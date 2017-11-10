MLS expansion rankings: Who are the favorites?

The big news in the MLS expansion world this week was the City Council of Nashville, Tennessee granting public funds for a soccer-specific stadium in Music City.
That leaves Nashville Soccer Club with a huge advantage over the rest of the MLS expansion field with their $275 million stadium plan ready to roll. The likes of Detroit, St. Louis and San Diego have all struggled in securing public funds for a stadium, so far, and their hopes hang in the balance.
With that in mind, now seems like a good time to speculate on how the 12 cities vying for MLS expansion stack up, especially with an announcement expected in the new few weeks.
Two cities will be announced as the winners of the next two MLS expansion franchises by the end of December, with a further two from this list of 12 at a yet to be announced date. Add into all of this LAFC kicking off in 2018, David Beckham still trying to bring a franchise to Miami and the uncertain future of the Columbus Crew in Columbus as their owner weighs up a move to Austin, Texas, and there is plenty to sort out.
Don Garber, MLS Commissioner, and his expansion committee have been traveling around and seeing the bids of multiple cities up close and personal in recent months and various interviews along the way have both complicated and cleared the expansion picture a little.
Below you will find our rankings of the 12 cities fighting for MLS expansion.
- Nashville – Stadium deal in place close to downtown and a growing sports market. Huge crowds for international games and friendlies. Seems nailed on
- Sacramento – Stadium deal in place, Sacramento Republic have had success and big crowds in USL. Past ownership issues over MLS deal sorted
- Cincinnati – Huge crowds in USL but stadium plan a stumbling block. Plans ongoing. Nippert a ready-made venue. Biggest losers from Nashville’s rise
- Phoenix – Financial backing is there, Drogba’s on board and stadium plans are in place. Phoenix the real dark horse?
- Detroit – Bid hurt by the deal for a stadium downtown collapsing. Will Ford Field as an alternate home put MLS off?
- San Antonio – Columbus potentially moving to Austin impacts this bid but Toyota Field is ready and big crowds for international games impressive
- Tampa Bay/St. Petersburg – Expensive redevelopment of Al Lang Stadium key to this bid but Rowdies have a strong, loyal fanbase
- Raleigh/Durham – NASL’s problems mean the area could be without a team soon. Will the crowds be big enough to woo MLS?
- San Diego – Lots of big names on board but the Soccer City development at Qualcomm has stalled. A big ask now
- St. Louis – See above. Such a shame too given STL’s soccer heritage. If they can get a stadium deal one day, you feel like MLS beckons
- Charlotte – No public financing or funding for a stadium deal has seen this bid stall. Competing with Raleigh/Durham was ill advised
- Indianapolis – NASL’s Indy Eleven have a loyal following but lack of funds to support an MLS expansion franchise mean this bid is a pipe dream
There are plenty of friendlies taking place across the globe this week as teams step up their 2018 World Cup preparations.
Five teams who have already booked their spot at the tournament in Russia next summer were in action early on Friday with Brazil, Serbia and South Korea all grabbing wins.
Below is a roundup of the games which took place, with plenty of other international friendlies to come in the next few days.
Japan 1-3 Brazil
The Seleceao were purring in Lille, France as Neymar scored from the penalty spot early on (with the help of VAR giving a decision against Southampton and Japan defender Maya Yoshida) but the PSG star then missed a second spot kick in the first half. Not to worry as Marcelo smashed home to make it 2-0 and and Manchester City’s Gabriel Jesus finished off a flowing team move to make it 3-0 before half time. Japan pulled a goal back in the second half through Tomoaki Makino but Brazil dominated as they now face England at Wembley next Tuesday. Japan face Belgium in Brugge on Tuesday.
South Korea 2-1 Colombia
Tottenham’s Heung-Min Son scored twice for South Korea as they beat much-fancied Colombia in Suwon. Cristian Zapata pulled a goal back for a strong Los Cafeteros side who had James Rodriguez and Davinson Sanchez in the starting lineup, plus Carlos Bacca and Edwin Cardona jumped off the bench with Juan Cuadrado an unused sub. Colombia travel to Chongqing to face China on Tuesday.
China 0-2 Serbia
Torino’s Adem Ljajic opened the scoring for managerless Serbia in Guangzhou and Newcastle’s Aleksandar Mitrovic made it 2-0 in the second half. Serbia play against South Korea in Ulsan on Tuesday. Good preparations for Serbia ahead of their first appearance at a World Cup since 2010.
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) Alex Morgan scored and Alyssa Naeher had a late stop to help the U.S. Women’s National Team to a 1-1 draw with Canada on Thursday night.
The U.S. had won six in a row since a 1-0 loss to Australia on July 27 and is 47-3-7 all-time against Canada.
Morgan opened the scoring in the 31st minute. Canada failed to clear an entry by the U.S. and Morgan split three defenders then, from near the spot, and rolled it past Stephanie Labbe into the corner of the net.
Adriana Leon tapped in a goal, after two missed chances by Rebecca Quinn, in the 57th to tie it. After a corner kick by Janine Beckie, Quinn’s header was blocked and then her shot from the center of the box ricocheted off the crossbar. Christine Sinclair’s cross of the rebound set up Leon for the finish from point-blank range .
Maegan Kelly came on for Canada in the 71st minute and had two chances in the waning minutes, firing a shot directly at Naeher in the 82nd and then, a couple minutes later, Naeher deflected a high shot off the far post to preserve the win.
Canada hasn’t beaten the U.S. since 2001.
The teams will play again Sunday in San Jose, California.
Austin has unanimously passed a resolution to explore stadium sites in the hopes of drawing a Major League Soccer franchise to the capital of Texas.
The resolution was spurred by Anthony Precourt’s interest in relocation the Columbus Crew to Austin but, interestingly, now has language that allows for Austin to pursue other teams.
The team would have to construct and operate the facility.
Precourt is trying to wriggle the Crew from Columbus in a move which has spawned much vitriol and a #SaveTheCrew movement from all sides of the soccer community.
Though they’ve maintained they are not 100 percent on leaving Columbus, Precourt Sports Ventures released a statement expressing its love for Austin and the passed resolution.
Additionally, this article should not be misinterpreted as approval for ripping an original MLS team from its home.
Finally, this:
