Premier League Power Rankings

Which clubs are surging? Which are struggling?

With the international break here, it is time to take stock of the story so far in the 2017-18 Premier League season.

Below you will find the latest batch of club Power Rankings as we rank PL clubs in terms of where they’re at right now with their form.

#1 – Manchester City: Best-ever start to a PL season. Unbeaten. 10 wins from 11. 52 goals in all comps. Do you need me to continue?

#2 – Burnley: Their best-ever start to a PL season and in 7th place under Sean Dyche. Miracles being worked at Turf Moor.

#3 – Huddersfield Town: Talking about miracles, David Wagner has fostered incredible togetherness and the Terriers are in 10th place in their first-ever PL season.

#4 – Tottenham Hotspur: Defeats to Chelsea and Man United have been disappointing but Spurs have excelled in the UCL. Underrated start with Kane majestic.

#5 – Chelsea: Antonio Conte‘s boys have been up and down but there shouldn’t be a panic. Top four and UCL run beckons.

#6 – Brighton & Hove Albion: Chris Hughton‘s Seagulls have found their feet in the PL impressively. Tough to break down and dogged. Fantastic start.

#7 – Manchester United: Jose Mourinho can moan about injuries all he wants but a defensive style has seen them slip. Red-hot start has been extinguished.

#8 – Newcastle United: Rafael Benitez’s side aren’t sure what they are yet but they’ve ground out impressive wins. Solid and steady return to the PL.

#9 – Watford: Marco Silva‘s Hornets have hit a bit of a sticky patch with three-straight defeats but they enjoyed a superb start. Top 10 possible.

#10 – Liverpool: Up and down start but there are signs the Reds are settling down after some high-profile and heavy defeats. Goals galore going forward. Shaky in defense.

#11 – Stoke: The Potters have had a very strange season. They beat Arsenal and drew with Man United but the jury is still out. Defensive issues problematic.

#12 – Arsenal: Same old, same old for the Gunners. Arsene Wenger‘s men look fragile and weak on the road and haven’t addressed defensive deficiencies.

#13 – Leicester City: New manager Puel has taken over at a good time for the Foxes who have recovered from a poor start which saw Shakespeare sacked.

#14 – Bournemouth: Eddie Howe‘s Cherries are struggling for goals but did snatch a win before the break. They’re getting back to their best.

#15 – Crystal Palace: Despite being bottom of the table, things have improved drastically since Roy Hodgson took charge. Hope for the Eagles, especially with Zaha.

#16 – Southampton: Worrying start for Saints who have a horrendous schedule between now and January. Mauricio Pellegrino‘s side just can’t score.

#17 – West Brom: Two wins to start the season and none since. Tony Pulis is panicking and two wins in their last 20 PL games tells the story. Baggies in freefall.

#18 – Swansea City: Five defeats in six for the Swans and the decisions to let Llorente and Sigurdsson go this summer look very costly. Where will the goals come from?

#19 – West Ham: Moyes has taken over from Bilic and the Hammers look destined for a relegation scrap. Not the season they expected with all of their big name signings.

#20 – Everton: No permanent manager, out of Europe and despite a win vs. Watford, things aren’t looking good for a side meant to challenge for the top four. Massive disappointment.

