WATCH LIVE — Honduras, Australia duel in WC playoff first leg

Only one country will advance, and Friday’s matchup in San Pedro Sula will likely dictate a large say in which team that is.

Honduras will host Australia from the Estadio Olimpico Metropolitano on Friday at 5 p.m. ET, as the CONCACAF and AFC nations vie for a spot in Russia next summer.

The Aussies reach this stage of qualifying after narrowly knocking out Syria, 3-2 on aggregate, in an AFC playoff last month, while Honduras finished fourth-place in CONCACAF to guarantee themselves this opportunity at qualification.

Previously, Australia has qualified for four World Cups, including the past three editions of the tournament.

Meanwhile, Honduras is seeking its fourth trip to FIFA’s greatest competition. Los Catrachos have never won a match at the World Cup, though, and scored just three goals in their previous three appearances.