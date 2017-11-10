More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Getty Images

Promising injury news for Manchester United

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 10, 2017, 11:53 AM EST
Leave a comment

Jose Mourinho insists he doesn’t want to talk about all of the injuries he has at Manchester United, and soon he might not have to.

A report from the Daily Mail states that Paul Pogba, Michael Carrick and Marcos Rojo have all trained with United’s reserve squad during the international break, with Zlatan Ibrahimovic not far off a return to team training either.

Pogba has been out since early September (missing 12 games) with a hamstring problem, while Rojo suffered a serious knee ligament injury at the end of last season and Carrick has recovered from a virus.

The news that Pogba could return for United’s game against Newcastle United on Nov. 18 will be music to the ears of Mourinho. There’s no doubt United have missed his ability to run forward from midfield and link up with his close friend Romelu Lukaku and without Pogba the fluidity of their midfield play just hasn’t been there.

As for Rojo, he had a strong season for United in central defense and at left back in 2016-17 and has become an essential player for Mourinho. If the Red Devils persist with a 3-5-2 system then Rojo will likely start as the left-sided center back alongside Phil Jones and Eric Bailly in central defense.

Carrick will play a bit-part role but given Ander Herrera‘s recent struggles in midfield, it wouldn’t be surprising to see the veteran midfielder play his fair share of games alongside Nemanja Matic and Maraoune Fellaini in the engine room.

All in all, this is very good news for United but it also halts any excuses Mourinho was starting to have for a loss of form for his side.

United do sit second in the Premier League table but they’re eight points behind leaders, and crosstown rivals, Manchester City. Having this trio back fit, plus Ibra improving all the time, will give United a big boost ahead of the massive Manchester derby at Old Trafford on Dec. 10 and the busy festive period on the horizon.

Report: Alexis Sanchez, Julian Draxler in swap deal

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightNov 10, 2017, 12:35 PM EST
Leave a comment

It appears Arsenal may have found a solution to saving some face when it comes to Alexis Sanchez.

The Chilean forward, 28, has just over six months to run on his current Arsenal deal and it doesn’t seem likely that he will sign a new contract at the Emirates Stadium.

With that in mind, a report from the Daily Star suggests that the Gunners are lining up a swap deal with Paris Saint-Germain for their German attacking midfielder Julian Draxler in January.

That’ll work.

Draxler, 24, has been a long-term target for Arsenal and although impressing for the German national team in recent years (he captained a young side to Confederations Cup success over the summer) the Schalke product has found it tough to break through at PSG with Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and Edinson Cavani now on board.

The only problem with this deal is that from January 1 onwards Sanchez can speak to any non-English club about a free transfer on July 1 and he can arrange a move himself. That means that if he wanted to join PSG he could agree a deal for the summer, play out the season at Arsenal and then join the French giants on July 1 with a huge signing-on bonus.

But if, as expected, Sanchez wants to go to Manchester City he will have to wait until July 1 before he can negotiate a move to the Etihad Stadium and join up with Pep Guardiola. The thing is, he will be quite free this summer to do that as Chile failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup.

Arsenal are said to not want Sanchez to join a Premier League rival in Man City (despite accepting a $70 million bid late on Transfer Deadline Day in the summer) but even if they did sell him in January they’d do well to get around $35 million for the former Barcelona star.

When it comes to Draxler, the report states that Bayern Munich also want the midfield and although his numbers in terms of goals and assists aren’t as impressive as Sanchez’s, he does have more power and pace than most of Arsenal’s other current midfield options, as well as possessing the poise to create chances and possess the ball. He seems every bit an Arsenal player.

PSG using Draxler as the bait to try and entice Arsenal to not ask for any cash in January is all about one thing: stopping Sanchez from joining Man City in July. When you think about it, this deal would work out best for PSG and Arsenal with the Gunners picking up an international caliber attacker four years younger than Sanchez and PSG getting yet another star forward without spending a penny on him.

Evra banned from all UEFA competitions after attacking his own fans

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightNov 10, 2017, 12:10 PM EST
Leave a comment

Patrice Evra has been banned from all UEFA club competitions until June 30, 2018 after attacking one of his own fans at Marseille.

So, the remainder of the 2017-18 season in the Europa League and Champions League. The left back was also handed a $11,650 fine.

[ VIDEO: Watch Evra’s attack ]

Evra, 36, was sent off before Marseille’s game at Vitoria Guimaraes on Nov. 2 for aiming a kick at one of his own fans after an altercation on the side of the pitch.

Marseille then had to play the entire game with 10-men and Evra’s future at the Ligue 1 club is over with Marseille banning him and the French club saying his deal has now been terminated as they also claim the decision was mutual.

Now, if he decides to carry on playing elsewhere, Evra will not be available to play in European club competitions for the next seven months.

Evra’s glittering career with Monaco, Manchester United and his resurgence at Juventus in recent years — he has won eight league titles (five in England, two in Italy and one in France) and a UEFA Champions League title at United — looks like it will end in controversial fashion.

MLS give update on Beckham’s Miami franchise, announcement soon

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightNov 10, 2017, 11:17 AM EST
Leave a comment

So, it seems Major League Soccer to Miami with David Beckham is finally going to happen.

Beckham’s long and winding journey towards owning his own MLS franchise began in 2014 when there was an announcement in the City of Miami alongside Don Garber.

The former LA Galaxy star had exercised an option in his playing contract to own his own franchise and he wanted the team to be in Miami. Easy.

Not so much.

Since then many issues have arisen, mostly around a stadium deal downtown and then near Marlins Park in the Little Havana district of Miami.

It appears that headway is being made after a court ruling favored Beckham being able to buy the remaining three acres of land he needed to make the 25,000 stadium (costing him over $175 million) in Overtown a reality.

According to Dan Courtemanche (MLS’ executive vice president, communications) Beckham’s franchise will be officially announced in the coming months.

“We look forward to working with David, Todd Boehly [majority owner] and their partners to finalise their expansion plan. David and his partners have committed a significant amount of time and resources to put everything in place to bring Miami the elite-level soccer team and stadium it richly deserves. We expect to make an official announcement to launch a new Miami expansion club in the coming months,” Courtemanche told the BBC.

So, we’ve been here before many, many times, so what’s different this time?

Beckham has a stadium deal in place with land secured and the project in Overtown appears to be a near-perfect fit for an MLS team in Miami with a downtown location the aim all along.

The main delay over the past three years has been getting a stadium site for Beckham and Co. (the ownership group he has put together includes Bolivian billionaire Marcelo Claure, his agent Simon Fuller and sports executive Tim Leiweke) but they appear to be nearly there and Garber will feel vindicated for giving the former LA, Manchester United and Real Madrid star extra time to figure things out in a very complex sports town. (RIP, Miami Fusion).

With MLS aggressively expanding right now, Miami was in danger of being left behind.

But with LAFC launching in 2018, two more MLS expansion franchises set to be announced in the next month and Miami now looking likely, MLS will soon grow to 26 teams with another two teams expected to be announced before 2020 to reach the stated league target of 28.

Pinch yourself soccer fans in Miami. This appears to be happening.

PHOTO, VIDEO: Colombia’s Edwin Cardona accused of racist gesture

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightNov 10, 2017, 10:36 AM EST
Leave a comment

Colombia’s Edwin Cardona is about to be in big trouble with FIFA.

Cardona, 24, seemed to make an eye-slit gesture during Colombia’s 2-1 defeat to South Korea in Suwon on Friday.

The racist act has infuriated fans in South Korea and Cardona can surely expect a lengthy ban.

Below is a look at the images which appears to show Cardona making the eye-slit gesture towards the South Korean players.

There is no way that Cardona will escape a ban and a hefty fan for his actions, and although the ban may not prevent him from playing at the World Cup in Russia next summer the Colombian FA should think very carefully about how severely they should punish him given the severity of his actions.

Colombia will play a friendly at China on Tuesday to round off their international action for 2017.