Hope Solo alleges sexual assault by former FIFA president Sepp Blatter

Former FIFA president Sepp Blatter has come under fire once again, but this time it is completely unrelated to corruption charges.

Hope Solo has spoken out against the exiled soccer figure after the former U.S. Women’s National Team goalkeeper made a claim stating that she was assaulted by the ex-FIFA president at the FIFA Ballon d’Or awards in January 2013.

Per her remarks, Solo alleges that she had “Sepp Blatter grab my ass” prior to the two going on stage to present her former USWNT teammate Abby Wambach with the Women’s Player of the Year award.

“I was in shock and completely thrown off,” Solo told the Guardian. “I had to quickly pull myself together to present my team-mate with the biggest award of her career and celebrate with her in that moment, so I completely shifted my focus to Abby.”

In its report, the Guardian notes that video of the event shows Blatter trailing Solo as the two enter the stage together prior to presenting the award to Wambach. However, there is no direct proof of the allegations outside of Solo’s remarks.

Blatter has since responded to the accusations through a spokesman, saying, “This allegation is ridiculous.”

Amid various sexual allegations that have arisen throughout the American community as of late, particularly in Hollywood, Solo took to social media in October with a post regarding the subject.