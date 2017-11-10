Premier League Power Rankings

More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 10, 2017, 1:35 PM EST
Which clubs are surging? Which are struggling?

With the international break here, it is time to take stock of the story so far in the 2017-18 Premier League season.

Below you will find the latest batch of club Power Rankings as we rank PL clubs in terms of where they’re at right now with their form.

#1 – Manchester City: Best-ever start to a PL season. Unbeaten. 10 wins from 11. 52 goals in all comps. Do you need me to continue?
#2 – Burnley: Their best-ever start to a PL season and in 7th place under Sean Dyche. Miracles being worked at Turf Moor.
#3 – Huddersfield Town: Talking about miracles, David Wagner has fostered incredible togetherness and the Terriers are in 10th place in their first-ever PL season.
#4 – Tottenham Hotspur: Defeats to Chelsea and Man United have been disappointing but Spurs have excelled in the UCL. Underrated start with Kane majestic.
#5 – Chelsea: Antonio Conte‘s boys have been up and down but there shouldn’t be a panic. Top four and UCL run beckons.
#6 – Brighton & Hove Albion: Chris Hughton‘s Seagulls have found their feet in the PL impressively. Tough to break down and dogged. Fantastic start.
#7 – Manchester United: Jose Mourinho can moan about injuries all he wants but a defensive style has seen them slip. Red-hot start has been extinguished.
#8 – Newcastle United: Rafael Benitez’s side aren’t sure what they are yet but they’ve ground out impressive wins. Solid and steady return to the PL.
#9 – Watford: Marco Silva‘s Hornets have hit a bit of a sticky patch with three-straight defeats but they enjoyed a superb start. Top 10 possible.
#10 – Liverpool: Up and down start but there are signs the Reds are settling down after some high-profile and heavy defeats. Goals galore going forward. Shaky in defense.

#11 – Stoke: The Potters have had a very strange season. They beat Arsenal and drew with Man United but the jury is still out. Defensive issues problematic.
#12 – Arsenal: Same old, same old for the Gunners. Arsene Wenger‘s men look fragile and weak on the road and haven’t addressed defensive deficiencies.
#13 – Leicester City: New manager Puel has taken over at a good time for the Foxes who have recovered from a poor start which saw Shakespeare sacked.
#14 – Bournemouth: Eddie Howe‘s Cherries are struggling for goals but did snatch a win before the break. They’re getting back to their best.
#15 – Crystal Palace: Despite being bottom of the table, things have improved drastically since Roy Hodgson took charge. Hope for the Eagles, especially with Zaha.
#16 – Southampton: Worrying start for Saints who have a horrendous schedule between now and January. Mauricio Pellegrino‘s side just can’t score.
#17 – West Brom: Two wins to start the season and none since. Tony Pulis is panicking and two wins in their last 20 PL games tells the story. Baggies in freefall.
#18 – Swansea City: Five defeats in six for the Swans and the decisions to let Llorente and Sigurdsson go this summer look very costly. Where will the goals come from?
#19 – West Ham: Moyes has taken over from Bilic and the Hammers look destined for a relegation scrap. Not the season they expected with all of their big name signings.
#20 – Everton: No permanent manager, out of Europe and despite a win vs. Watford, things aren’t looking good for a side meant to challenge for the top four. Massive disappointment.

No sanction against Amiens after stadium barrier collapse

Associated PressNov 10, 2017, 9:45 PM EST
PARIS (AP) The French football league won’t take any sanctions against Amiens despite dozens of fans being injured when a barrier collapsed at its stadium earlier this season.

The league’s disciplinary commission released a statement saying it decided to close the case after judging there was no proof of wrongdoing from either Amiens or northern rival Lille.

In September, the Amiens vs. Lille match was stopped after the opening goal in the 15th minute. Fode Ballo-Toure had just scored for Lille when he ran over to a section of visiting fans behind the goal to celebrate. As fans surged forward, the fence collapsed. Fans tumbled onto the field and the match was immediately stopped.

The hospital in Amiens said 29 people were injured. The game will be replayed at a later date.

Steph Curry buries insane soccer trick shot with a basketball (Video)

By Matt ReedNov 10, 2017, 8:00 PM EST
Stephen Curry is one of the best players in the NBA, but his love for soccer is apparent.

The Golden State Warriors point guard combined two of his passions on Friday when he completed a trick shot for the ages during practice with his team.

The ball was slowly bounced out to him near the sideline, and then what came next was nothing short of brilliant.

Check out the full video below, courtesy of @LetsGoWarriors on Twitter.

Australia puts in dominating effort, but settle for draw against Honduras

Orlando Sierra/AFP/Getty Images
By Matt ReedNov 10, 2017, 6:49 PM EST
The Socceroos will surely be frustrated to not have come away with a goal (or several) on Friday, and now 90 more minutes will determine which nation goes to the World Cup.

Honduras and Australia settled for a 0-0 draw at the Estadio Olimpico Metropolitano, despite the latter dominating the game’s chances.

Tomi Juric was a threat throughout the match, and had his header in the 54th minute gone anywhere other than straight at goalkeeper Donis Escober the AFC side would’ve gone ahead.

The Socceroos had several big opportunities to break the deadlock in the first stanza, but none better than when Tomi Juric found himself in on goal in the 34th minute.

Unfortunately for the striker, Juric scuffed his left-footed attempt wide of goal, keeping the match scoreless as the teams moved towards halftime.

Both sides came out a bit nervy in the opening minutes, and Australia nearly used that to its advantage in the 12th minute when Massimo Luongo forced an important save out of Escober.

The hosts were held to just one shot on target in the match, as Australia held strong defensively through 45 minutes.

The draw keeps Honduras’ unbeaten run in San Pedro Sula alive though, with Los Catrachos not having suffered defeat at home in their last six matches (since losing to Panama on Nov. 11, 2016).

Honduras and Australia will meet again on Nov. 15 in Sydney to decide which nation advances to Russia.

Despite Honduras’ lack of chances, a win or scoring draw (1-1, 2-2, etc.) will put Los Catrachos through to the World Cup on Wednesday.

Atlanta’s Miguel Almiron tops 2017 MLS jersey sales list

Twitter/@si_soccer
By Matt ReedNov 10, 2017, 6:30 PM EST
Atlanta United clearly made a big splash in Major League Soccer during its first season, and one of its players sat at the top of this year’s jersey sales list.

Attacker Miguel Almiron checks in at the number one position for Atlanta, while teammate Josef Martinez is third in the breakdown. Overall, Atlanta boasts five players in the top 25, second-most of any team in MLS.

The only team that had more players? The defending MLS Cup champion Seattle Sounders, who look to be on course to get back to the final this season. The Sounders have six players inside the top 25, including Jordan Morris, Clint Dempsey and Nicolas Lodeiro — each of whom are inside the top 10.

Below is the list of 25-most purchased jerseys for the 2017 season, as provided by MLSStore.com.

25. Graham Zusi (Sporting KC)
24. Yamil Asad (Atlanta United)
23. Chris Wondolowski (San Jose Earthquakes)
22. Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders)
21. Diego Chara (Portland Timbers)
20. Roman Torres (Seattle Sounders)
19. Giovani dos Santos (LA Galaxy)
18. Greg Garza (Atlanta United)
17. Christian Ramirez (Minnesota United)
16. Darlington Nagbe (Portland Timbers)
15. Hector Villalba (Atlanta United)
14. Dom Dwyer (Sporting KC to Orlando City)
13. Jack Harrison (New York City FC)
12. Diego Valeri (Portland Timbers)
11. Osvaldo Alonso (Seattle Sounders)
10. Nicolas Lodeiro (Seattle Sounders)
9. Andrea Pirlo (New York City FC)
8. Kaka (Orlando City)
7. Sebastian Giovinco (Toronto FC)
6. Clint Dempsey (Seattle Sounders)
5. David Villa (New York City FC)
4. Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders)
3. Josef Martinez (Atlanta United)
2. Bastian Schweinsteiger (Chicago Fire)
1. Miguel Almiron (Atlanta United)