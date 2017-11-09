Sergio Aguero confirms his desire to return to Argentina

Sergio Aguero is still dreaming of a return to Independiente.

Aguero, 29, became Manchester City’s all-time leading goalscorer last week and has 179 goals in all competitions for the Premier League since he arrived from Atletico Madrid in 2011.

He has won every major trophy available apart from the Champions League with Man City and many would say his job is done in England after this season.

Then what?

The Argentine international has been speaking about that ahead of La Albiceleste’s friendlies against Russia and Nigeria in Russia over the next few days.

“It came out that Milan and Real Madrid wanted me and – I don’t know where I read it – but they said, ‘They just spoiled Independiente’s dream.’ But the idea was always to go back to Independiente when my contract with City runs out in 2019. I have an option to extend one more year with City where it’s the priority but it’s always an option. The idea is to go back. Now, I’m doing very well and hopefully we can win the cup [title], but it’s not easy.”

Very interesting.

With Aguero having to scrap with Gabriel Jesus for the role of the lone central striker in Pep Guardiola‘s side at Man City, it seems that his time at Man City may be coming to a somewhat natural end.

At the end of the 2018-19 season he will be 31 years of age and the way City are playing right now it seems rather likely that Aguero will get his hands on the Champions League trophy in one of the next two seasons if he remains at City that long.

One thing about Aguero has always intrigued me. He has spent sic years in England but can hardly speak the language and it is quite obvious he doesn’t plan to remain in Manchester a day beyond his playing contract at Man City.

He is a legend of the club, not only for his title-winning goal in 2012, but for his incredible goalscoring record during the most successful period in club history.

That means City will likely allow him to leave on his terms when he wants to return to Argentina and, quite frankly, they’ll be delighted he doesn’t want to sign for any other team in Europe or the Premier League so he can’t come back and haunt them.

Aguero’s international teammate, and close friend, Lionel Messi, has also been talking about potentially returning to his former club in Argentina, Newell’s Old Boys, to end his career.

Imagine that duo going head-to-head in the Argentine Primera Division for the final years of their career?

Juan Roman Riquelme and Diego Maradona both returned to Boca Juniors for the twilight of their careers and Aguero and Messi doing the same, at the same time, would be quite something. They both deserve to decide where they will play out the final years of their glittering careers.

