More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Twitter/@si_soccer

Atlanta’s Miguel Almiron tops 2017 MLS jersey sales list

By Matt ReedNov 10, 2017, 6:30 PM EST
Leave a comment

Atlanta United clearly made a big splash in Major League Soccer during its first season, and one of its players sat at the top of this year’s jersey sales list.

[ MORE: MLS provides update on Beckham’s Miami franchise ]

Attacker Miguel Almiron checks in at the number one position for Atlanta, while teammate Josef Martinez is third in the breakdown. Overall, Atlanta boasts five players in the top 25, second-most of any team in MLS.

The only team that had more players? The defending MLS Cup champion Seattle Sounders, who look to be on course to get back to the final this season. The Sounders have six players inside the top 25, including Jordan Morris, Clint Dempsey and Nicolas Lodeiro — each of whom are inside the top 10.

Below is the list of 25-most purchased jerseys for the 2017 season, as provided by MLSStore.com.

25. Graham Zusi (Sporting KC)
24. Yamil Asad (Atlanta United)
23. Chris Wondolowski (San Jose Earthquakes)
22. Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders)
21. Diego Chara (Portland Timbers)
20. Roman Torres (Seattle Sounders)
19. Giovani dos Santos (LA Galaxy)
18. Greg Garza (Atlanta United)
17. Christian Ramirez (Minnesota United)
16. Darlington Nagbe (Portland Timbers)
15. Hector Villalba (Atlanta United)
14. Dom Dwyer (Sporting KC to Orlando City)
13. Jack Harrison (New York City FC)
12. Diego Valeri (Portland Timbers)
11. Osvaldo Alonso (Seattle Sounders)
10. Nicolas Lodeiro (Seattle Sounders)
9. Andrea Pirlo (New York City FC)
8. Kaka (Orlando City)
7. Sebastian Giovinco (Toronto FC)
6. Clint Dempsey (Seattle Sounders)
5. David Villa (New York City FC)
4. Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders)
3. Josef Martinez (Atlanta United)
2. Bastian Schweinsteiger (Chicago Fire)
1. Miguel Almiron (Atlanta United)

Australia puts in dominating effort, but settle for draw against Honduras

Orlando Sierra/AFP/Getty Images
By Matt ReedNov 10, 2017, 6:49 PM EST
Leave a comment

The Socceroos will surely be frustrated to not have come away with a goal (or several) on Friday, and now 90 more minutes will determine which nation goes to the World Cup.

[ MORE: Senegal reaches World Cup after win over South Africa ]

Honduras and Australia settled for a 0-0 draw at the Estadio Olimpico Metropolitano, despite the latter dominating the game’s chances.

Tomi Juric was a threat throughout the match, and had his header in the 54th minute gone anywhere other than straight at goalkeeper Donis Escober the AFC side would’ve gone ahead.

The Socceroos had several big opportunities to break the deadlock in the first stanza, but none better than when Tomi Juric found himself in on goal in the 34th minute.

Unfortunately for the striker, Juric scuffed his left-footed attempt wide of goal, keeping the match scoreless as the teams moved towards halftime.

Both sides came out a bit nervy in the opening minutes, and Australia nearly used that to its advantage in the 12th minute when Massimo Luongo forced an important save out of Escober.

The hosts were held to just one shot on target in the match, as Australia held strong defensively through 45 minutes.

The draw keeps Honduras’ unbeaten run in San Pedro Sula alive though, with Los Catrachos not having suffered defeat at home in their last six matches (since losing to Panama on Nov. 11, 2016).

Honduras and Australia will meet again on Nov. 15 in Sydney to decide which nation advances to Russia.

Despite Honduras’ lack of chances, a win or scoring draw (1-1, 2-2, etc.) will put Los Catrachos through to the World Cup on Wednesday.

International friendlies: Belgium-Mexico end in wild draw and more

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images
By Matt ReedNov 10, 2017, 5:24 PM EST
Leave a comment

A crazy day of international friendlies took place on Friday, and many World Cup favorites were in action.

[ MORE: Italy falls to Sweden in UEFA playoff first leg ]

Belgium 3-3 Mexico

If this was a preview of things to come next summer, sign me up. It was a goals bonanza in Belgium on Friday with Romelu Lukaku and Hirving Lozano each tallying a brace for their respective nations. Eden Hazard gave Belgium the early lead inside 17 minutes, while El Tri picked up an equalizer seven minutes before halftime when Andres Guardado converted a penalty.

England 0-0 Germany

The Three Lions put out a good mix of experience and youth against the Germans, and the outcome was a solid one for Gareth Southgate and Co. Young talents like Tammy Abraham and Ruben Loftus-Cheek showed well for the English on Friday, as they held their dangerous counterparts to a shutout at Wembley Stadium.

France 2-0 Wales

It was always going to be hard for Wales to get a result without star attacker Gareth Bale, but the fact that they were tasked with facing Les Bleus didn’t make it any easier. Antoine Griezmann and Olivier Giroud each scored for France on a day where they recorded 19 shots overall. Meanwhile, the Welsh had a difficult time coming up with chances without Bale.

Below are some of the other scores from a busy day of international friendlies.

Poland 0-0 Uruguay
Portugal 3-0 Saudi Arabia
Ukraine 2-1 Slovakia
Georgia 1-0 Cyprus
Haiti 1-0 UAE
Japan 1-3 Brazil
South Korea 2-1 Colombia
China 0-2 Serbia

Substitute Johansson gives Sweden early advantage over Italy

Twitter/@azzurri
By Matt ReedNov 10, 2017, 4:43 PM EST
Leave a comment

It’s not exactly a mountain to climb, but Italy still has its work cut out for themselves after falling on Friday.

[ MORE: Senegal qualifies for World Cup with win over South Africa ]

Sweden earned an important 1-0 victory over Italy at the Friends Arena, giving the Swedes an important lead heading into next week’s second leg.

The hosts were on the back foot for much of the match, but second-half substitute Jakob Johansson gave the home side the lead in the 61st minute after his shot from outside the box was deflected and in past goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon.

Italy nearly found an equalizer 10 minutes later when Matteo Darmian struck a brilliant shot off the post, but the Azzurri couldn’t find the back of the net.

The Italians received some bad news in the first half after Marco Verratti picked up a yellow card around the half-hour mark, and made him ineligible for the second leg between the two nations due to accumulation of bookings.

Andrea Belotti nearly gave the visitors an early lead on five minutes when his free header glanced just wide of the left post.

Sweden and Italy will meet once again in Milan on Monday at the San Siro with a place in the World Cup on the line.

CAF qualifying roundup: Senegal reaches World Cup; Nigeria, Algeria draw

Twitter/@AFP
By Matt ReedNov 10, 2017, 4:36 PM EST
Leave a comment

A third African nation earned its place in Russia next summer, leaving just two more spots in CAF World Cup qualifying up for grabs.

[ MORE: 2022 World Cup head says Qatar has no ties with terrorism ]

Senegal became that third nation on Friday after picking up a 2-0 win over South Africa in Group D play.

First-half goals from Diafre Sakho and an own goal by South Africa’s Thamsanqa Mkhize ensured the Lions of Teranga would represent Africa in 2018 — the country’s second-ever World Cup appearance (2002).

Senegal reached the quarterfinals back in 2002 in its only previous appearance in FIFA’s most-prestigious tournament after going unbeaten in the group stage and getting past Sweden in the Round of 16.

Meanwhile, Nigeria — who already qualified for Russia — settled for a 1-1 draw against Algeria.

John Ugo gave the Nigerians the advantage just beyond the hour mark, while Yacine Brahim pulled the two nations level in the 88th minute after converting from the penalty spot.

Friday’s scores

South Africa 0-2 Senegal

Algeria 1-1 Nigeria