Soccer Talk understands that some current U.S. national team players would not be opposed to Allardyce taking charge of the USA as he would likely go back to basics, give experienced players a final chance to prove themselves and would be a good fit for the defensive style of play most of the USMNT players are comfortable playing with.

Yet Allardyce having an interest in the USMNT job appears to be dividing opinion among U.S. fans. Take a look at any mention of him taking charge of the U.S. on social media.

Responses range from “please God, no” to “this is exactly what the USA needs” and quite a lot of “we could do a lot worse than him” comments.

Well, would the 63-year-old fit the bill for the Stars and Stripes? It’s a difficult one to unravel, especially given the current messy situation with the U.S. Soccer Federation and their leadership.

His managerial experience in England is unquestioned and his ability to overachieve with unfashionable teams is undoubted. But isn’t that what the U.S. are on the international stage?

Worldwide the USMNT are seen as an unfancied squad who can upset the odds by having a simple, team first approach. Look at the USA’s most successful periods in recent tournaments — the quarterfinal run at the 2002 World Cup, the 2009 Confederations Cup final and to some extent the 2016 Copa American Centenario last four berth — and try to tell me that individual talent wasn’t secondary when it came to those successes.

There were some incredible individual displays during those runs but the team came first and the U.S. were incredibly tough to beat. We talk about creating a new identity for the U.S. national team but a defensive, efficient team saw many nations not wanting to play the U.S. at the last two World Cups. What’s wrong with that?

If Allardyce was handed the reins I think the actual U.S. national team squad, to a man, would know exactly what was expected of them and his tactics may actually get the best out of the type of players the USMNT has. I can already hear you yelling “what about Christian Pulisic’s development?” and I get that. But Big Sam got the best out of mercurial players like Jay-Jay Okocha and Youri Djorkaeff during the twilight of their careers and there are countless other examples of mavericks performing for him. There is room for a little style among his multitude of substance. Honest.

Yet, in a broader sense, would Allardyce help the U.S. kick on across all levels of the national team program?

He only had a brief few months in charge of the English national team — the issues surrounding that are worrying enough and perhaps reason enough for him not to be interviewed for the USMNT job at all — and that is his only previous experience at the international level. Plus, his comments on talkSPORT could come across as someone who fancies a paid vacation in the USA for a few years rather than helping the country fulfill its vast potential as a soccer nation. So the jury is out as to how invested he is when it comes to how young U.S. players are developed.

But, hang on, does he need to worry about that?

Simply put the USMNT head coach should worry about one thing: coaching the U.S. national team players. Don’t let Jurgen Klinsmann’s position as both the head coach and technical director of U.S. Soccer at the same time cloud your judgement. That was a bizarre situation and one which shouldn’t be replicated. Let a coach, coach. There are plenty of other top-class candidates who can work behind-the-scenes to solve the pay-to-play issues and the myriad of problems involving youth development in U.S. Soccer.

I’m not saying U.S. Soccer should hire Sam Allardyce. Far from it. There will be dozens of viable and talented candidates for the job and, in truth, nobody should be appointed until February 2018 at the earliest when we know who the next president of U.S. Soccer is and what their vision is for the future.

Allardyce being in charge of the USMNT wouldn’t be the worst appointment in the world but I’m sure that many U.S. fans would rather see a younger manager with vast MLS and USMNT experience (from a playing and coaching experience) appointed. Those same fans would also want to see a “big name” a la Klinsmann take charge and believe the U.S. is above appointing a manager whose expertise is leading struggling Premier League clubs to safety from relegation.

When you think about it, a failure to reach the 2018 World Cup is a relegation of sorts and the U.S. has reached rock bottom.

It is in those kind of situations where Allardyce usually does his best work. At least in the short-term. The only problem is the U.S. is two years away from actual competitive games.

I can see it now. Fans in the American Outlaws section dressed up in an Uncle Sam costume with an Allardyce mask over their face…

Hudson: Belief New Zealand can upset Peru “based on facts”

Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaNov 9, 2017, 7:54 PM EST
Leave a comment

New Zealand manager and possible new Colorado Rapids head coach Anthony Hudson has his eye on an upset.

The Oceania nation is an underdog against CONMEBOL fifth place team Peru in this week’s inter-confederation playoff match-up.

[ MORE: Allardyce good for USMNT? ]

The bettors have New Zealand 4:1 underdogs at home in Saturday’s first leg and the numbers will be much worse come Wednesday in Lima.

And while an upset may crush the plans of the Rapids, Hudson’s not exactly worried about what the world expects from his All-Whites.

In fact, the side’s experience against the USMNT — when Julian Green and Chris Wood traded goals — and Mexico may give it a boost.

This time last year we went away to USA [drew 1-1] and Mexico [lost 2-1], and we perhaps surprised ourselves, and that was a turning point for us. We have had a handful of games against top teams, and we have to focus on those [strong performances].

Belief is not a vague thing that we just talk about, but it is based on facts. Away from home we have taken teams right to the edge and been competitive. We know we have it within this squad to cause an upset, and know we have to turn that into belief.

The Kiwis lost all three of their Confederations Cup matches, but were hard done-by against Mexico and stuck with Russia in Russia.

Something tells us New Zealand may have something in store for Peru, at least at home in the first leg.

State of play for final matches of African World Cup qualifying

Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaNov 9, 2017, 7:04 PM EST
Leave a comment

Three World Cup berths are still in play for a total of eight African nations this weekend.

Nigeria won Group B and Egypt claimed Group E earlier in the Fall.

[ MORE: N. Ireland reacts to PK call ]

Here’s what’s up in Groups A, C, and D.

Group A

Tunisia leads Democratic Republic of Congo by three points and two goals worth of difference heading into Saturday’s visit from Libya. A single point sends the Eagles of Carthage to their first World Cup since 2006.

DR Congo needs Tunisia to lose versus Libya, and a win over Guinea, and two goals improved difference. If both were one-goal results, it would come down to goals scored. Both enter the day with 11. The third tiebreaker is points between the team, and Tunisia wins that with a win and draw.

Group C

Pretty cut-and-dried here: Morocco has one more point than Ivory Coast heading into Saturday’s match in Abidjan. The hosts have to win, while Morocco simply needs a draw or win.

Group D

All four nations remain alive thanks to referee Joseph Lamptey, who was banned for life after a horrendous penalty decision gave South Africa a win over Senegal.

That match was annulled, and is going to be replayed Friday in Polokwane. If Senegal wins, they are in the World Cup.

If Senegal draws or loses, all four teams will have a chance to advance on Tuesday. That day will see Cape Verde at Burkina Faso and South Africa reversing the fixture in Senegal.

As for the other sides…

South Africa maxes out with 10 points, and controls its own destiny. It must win, and cannot draw either match against Senegal.

Burkina Faso maxes out at nine points, so it needs to beat Cape Verde, and make up four goals of differential on Senegal while Senegal gets exactly one point from South Africa.

Cape Verde maxes out at nine points, so it needs to beat Burkina Faso, and make up eight goals of differential on Senegal while Senegal gets exactly one point from South Africa.

2022 World Cup head says Qatar doesn’t support terrorism

AP Photo / Rob Harris
Associated PressNov 9, 2017, 6:23 PM EST
Leave a comment

SHEFFIELD, England (AP) The organizers of the 2022 World Cup have a message for Germany’s soccer leadership ahead of a meeting on Friday: Qatar does not support terrorism.

While discussing Qatar’s right to host the FIFA showpiece, German soccer federation president Reinhard Grindel said earlier this year that tournaments “cannot be played in countries that actively support terror.”

[ MORE: N. Ireland reacts to PK call ]

When Germany plays England at Wembley Stadium on Friday, Grindel is due to come face-to-face with Hassan Al Thawadi, general secretary of Qatar’s World Cup organizing committee.

Al Thawadi told The Associated Press on Thursday that “Qatar does not support terrorism. Qatar is at the forefront of the fight against terrorism.”

Al Thawadi maintains he has a “great relationship with Grindel,” whose comments about Qatar came after neighboring Middle East countries had severed ties, accusing it of funding extremists.

O’Neill “thought the ref had blown for foul or offside”

Niall Carson/PA via AP
By Nicholas MendolaNov 9, 2017, 5:33 PM EST
Leave a comment

Northern Ireland manager Michael O’Neill is feeling rightly aggrieved after his side’s World Cup hopes took a huge blow via a poor penalty call.

[ RECAP: N. Ireland 0-1 Switzerland ]

Romanian referee Ovidiu Hațegan called Corry Evans for a handball when Xherdan Shaqiri‘s shot was blocked by the leaping defender, who had his arm tucked into his body near the top of the 18.

Shaqiri admitted he “didn’t know if it was a penalty or not,” though most others will tell you it should not have been given. Ricardo Rodriguez converted the chance for the Swiss, who were better on the day, and the 1-0 tie heads to Basel on Sunday.

Here’s O’Neill, from the BBC:

“The referee has no-one in his line of sight. Corry’s arm isn’t in an unnatural position, it’s by his side. The ball hits him on the back more than anything. I thought the referee had blown for a foul or an offside. Nobody had claimed for it. I’m staggered by the decision, staggered by the yellow card.”

O’Neill said the players have to channel their visible anger from the dressing room into a performance in Switzerland. It’ll be hard, as stopping the Swiss attack requires complete defensive focus and the Norn Iron don’t have the hopes of 0-0 and penalties.