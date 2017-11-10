More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

International friendlies: Belgium-Mexico end in wild draw and more

By Matt ReedNov 10, 2017, 5:24 PM EST
1 Comment

A crazy day of international friendlies took place on Friday, and many World Cup favorites were in action.

[ MORE: Italy falls to Sweden in UEFA playoff first leg ]

Belgium 3-3 Mexico

If this was a preview of things to come next summer, sign me up. It was a goals bonanza in Belgium on Friday with Romelu Lukaku and Hirving Lozano each tallying a brace for their respective nations. Eden Hazard gave Belgium the early lead inside 17 minutes, while El Tri picked up an equalizer seven minutes before halftime when Andres Guardado converted a penalty.

England 0-0 Germany

The Three Lions put out a good mix of experience and youth against the Germans, and the outcome was a solid one for Gareth Southgate and Co. Young talents like Tammy Abraham and Ruben Loftus-Cheek showed well for the English on Friday, as they held their dangerous counterparts to a shutout at Wembley Stadium.

France 2-0 Wales

It was always going to be hard for Wales to get a result without star attacker Gareth Bale, but the fact that they were tasked with facing Les Bleus didn’t make it any easier. Antoine Griezmann and Olivier Giroud each scored for France on a day where they recorded 19 shots overall. Meanwhile, the Welsh had a difficult time coming up with chances without Bale.

Below are some of the other scores from a busy day of international friendlies.

Poland 0-0 Uruguay
Portugal 3-0 Saudi Arabia
Ukraine 2-1 Slovakia
Georgia 1-0 Cyprus
Haiti 1-0 UAE
Japan 1-3 Brazil
South Korea 2-1 Colombia
China 0-2 Serbia

No sanction against Amiens after stadium barrier collapse

Twitter/@SportsBeastNews
Associated PressNov 10, 2017, 9:45 PM EST
Leave a comment

PARIS (AP) The French football league won’t take any sanctions against Amiens despite dozens of fans being injured when a barrier collapsed at its stadium earlier this season.

[ MORE: Sweden holds one-goal lead over Italy heading into second leg ]

The league’s disciplinary commission released a statement saying it decided to close the case after judging there was no proof of wrongdoing from either Amiens or northern rival Lille.

In September, the Amiens vs. Lille match was stopped after the opening goal in the 15th minute. Fode Ballo-Toure had just scored for Lille when he ran over to a section of visiting fans behind the goal to celebrate. As fans surged forward, the fence collapsed. Fans tumbled onto the field and the match was immediately stopped.

The hospital in Amiens said 29 people were injured. The game will be replayed at a later date.

Steph Curry buries insane soccer trick shot with a basketball (Video)

Twitter/@FazleAzim2
By Matt ReedNov 10, 2017, 8:00 PM EST
Leave a comment

Stephen Curry is one of the best players in the NBA, but his love for soccer is apparent.

The Golden State Warriors point guard combined two of his passions on Friday when he completed a trick shot for the ages during practice with his team.

[ MORE: MLS gives update on Beckham’s Miami franchise ]

The ball was slowly bounced out to him near the sideline, and then what came next was nothing short of brilliant.

Check out the full video below, courtesy of @LetsGoWarriors on Twitter.

Australia puts in dominating effort, but settle for draw against Honduras

Orlando Sierra/AFP/Getty Images
By Matt ReedNov 10, 2017, 6:49 PM EST
Leave a comment

The Socceroos will surely be frustrated to not have come away with a goal (or several) on Friday, and now 90 more minutes will determine which nation goes to the World Cup.

[ MORE: Senegal reaches World Cup after win over South Africa ]

Honduras and Australia settled for a 0-0 draw at the Estadio Olimpico Metropolitano, despite the latter dominating the game’s chances.

Tomi Juric was a threat throughout the match, and had his header in the 54th minute gone anywhere other than straight at goalkeeper Donis Escober the AFC side would’ve gone ahead.

The Socceroos had several big opportunities to break the deadlock in the first stanza, but none better than when Tomi Juric found himself in on goal in the 34th minute.

Unfortunately for the striker, Juric scuffed his left-footed attempt wide of goal, keeping the match scoreless as the teams moved towards halftime.

Both sides came out a bit nervy in the opening minutes, and Australia nearly used that to its advantage in the 12th minute when Massimo Luongo forced an important save out of Escober.

The hosts were held to just one shot on target in the match, as Australia held strong defensively through 45 minutes.

The draw keeps Honduras’ unbeaten run in San Pedro Sula alive though, with Los Catrachos not having suffered defeat at home in their last six matches (since losing to Panama on Nov. 11, 2016).

Honduras and Australia will meet again on Nov. 15 in Sydney to decide which nation advances to Russia.

Despite Honduras’ lack of chances, a win or scoring draw (1-1, 2-2, etc.) will put Los Catrachos through to the World Cup on Wednesday.

Atlanta’s Miguel Almiron tops 2017 MLS jersey sales list

Twitter/@si_soccer
By Matt ReedNov 10, 2017, 6:30 PM EST
Leave a comment

Atlanta United clearly made a big splash in Major League Soccer during its first season, and one of its players sat at the top of this year’s jersey sales list.

[ MORE: MLS provides update on Beckham’s Miami franchise ]

Attacker Miguel Almiron checks in at the number one position for Atlanta, while teammate Josef Martinez is third in the breakdown. Overall, Atlanta boasts five players in the top 25, second-most of any team in MLS.

The only team that had more players? The defending MLS Cup champion Seattle Sounders, who look to be on course to get back to the final this season. The Sounders have six players inside the top 25, including Jordan Morris, Clint Dempsey and Nicolas Lodeiro — each of whom are inside the top 10.

Below is the list of 25-most purchased jerseys for the 2017 season, as provided by MLSStore.com.

25. Graham Zusi (Sporting KC)
24. Yamil Asad (Atlanta United)
23. Chris Wondolowski (San Jose Earthquakes)
22. Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders)
21. Diego Chara (Portland Timbers)
20. Roman Torres (Seattle Sounders)
19. Giovani dos Santos (LA Galaxy)
18. Greg Garza (Atlanta United)
17. Christian Ramirez (Minnesota United)
16. Darlington Nagbe (Portland Timbers)
15. Hector Villalba (Atlanta United)
14. Dom Dwyer (Sporting KC to Orlando City)
13. Jack Harrison (New York City FC)
12. Diego Valeri (Portland Timbers)
11. Osvaldo Alonso (Seattle Sounders)
10. Nicolas Lodeiro (Seattle Sounders)
9. Andrea Pirlo (New York City FC)
8. Kaka (Orlando City)
7. Sebastian Giovinco (Toronto FC)
6. Clint Dempsey (Seattle Sounders)
5. David Villa (New York City FC)
4. Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders)
3. Josef Martinez (Atlanta United)
2. Bastian Schweinsteiger (Chicago Fire)
1. Miguel Almiron (Atlanta United)