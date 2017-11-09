More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Sergio Aguero confirms his desire to return to Argentina

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 9, 2017, 9:45 AM EST
Sergio Aguero is still dreaming of a return to Independiente.

Aguero, 29, became Manchester City’s all-time leading goalscorer last week and has 179 goals in all competitions for the Premier League since he arrived from Atletico Madrid in 2011.

He has won every major trophy available apart from the Champions League with Man City and many would say his job is done in England after this season.

Then what?

The Argentine international has been speaking about that ahead of La Albiceleste’s friendlies against Russia and Nigeria in Russia over the next few days.

“It came out that Milan and Real Madrid wanted me and – I don’t know where I read it – but they said, ‘They just spoiled Independiente’s dream.’ But the idea was always to go back to Independiente when my contract with City runs out in 2019. I have an option to extend one more year with City where it’s the priority but it’s always an option. The idea is to go back. Now, I’m doing very well and hopefully we can win the cup [title], but it’s not easy.”

Very interesting.

With Aguero having to scrap with Gabriel Jesus for the role of the lone central striker in Pep Guardiola‘s side at Man City, it seems that his time at Man City may be coming to a somewhat natural end.

At the end of the 2018-19 season he will be 31 years of age and the way City are playing right now it seems rather likely that Aguero will get his hands on the Champions League trophy in one of the next two seasons if he remains at City that long.

One thing about Aguero has always intrigued me. He has spent sic years in England but can hardly speak the language and it is quite obvious he doesn’t plan to remain in Manchester a day beyond his playing contract at Man City.

He is a legend of the club, not only for his title-winning goal in 2012, but for his incredible goalscoring record during the most successful period in club history.

That means City will likely allow him to leave on his terms when he wants to return to Argentina and, quite frankly, they’ll be delighted he doesn’t want to sign for any other team in Europe or the Premier League so he can’t come back and haunt them.

Aguero’s international teammate, and close friend, Lionel Messi, has also been talking about potentially returning to his former club in Argentina, Newell’s Old Boys, to end his career.

Imagine that duo going head-to-head in the Argentine Primera Division for the final years of their career?

Juan Roman Riquelme and Diego Maradona both returned to Boca Juniors for the twilight of their careers and Aguero and Messi doing the same, at the same time, would be quite something. They both deserve to decide where they will play out the final years of their glittering careers.

Teenage sensation to Manchester United?

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 9, 2017, 8:50 AM EST
Reports out of Portugal say that 16-year-old Umaro Embalo has signed for Manchester United.

Jose Mourinho and his agent, Jorge Mendes, appear to have pounced to sign a gem from their homeland in Portugal.

Portuguese outlet Record say a deal has been agreed between Benfica and United for Embalo who the Red Devils had bid $7.5 million for back in the summer.

Per the report, Real Madrid offered over $13 million for Embalo but they state the promising forward has agreed to join United and will arrive at Old Trafford in January when the transfer window opens.

Embalo has scored 15 goals in 18 games for Portugal’s U-17 side and also has five goals in 12 games for Benfica’s youth team this season, which included two appearances against United in the UEFA Youth League.

Able to play on the right where he cuts inside on his left foot, Embalo arrived at Benfica in 2014 and is regarded as one of the top prospects in the country.

Although Embalo will initially link up with United’s youth teams, Mourinho has shown a willingness to persist with youngsters in the first team since he took charge of the Red Devils with the likes of Marcus Rashford breaking through and the likes of Scott McTominay and Axel Tuanzebe included in multiple squads.

Check out the video below to see some fine strikes from Embalo for Benfica and Portugal.

Argentina’s Lionel Messi makes World Cup promise

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 9, 2017, 7:53 AM EST
Lionel Messi’s magical feet will get a pounding if Argentina win the 2018 World Cup.

Messi, 30, has agreed to walk over 40 miles from his hometown of Rosario to if he leads La Albiceleste to its first World Cup title since 1986 when they prevailed in Mexico.

Speaking ahead of Argentina’s friendlies with Russia and Nigeria in Moscow and Krasnodar in the next few days, Messi said that he will “go on foot to San Nicholas” if Jorge Sampaoli’s men life the World Cup trophy next summer.

What is all this about?

There is a religious pilgrimage in Argentina which begins in Rosario, Messi’s hometown, and ends at the Sanctuary of Our Lady of Rosario in San Nicholas.

And although Messi said he would walk the 43-mile route to celebrate winning the tournament, his teammate Sergio Aguero joked that he would join the Barcelona star… and they’d run the length of the route.

The runners up from the 2014 tournament in Brazil will be looking to get over the final hurdle this time around but the entire nation is grateful for Messi to even have qualified.

In the final game of CONMEBOL qualifying the superstar scored a hat trick to seal Argentina’s spot at the World Cup after a tumultuous campaign.

It’s highly-likely that this will be Messi’s final chance to win a major trophy for Argentina. He has lost in four major finals — Copa America 2007, World Cup 2014, Copa America 2015 and Copa America Centenario 2016 — and reversed his decision to retire after the crushing defeat to Chile in 2016.

Messi seems to be banking on a little divine intervention to help him get Argentina over the line next summer.

 

Watch: Brazilian forward scores howitzer in comeback victory

By Daniel KarellNov 8, 2017, 10:07 PM EST
With his team facing defeat, Vasco de Gama’s 19-year-old substitute Evander came to the rescue.

The former Brazil Under-17s striker fired an absolute rocket from more than 35 yards to tie their game with Santos at 1-1. Vasco went on to win with a goal from Nene in the third minute of second half stoppage time.

Evander’s goal was the first in his career in the Brazilian Serie A. Take a look at it below.

Arsenal youngster Nketiah scores four times on international duty

By Daniel KarellNov 8, 2017, 8:53 PM EST
Eddie Nketiah may be the next big thing in English soccer.

The Arsenal teenager, who saved Arsenal the Carabao Cup against Norwich City with a brace, scored four goals for England’s Under-19s in a 6-0 win over the Faroe Islands. Nketiah scored dribbling to his right, to his left, from a penalty kick and on the volley from a cross, showcasing his budding talent.

Nketiah has featured twice off the bench for the Gunners on their Europa League campaign and at the age of 18, looks to be the next young star for Arsenal.