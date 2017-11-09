Stylish Croatia belts Greece, puts one foot in Russia (video)

Greece’s World Cup hopes started flickering early in its 4-1 first leg loss to dominant Croatia in Zagreb on Thursday.
Luka Modric’s 13th minute penalty was followed quickly by a Niko Kalinic goal in the 19th minute. Borussia Dortmund man Sokratis Papastathopoulos pulled back what could be a vital away goal in the 30th minute, but the two-goal deficit was restored three minutes later by Ivan Perisic.
[ MORE: Swiss beat NI with dodgy PK ]
Andrej Kramaric scored a second half goal to add to the Greek burden ahead of Sunday’s return leg.
Greece has scored more than two goals in a match just twice in the start of 2016, and both wins came against minnows Gibraltar.
For those who enjoy the ‘cheeky’ nature of the game, we present Kalinic’s slick outside of the boot finish.
Opinion alert: An absolutely woeful decision from Romanian referee Ovidiu Hațegan has put Northern Ireland’s World Cup hopes in a bad place following a 1-0 loss at Windsor Park in Belfast.
[ MORE: Big Sam for USMNT? ]
Xherdan Shaqiri had a chance to score just after the break, but a Ricardo Rodriguez penalty allowed the Swiss to take a lead moments later when Corry Evans leapt to block a shot and was adjudged to have it hit his arm. Personally, it looked a criminal call, but you be the judge.
Norn Iron manager Michael O’Neill would’ve been content to keep Switzerland off the board when it comes to away goals, but the result doesn’t change much for the Northern Irish; They’ll need to triumph in Basel for Sunday’s second leg.
They like Ike.
They being the voters, as Sporting KC defender Ike Opara has been named 2017 MLS Defender of the Year.
[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s MLS coverage ]
Opara, 28, has been rumored for a USMNT call-up this January after averaging 2.3 interceptions, 1.7 tackles, and a sixth-best .9 offsides drawn per game in MLS this season. He also pitched in three goals for KC.
The Wake Forest product played his first three MLS seasons with San Jose before a 2012 trade to KC.
Opara is the first SKC defender to claim the honor since Matt Besler in 2012, and joins Jimmy Conrad and current boss Peter Vermes as KC players to claim the honor.
Winning 28 percent of the vote, Opara beat out Justin Morrow, Kendall Waston, Leandro Gonzalez Pirez, Besler, and Jovein Jones.
LONDON (AP) The Scottish soccer federation has banned a player for eight matches for making fun of an opponent who is missing an eye.
The Scottish Football Association says it has handed Falkirk player Kevin O’Hara the suspension for “excessive misconduct” during a match against Dunfermline on Oct. 7 in the Scottish Challenge Cup.
British media reports that O’Hara insulted Dunfermline player Dean Shiels for his missing eye during the match.
Falkirk says “the club take note of the decision made by the Scottish FA Judicial Panel and are in the process of requesting the written reasons.”
Shiels reportedly lost sight in his right eye as a child. He later had it removed in 2006.
Jack Butland has once again suffered from terrible luck when it comes to injuries.
[ MORE: Allardyce a good fit for USMNT? ]
Stoke City’s goalkeeper was set to start for England against Germany on Friday at Wembley, marking the first time that he had started successive games for the Three Lions, but Butland has returned to Stoke after suffering a broken finger in training on Thursday.
He will not be available for England’s game next Tuesday against Brazil either.
A statement on Stoke’s website said Butland will “now return to the club where the extent of the injury will be ascertained by the Potters’ medical staff.”
Butland, 24, has impressed all season long for Stoke after a torrid time with injuries from March 2016 onwards. Butland broke his ankle during England’s friendly win at Germany in March 2016 which kept him out of EURO 2016.
He suffered many complications after that injury and only returned to full fitness at the very end of the 2016-17 campaign.
Of course, breaking a finger is a much smaller injury compared to the previous issues Butland suffered from his serious ankle problem but this is still a setback.
Gareth Southgate was making a big statement by starting Butland against Germany with many believing that the youngster had finally overtaken Joe Hart as England’s undisputed No.1 goalkeeper.
That may now have to wait for a little while as Hart will likely get the nod against Germany and Jordan Pickford may well play against Brazil next Tuesday.