Atlanta’s Miguel Almiron tops 2017 MLS jersey sales list

Atlanta United clearly made a big splash in Major League Soccer during its first season, and one of its players sat at the top of this year’s jersey sales list.
Attacker Miguel Almiron checks in at the number one position for Atlanta, while teammate Josef Martinez is third in the breakdown. Overall, Atlanta boasts five players in the top 25, second-most of any team in MLS.
The only team that had more players? The defending MLS Cup champion Seattle Sounders, who look to be on course to get back to the final this season. The Sounders have six players inside the top 25, including Jordan Morris, Clint Dempsey and Nicolas Lodeiro — each of whom are inside the top 10.
Below is the list of 25-most purchased jerseys for the 2017 season, as provided by MLSStore.com.
25. Graham Zusi (Sporting KC)
24. Yamil Asad (Atlanta United)
23. Chris Wondolowski (San Jose Earthquakes)
22. Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders)
21. Diego Chara (Portland Timbers)
20. Roman Torres (Seattle Sounders)
19. Giovani dos Santos (LA Galaxy)
18. Greg Garza (Atlanta United)
17. Christian Ramirez (Minnesota United)
16. Darlington Nagbe (Portland Timbers)
15. Hector Villalba (Atlanta United)
14. Dom Dwyer (Sporting KC to Orlando City)
13. Jack Harrison (New York City FC)
12. Diego Valeri (Portland Timbers)
11. Osvaldo Alonso (Seattle Sounders)
10. Nicolas Lodeiro (Seattle Sounders)
9. Andrea Pirlo (New York City FC)
8. Kaka (Orlando City)
7. Sebastian Giovinco (Toronto FC)
6. Clint Dempsey (Seattle Sounders)
5. David Villa (New York City FC)
4. Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders)
3. Josef Martinez (Atlanta United)
2. Bastian Schweinsteiger (Chicago Fire)
1. Miguel Almiron (Atlanta United)