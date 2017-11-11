More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Atletico Madrid president labels Diego Simeone “untouchable”

By Kyle BonnNov 11, 2017, 9:49 AM EST
Atletico Madrid sits fourth in the La Liga table, winless in the Champions League, and in peril in the Copa del Rey, yet none of that troubles the club president.

Critics have come in droves in a difficult season for Atleti and manager Diego Simeone, and while the public might point fingers, Madrid president Enrique Cerezo is fully backing the boss. “I want to say this in a loud voice,” he told Spanish publication Marca. “Simeone is untouchable at Atletico Madrid, for the players, for the directors and for the supporters.”

Cerezo followed up by saying criticism of the head man “is not allowed here.”

Simeone has been wildly successful at Atletico Madrid, taking the club to new heights and turning his back on offers from more traditionally giant clubs. Yet this season has proven tumultuous. Despite what Cerezo referred to as the club’s best-ever squad, he also shrugged his shoulders as to why the season has proven difficult.

“I keep saying so. We are playing a game, and games are the way they are. Sometimes you win and sometimes you lose.”

Madrid sits fourth in La Liga, level with Real Madrid on points but behind on goal differential. They are eight points back of leaders Barcelona after just 11 matches.

The Champions League has proven even more baffling, with Madrid in a distant third in Group C after a trio of draws, including two against Azerbaijani minnows Qarabak FK despite holding a man advantage at various times in both matches. With remaining games against Chelsea and Roma and a four-point deficit, it’s increasingly unlikely that Madrid will be destined for the drop to the Europa League, or worse.

Even in the Copa del Rey 2nd round, Madrid suffered a 1-1 draw in the first leg at third-tier side Elche and now come home needing a win or 0-0 draw to advance.

The club has suffered just a single defeat in any competition this season through 16 total matches, but they continue to settle for the minimum, owning just six wins in comparison with nine draws.

Nevertheless, the club president remains true to the course. “We could have scored four against Roma and then we had 14,000 chances against Qarabag,” he said. “It’s not just a problem specific to Atletico that players can be more or less clinical, but it’s a problem for a lot of elite clubs.

“I keep saying we have a fantastic squad, a wonderful coach and a phenomenal fanbase. That’s enough for me.”

One must admire his steadfastness and ability not to panic, appreciative of what the club has despite a modern environment where team management is often reactive and quick to act.

Aguero scores to down Russia in World Cup stadium reopening

By Kyle BonnNov 11, 2017, 11:23 AM EST
Sergio Aguero took it upon himself to reopen Luzhniki Stadium in style.

The Manchester City striker was lively all match, and he scored an 86th minute winner to seal a 1-0 friendly win over World Cup hosts Russia in Moscow.

Aguero was troublesome for Russia and goalkeeper Igor Akinfeev all match, forcing numerous saves including an expert volley in the first half. He finally got the winning goal with time winding down, seeing his first shot from around the penalty area blocked by Giorgi Jilka, but he headed in the rebound to break the ice.

Russia, meanwhile, was completely toothless. Argentina held 70% possession throughout the match, and put seven of their 20 attempts on net. The hosts managed just four total shots, one on target.

Argentina head coach Edgardo Bauza still refused to even experiment with Paulo Dybala on the field at the same time as Aguero and Lionel Messi, only bringing on the young Juventus star to replace Aguero once he had scored.

The match was the first in Moscow’s feature stadium that will host a semifinal and the 2018 World Cup final.

Emotional Neymar breaks down as Brazil coach Tite defends him

By Kyle BonnNov 11, 2017, 10:51 AM EST
Neymar has understandably been the subject of countless scrutiny and rumors since his extravagant and shocking move to Paris Saint-Germain.

These rumors are getting to him.

The penalty kerfuffle with Edinson Cavani has boiled over into whispers of his full-on dissatisfaction in Paris, and a failure to mesh with the squad. There are rumblings that he is unhappy in Paris, just months after completing his switch from Barcelona.

The latest talk is that, upon reuniting with former Barcelona teammate Luis Suarez in a visit to Barcelona’s training facility, he asked those around him if they would “accept him back.”

When asked about those rumors at his most recent press conference on international duty with Brazil, Neymar was obviously defensive about his personal feelings. “I am doing well, happy and very motivated to win with PSG and to be a player who gives his all on the pitch,” he said. “And that has been making the [journalists] uncomfortable. They are making up a lot of stories that just are not true.”

But his true colors came through on Friday when Brazil national team coach Tite took to defend his player.

“People always said I had problems with Neymar,” Tite said as Neymar began to get emotional. “We are sick of hearing that. I can say he has personality and character. We are not perfect, we are human beings. Sometimes we react in the wrong way. I did that in my career. But we have to be careful when we talk about people’s character and nature. I can talk about Neymar’s character, nature, and big heart.”

Eventually, Neymar couldn’t hold it in any longer, and he excused himself from the press conference abruptly.

Whether he’s unhappy or not, on the field it hasn’t shown. Through 12 matches across all competitions, Neymar has a whopping 11 goals and nine assists. He is scoring a goal every 98 minutes, a gaudy number.

Gareth Bale suffers new injury setback

By Kyle BonnNov 11, 2017, 8:14 AM EST
Real Madrid and Wales star Gareth Bale, who has been out of action since the end of September, has been shelved for another month after compounding an already frustrating injury.

The 28-year-old had been working towards a return from his calf injury suffered late against Borussia Dortmund in Champions League group play, but is now back in the trainer’s room with a thigh strain, the club announced.

“Gareth Bale felt some discomfort in his left leg at the end of Thursday’s training session and today underwent various tests carried out by the Real Madrid Sanitas medical team,” Real Madrid posted on its official website.”He has been diagnosed with a strain to the middle third of the adductor longus muscle in his left leg. His recovery will continue to be assessed.”

Bale’s importance to the Real Madrid squad has been made clear by his latest absence, with Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema each scoring just a single goal this La Liga season. Madrid sits a distant third in the league table, a full eight points back of Barcelona through just 11 matches.

The club did not offer a timetable for Bale’s return, but multiple reports across Spain claim that he could miss another full month, with a December return likely barring no other issues.

Bale has struggled with injuries during his time at Real Madrid, with his calf proving most problematic. Last season he played just 489 league minutes after mid-November thanks to a long-term ankle injury that kept him out through the winter before his calf ended his season in early April. The year before that, Bale missed five league matches in the early part of the season plus another seven matches around February with calf problems.

New Zealand 0-0 Peru: Goalless first-leg draw gives hosts slight advantage for World Cup spot

By Kyle BonnNov 11, 2017, 7:33 AM EST
New Zealand held Peru to a goalless draw in Wellington in the first leg of their World Cup qualifying playoff, a victory for the hosts as they now hit the road needing only a draw with goals to secure a spot in Russia 2018.

The Oceanic side is considered a heavy underdog against the 10th-ranked team in the world, but they locked down Peru, holding them to just three shots on target on 11 overall attempts. Peru was out of ideas missing striker Paolo Guerrero, who failed a doping test and given a 30-day suspension.

The two teams will now head to Lima to finish the tie on Wednesday. Guerrero is currently out of the return leg as well, unless Peru wins an appeal against the suspension.

Peru had a signature moment in each half, but failed to capitalize on either. New Zealand goalkeeper Stefan Marinovic was the star both times, making a goal-line clearance just seven minutes in and expertly tipping an Aldo Corzo header over the bar just past the hour mark.

Burnley striker Chris Wood was withdrawn from the New Zealand starting lineup after being dogged by a lingering hamstring issue, but he was brought on in the second half as a substitute and immediately brought Peru goalkeeper Pedro Gallese into action.

The 90 minutes on Wednesday will now decide each country’s fate. Peru has not qualified for the World Cup in 36 years, while New Zealand – ranked 122nd in the world – is looking to reach just its third World Cup finals.