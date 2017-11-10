PHOTO, VIDEO: Colombia’s Edwin Cardona accused of racist gesture

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Colombia’s Edwin Cardona is about to be in big trouble with FIFA.

Cardona, 24, seemed to make an eye-slit gesture during Colombia’s 2-1 defeat to South Korea in Suwon on Friday.

The racist act has infuriated fans in South Korea and Cardona can surely expect a lengthy ban.

Below is a look at the images which appears to show Cardona making the eye-slit gesture towards the South Korean players.

There is no way that Cardona will escape a ban and a hefty fan for his actions, and although the ban may not prevent him from playing at the World Cup in Russia next summer the Colombian FA should think very carefully about how severely they should punish him given the severity of his actions.

Colombia will play a friendly at China on Tuesday to round off their international action for 2017.

Por este gesto, Edwin Cardona puede ser sancionado de oficio por la FIFA. pic.twitter.com/SvHvkC1oho — Alejandro Etcheverry (@UruAlejandro) November 10, 2017