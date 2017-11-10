International friendlies: Belgium-Mexico end in wild draw and more

A crazy day of international friendlies took place on Friday, and many World Cup favorites were in action.

Belgium 3-3 Mexico

If this was a preview of things to come next summer, sign me up. It was a goals bonanza in Belgium on Friday with Romelu Lukaku and Hirving Lozano each tallying a brace for their respective nations. Eden Hazard gave Belgium the early lead inside 17 minutes, while El Tri picked up an equalizer seven minutes before halftime when Andres Guardado converted a penalty.

England 0-0 Germany

The Three Lions put out a good mix of experience and youth against the Germans, and the outcome was a solid one for Gareth Southgate and Co. Young talents like Tammy Abraham and Ruben Loftus-Cheek showed well for the English on Friday, as they held their dangerous counterparts to a shutout at Wembley Stadium.

France 2-0 Wales

It was always going to be hard for Wales to get a result without star attacker Gareth Bale, but the fact that they were tasked with facing Les Bleus didn’t make it any easier. Antoine Griezmann and Olivier Giroud each scored for France on a day where they recorded 19 shots overall. Meanwhile, the Welsh had a difficult time coming up with chances without Bale.

Below are some of the other scores from a busy day of international friendlies.

Poland 0-0 Uruguay

Portugal 3-0 Saudi Arabia

Ukraine 2-1 Slovakia

Georgia 1-0 Cyprus

Haiti 1-0 UAE

Japan 1-3 Brazil

South Korea 2-1 Colombia

China 0-2 Serbia