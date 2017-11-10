International friendlies: Belgium-Mexico end in wild draw and more

A crazy day of international friendlies took place on Friday, and many World Cup favorites were in action.
Belgium 3-3 Mexico
If this was a preview of things to come next summer, sign me up. It was a goals bonanza in Belgium on Friday with Romelu Lukaku and Hirving Lozano each tallying a brace for their respective nations. Eden Hazard gave Belgium the early lead inside 17 minutes, while El Tri picked up an equalizer seven minutes before halftime when Andres Guardado converted a penalty.
England 0-0 Germany
The Three Lions put out a good mix of experience and youth against the Germans, and the outcome was a solid one for Gareth Southgate and Co. Young talents like Tammy Abraham and Ruben Loftus-Cheek showed well for the English on Friday, as they held their dangerous counterparts to a shutout at Wembley Stadium.
France 2-0 Wales
It was always going to be hard for Wales to get a result without star attacker Gareth Bale, but the fact that they were tasked with facing Les Bleus didn’t make it any easier. Antoine Griezmann and Olivier Giroud each scored for France on a day where they recorded 19 shots overall. Meanwhile, the Welsh had a difficult time coming up with chances without Bale.
Below are some of the other scores from a busy day of international friendlies.
Poland 0-0 Uruguay
Portugal 3-0 Saudi Arabia
Ukraine 2-1 Slovakia
Georgia 1-0 Cyprus
Haiti 1-0 UAE
Japan 1-3 Brazil
South Korea 2-1 Colombia
China 0-2 Serbia
It’s not exactly a mountain to climb, but Italy still has its work cut out for themselves after falling on Friday.
Sweden earned an important 1-0 victory over Italy at the Friends Arena, giving the Swedes an important lead heading into next week’s second leg.
The hosts were on the back foot for much of the match, but second-half substitute Jakob Johansson gave the home side the lead in the 61st minute after his shot from outside the box was deflected and in past goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon.
Italy nearly found an equalizer 10 minutes later when Matteo Darmian struck a brilliant shot off the post, but the Azzurri couldn’t find the back of the net.
The Italians received some bad news in the first half after Marco Verratti picked up a yellow card around the half-hour mark, and made him ineligible for the second leg between the two nations due to accumulation of bookings.
Andrea Belotti nearly gave the visitors an early lead on five minutes when his free header glanced just wide of the left post.
Sweden and Italy will meet once again in Milan on Monday at the San Siro with a place in the World Cup on the line.
A third African nation earned its place in Russia next summer, leaving just two more spots in CAF World Cup qualifying up for grabs.
Senegal became that third nation on Friday after picking up a 2-0 win over South Africa in Group D play.
First-half goals from Diafre Sakho and an own goal by South Africa’s Thamsanqa Mkhize ensured the Lions of Teranga would represent Africa in 2018 — the country’s second-ever World Cup appearance (2002).
Senegal reached the quarterfinals back in 2002 in its only previous appearance in FIFA’s most-prestigious tournament after going unbeaten in the group stage and getting past Sweden in the Round of 16.
Meanwhile, Nigeria — who already qualified for Russia — settled for a 1-1 draw against Algeria.
John Ugo gave the Nigerians the advantage just beyond the hour mark, while Yacine Brahim pulled the two nations level in the 88th minute after converting from the penalty spot.
Friday’s scores
South Africa 0-2 Senegal
Algeria 1-1 Nigeria
Only one country will advance, and Friday’s matchup in San Pedro Sula will likely dictate a large say in which team that is.
Honduras will host Australia from the Estadio Olimpico Metropolitano on Friday at 5 p.m. ET, as the CONCACAF and AFC nations vie for a spot in Russia next summer.
The Aussies reach this stage of qualifying after narrowly knocking out Syria, 3-2 on aggregate, in an AFC playoff last month, while Honduras finished fourth-place in CONCACAF to guarantee themselves this opportunity at qualification.
Previously, Australia has qualified for four World Cups, including the past three editions of the tournament.
Meanwhile, Honduras is seeking its fourth trip to FIFA’s greatest competition. Los Catrachos have never won a match at the World Cup, though, and scored just three goals in their previous three appearances.
Former FIFA president Sepp Blatter has come under fire once again, but this time it is completely unrelated to corruption charges.
Hope Solo has spoken out against the exiled soccer figure after the former U.S. Women’s National Team goalkeeper made a claim stating that she was assaulted by the ex-FIFA president at the FIFA Ballon d’Or awards in January 2013.
Per her remarks, Solo alleges that she had “Sepp Blatter grab my ass” prior to the two going on stage to present her former USWNT teammate Abby Wambach with the Women’s Player of the Year award.
“I was in shock and completely thrown off,” Solo told the Guardian. “I had to quickly pull myself together to present my team-mate with the biggest award of her career and celebrate with her in that moment, so I completely shifted my focus to Abby.”
In its report, the Guardian notes that video of the event shows Blatter trailing Solo as the two enter the stage together prior to presenting the award to Wambach. However, there is no direct proof of the allegations outside of Solo’s remarks.
“I had Sepp Blatter grab my ass,” she said. “It was at the Ballon d’Or, right before I went on stage. [Sexual harassment] has been normalised.”
Blatter has since responded to the accusations through a spokesman, saying, “This allegation is ridiculous.”
Amid various sexual allegations that have arisen throughout the American community as of late, particularly in Hollywood, Solo took to social media in October with a post regarding the subject.