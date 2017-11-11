Gareth Bale suffers new injury setback

Real Madrid and Wales star Gareth Bale, who has been out of action since the end of September, has been shelved for another month after compounding an already frustrating injury.

The 28-year-old had been working towards a return from his calf injury suffered late against Borussia Dortmund in Champions League group play, but is now back in the trainer’s room with a thigh strain, the club announced.

“Gareth Bale felt some discomfort in his left leg at the end of Thursday’s training session and today underwent various tests carried out by the Real Madrid Sanitas medical team,” Real Madrid posted on its official website.”He has been diagnosed with a strain to the middle third of the adductor longus muscle in his left leg. His recovery will continue to be assessed.”

Bale’s importance to the Real Madrid squad has been made clear by his latest absence, with Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema each scoring just a single goal this La Liga season. Madrid sits a distant third in the league table, a full eight points back of Barcelona through just 11 matches.

The club did not offer a timetable for Bale’s return, but Spanish publication Marca reported that he could miss a full month, with a December return likely barring no other issues.

Bale has struggled with injuries during his time at Real Madrid, with his calf proving most problematic. Last season he played just 489 league minutes after mid-November thanks to a long-term ankle injury that kept him out through the winter before his calf ended his season in early April. The year before that, Bale missed five league matches in the early part of the season plus another seven matches around February with calf problems.

