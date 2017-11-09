Teenage sensation to Manchester United?

Reports out of Portugal say that 16-year-old Umaro Embalo has signed for Manchester United.

Jose Mourinho and his agent, Jorge Mendes, appear to have pounced to sign a gem from their homeland in Portugal.

Portuguese outlet Record say a deal has been agreed between Benfica and United for Embalo who the Red Devils had bid $7.5 million for back in the summer.

Per the report, Real Madrid offered over $13 million for Embalo but they state the promising forward has agreed to join United and will arrive at Old Trafford in January when the transfer window opens.

Embalo has scored 15 goals in 18 games for Portugal’s U-17 side and also has five goals in 12 games for Benfica’s youth team this season, which included two appearances against United in the UEFA Youth League.

Able to play on the right where he cuts inside on his left foot, Embalo arrived at Benfica in 2014 and is regarded as one of the top prospects in the country.

Although Embalo will initially link up with United’s youth teams, Mourinho has shown a willingness to persist with youngsters in the first team since he took charge of the Red Devils with the likes of Marcus Rashford breaking through and the likes of Scott McTominay and Axel Tuanzebe included in multiple squads.

Check out the video below to see some fine strikes from Embalo for Benfica and Portugal.

