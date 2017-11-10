MLS expansion rankings: Who are the favorites?

The big news in the MLS expansion world this week was the City Council of Nashville, Tennessee granting public funds for a soccer-specific stadium in Music City.
[ MORE: Garber gives expansion update ]
That leaves Nashville Soccer Club with a huge advantage over the rest of the MLS expansion field with their $275 million stadium plan ready to roll. The likes of Detroit, St. Louis and San Diego have all struggled in securing public funds for a stadium, so far, and their hopes hang in the balance.
With that in mind, now seems like a good time to speculate on how the 12 cities vying for MLS expansion stack up, especially with an announcement expected in the new few weeks.
Two cities will be announced as the winners of the next two MLS expansion franchises by the end of December, with a further two from this list of 12 at a yet to be announced date. Add into all of this LAFC kicking off in 2018, David Beckham still trying to bring a franchise to Miami and the uncertain future of the Columbus Crew in Columbus as their owner weighs up a move to Austin, Texas, and there is plenty to sort out.
Don Garber, MLS Commissioner, and his expansion committee have been traveling around and seeing the bids of multiple cities up close and personal in recent months and various interviews along the way have both complicated and cleared the expansion picture a little.
Below you will find our rankings of the 12 cities fighting for MLS expansion.
- Nashville – Stadium deal in place close to downtown and a growing sports market. Huge crowds for international games and friendlies. Seems nailed on
- Sacramento – Stadium deal in place, Sacramento Republic have had success and big crowds in USL. Past ownership issues over MLS deal sorted
- Cincinnati – Huge crowds in USL but stadium plan a stumbling block. Plans ongoing. Nippert a ready-made venue. Biggest losers from Nashville’s rise
- Phoenix – Financial backing is there, Drogba’s on board and stadium plans are in place. Phoenix the real dark horse?
- Detroit – Bid hurt by the deal for a stadium downtown collapsing. Will Ford Field as an alternate home put MLS off?
- San Antonio – Columbus potentially moving to Austin impacts this bid but Toyota Field is ready and big crowds for international games impressive
- Tampa Bay/St. Petersburg – Expensive redevelopment of Al Lang Stadium key to this bid but Rowdies have a strong, loyal fanbase
- Raleigh/Durham – NASL’s problems mean NCFC likely to move to USL soon, but will the crowds be big enough to woo MLS?
- San Diego – Lots of big names on board but the Soccer City development at Qualcomm has stalled. A big ask now
- St. Louis – See above. Such a shame too given STL’s soccer heritage. If they can get a stadium deal one day, you feel like MLS beckons
- Charlotte – No public financing or funding for a stadium deal has seen this bid stall. Competing with Raleigh/Durham was ill advised
- Indianapolis – NASL’s Indy Eleven have a loyal following but lack of funds to support an MLS expansion franchise mean this bid is a pipe dream
It’s not exactly a mountain to climb, but Italy still has its work cut out for themselves after falling on Friday.
[ MORE: Senegal qualifies for World Cup with win over South Africa ]
Sweden earned an important 1-0 victory over Italy at the Friends Arena, giving the Swedes an important lead heading into next week’s second leg.
The hosts were on the back foot for much of the match, but second-half substitute Jakob Johansson gave the home side the lead in the 61st minute after his shot from outside the box was deflected and in past goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon.
Italy nearly found an equalizer 10 minutes later when Matteo Darmian struck a brilliant shot off the post, but the Azzurri couldn’t find the back of the net.
The Italians received some bad news in the first half after Marco Verratti picked up a yellow card around the half-hour mark, and made him ineligible for the second leg between the two nations due to accumulation of bookings.
Andrea Belotti nearly gave the visitors an early lead on five minutes when his free header glanced just wide of the left post.
Sweden and Italy will meet once again in Milan on Monday at the San Siro with a place in the World Cup on the line.
A third African nation earned its place in Russia next summer, leaving just two more spots in CAF World Cup qualifying up for grabs.
[ MORE: 2022 World Cup head says Qatar has no ties with terrorism ]
Senegal became that third nation on Friday after picking up a 2-0 win over South Africa in Group D play.
First-half goals from Diafre Sakho and an own goal by South Africa’s Thamsanqa Mkhize ensured the Lions of Teranga would represent Africa in 2018 — the country’s second-ever World Cup appearance (2002).
Senegal reached the quarterfinals back in 2002 in its only previous appearance in FIFA’s most-prestigious tournament after going unbeaten in the group stage and getting past Sweden in the Round of 16.
Meanwhile, Nigeria — who already qualified for Russia — settled for a 1-1 draw against Algeria.
John Ugo gave the Nigerians the advantage just beyond the hour mark, while Yacine Brahim pulled the two nations level in the 88th minute after converting from the penalty spot.
Friday’s scores
South Africa 0-2 Senegal
Algeria 1-1 Nigeria
Only one country will advance, and Friday’s matchup in San Pedro Sula will likely dictate a large say in which team that is.
[ WATCH LIVE: Honduras vs. Australia on Telemundo ]
Honduras will host Australia from the Estadio Olimpico Metropolitano on Friday at 5 p.m. ET, as the CONCACAF and AFC nations vie for a spot in Russia next summer.
The Aussies reach this stage of qualifying after narrowly knocking out Syria, 3-2 on aggregate, in an AFC playoff last month, while Honduras finished fourth-place in CONCACAF to guarantee themselves this opportunity at qualification.
Previously, Australia has qualified for four World Cups, including the past three editions of the tournament.
Meanwhile, Honduras is seeking its fourth trip to FIFA’s greatest competition. Los Catrachos have never won a match at the World Cup, though, and scored just three goals in their previous three appearances.
Former FIFA president Sepp Blatter has come under fire once again, but this time it is completely unrelated to corruption charges.
[ MORE: Which MLS expansion sides are the favorites? ]
Hope Solo has spoken out against the exiled soccer figure after the former U.S. Women’s National Team goalkeeper made a claim stating that she was assaulted by the ex-FIFA president at the FIFA Ballon d’Or awards in January 2013.
[ MORE: MLS provides an update on Beckham’s Miami franchise ]
Per her remarks, Solo alleges that she had “Sepp Blatter grab my ass” prior to the two going on stage to present her former USWNT teammate Abby Wambach with the Women’s Player of the Year award.
“I was in shock and completely thrown off,” Solo told the Guardian. “I had to quickly pull myself together to present my team-mate with the biggest award of her career and celebrate with her in that moment, so I completely shifted my focus to Abby.”
In its report, the Guardian notes that video of the event shows Blatter trailing Solo as the two enter the stage together prior to presenting the award to Wambach. However, there is no direct proof of the allegations outside of Solo’s remarks.
“I had Sepp Blatter grab my ass,” she said. “It was at the Ballon d’Or, right before I went on stage. [Sexual harassment] has been normalised.”
Blatter has since responded to the accusations through a spokesman, saying, “This allegation is ridiculous.”
Amid various sexual allegations that have arisen throughout the American community as of late, particularly in Hollywood, Solo took to social media in October with a post regarding the subject.