Teenage sensation to Manchester United?

Reports out of Portugal say that 16-year-old Umaro Embalo has signed for Manchester United.
Jose Mourinho and his agent, Jorge Mendes, appear to have pounced to sign a gem from their homeland in Portugal.
Portuguese outlet Record say a deal has been agreed between Benfica and United for Embalo who the Red Devils had bid $7.5 million for back in the summer.
Per the report, Real Madrid offered over $13 million for Embalo but they state the promising forward has agreed to join United and will arrive at Old Trafford in January when the transfer window opens.
Embalo has scored 15 goals in 18 games for Portugal’s U-17 side and also has five goals in 12 games for Benfica’s youth team this season, which included two appearances against United in the UEFA Youth League.
Able to play on the right where he cuts inside on his left foot, Embalo arrived at Benfica in 2014 and is regarded as one of the top prospects in the country.
Although Embalo will initially link up with United’s youth teams, Mourinho has shown a willingness to persist with youngsters in the first team since he took charge of the Red Devils with the likes of Marcus Rashford breaking through and the likes of Scott McTominay and Axel Tuanzebe included in multiple squads.
Check out the video below to see some fine strikes from Embalo for Benfica and Portugal.
Lionel Messi’s magical feet will get a pounding if Argentina win the 2018 World Cup.
Messi, 30, has agreed to walk over 40 miles from his hometown of Rosario to if he leads La Albiceleste to its first World Cup title since 1986 when they prevailed in Mexico.
Speaking ahead of Argentina’s friendlies with Russia and Nigeria in Moscow and Krasnodar in the next few days, Messi said that he will “go on foot to San Nicholas” if Jorge Sampaoli’s men life the World Cup trophy next summer.
What is all this about?
There is a religious pilgrimage in Argentina which begins in Rosario, Messi’s hometown, and ends at the Sanctuary of Our Lady of Rosario in San Nicholas.
And although Messi said he would walk the 43-mile route to celebrate winning the tournament, his teammate Sergio Aguero joked that he would join the Barcelona star… and they’d run the length of the route.
The runners up from the 2014 tournament in Brazil will be looking to get over the final hurdle this time around but the entire nation is grateful for Messi to even have qualified.
In the final game of CONMEBOL qualifying the superstar scored a hat trick to seal Argentina’s spot at the World Cup after a tumultuous campaign.
It’s highly-likely that this will be Messi’s final chance to win a major trophy for Argentina. He has lost in four major finals — Copa America 2007, World Cup 2014, Copa America 2015 and Copa America Centenario 2016 — and reversed his decision to retire after the crushing defeat to Chile in 2016.
Messi seems to be banking on a little divine intervention to help him get Argentina over the line next summer.
With his team facing defeat, Vasco de Gama’s 19-year-old substitute Evander came to the rescue.
The former Brazil Under-17s striker fired an absolute rocket from more than 35 yards to tie their game with Santos at 1-1. Vasco went on to win with a goal from Nene in the third minute of second half stoppage time.
Evander’s goal was the first in his career in the Brazilian Serie A. Take a look at it below.
Evander deu 4 chutes de fora da área:
1º – defesaça de Vanderlei e quase gol na sequência
The Arsenal teenager, who saved Arsenal the Carabao Cup against Norwich City with a brace, scored four goals for England’s Under-19s in a 6-0 win over the Faroe Islands. Nketiah scored dribbling to his right, to his left, from a penalty kick and on the volley from a cross, showcasing his budding talent.