CAF qualifying roundup: Senegal reaches World Cup; Nigeria, Algeria draw

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

A third African nation earned its place in Russia next summer, leaving just two more spots in CAF World Cup qualifying up for grabs.

[ MORE: 2022 World Cup head says Qatar has no ties with terrorism ]

Senegal became that third nation on Friday after picking up a 2-0 win over South Africa in Group D play.

First-half goals from Diafre Sakho and an own goal by South Africa’s Thamsanqa Mkhize ensured the Lions of Teranga would represent Africa in 2018 — the country’s second-ever World Cup appearance (2002).

Senegal reached the quarterfinals back in 2002 in its only previous appearance in FIFA’s most-prestigious tournament after going unbeaten in the group stage and getting past Sweden in the Round of 16.

Meanwhile, Nigeria — who already qualified for Russia — settled for a 1-1 draw against Algeria.

John Ugo gave the Nigerians the advantage just beyond the hour mark, while Yacine Brahim pulled the two nations level in the 88th minute after converting from the penalty spot.

Friday’s scores

South Africa 0-2 Senegal

Algeria 1-1 Nigeria