Jack Butland breaks finger, out for England

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Jack Butland has once again suffered from terrible luck when it comes to injuries.

[ MORE: Allardyce a good fit for USMNT? ]

Stoke City’s goalkeeper was set to start for England against Germany on Friday at Wembley, marking the first time that he had started successive games for the Three Lions, but Butland has returned to Stoke after suffering a broken finger in training on Thursday.

He will not be available for England’s game next Tuesday against Brazil either.

A statement on Stoke’s website said Butland will “now return to the club where the extent of the injury will be ascertained by the Potters’ medical staff.”

Butland, 24, has impressed all season long for Stoke after a torrid time with injuries from March 2016 onwards. Butland broke his ankle during England’s friendly win at Germany in March 2016 which kept him out of EURO 2016.

He suffered many complications after that injury and only returned to full fitness at the very end of the 2016-17 campaign.

Of course, breaking a finger is a much smaller injury compared to the previous issues Butland suffered from his serious ankle problem but this is still a setback.

Gareth Southgate was making a big statement by starting Butland against Germany with many believing that the youngster had finally overtaken Joe Hart as England’s undisputed No.1 goalkeeper.

That may now have to wait for a little while as Hart will likely get the nod against Germany and Jordan Pickford may well play against Brazil next Tuesday.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports