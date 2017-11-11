More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Gareth Bale suffers new injury setback

By Kyle BonnNov 11, 2017, 8:14 AM EST
Real Madrid and Wales star Gareth Bale, who has been out of action since the end of September, has been shelved for another month after compounding an already frustrating injury.

The 28-year-old had been working towards a return from his calf injury suffered late against Borussia Dortmund in Champions League group play, but is now back in the trainer’s room with a thigh strain, the club announced.

“Gareth Bale felt some discomfort in his left leg at the end of Thursday’s training session and today underwent various tests carried out by the Real Madrid Sanitas medical team,” Real Madrid posted on its official website.”He has been diagnosed with a strain to the middle third of the adductor longus muscle in his left leg. His recovery will continue to be assessed.”

Bale’s importance to the Real Madrid squad has been made clear by his latest absence, with Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema each scoring just a single goal this La Liga season. Madrid sits a distant third in the league table, a full eight points back of Barcelona through just 11 matches.

The club did not offer a timetable for Bale’s return, but Spanish publication Marca reported that he could miss a full month, with a December return likely barring no other issues.

Bale has struggled with injuries during his time at Real Madrid, with his calf proving most problematic. Last season he played just 489 league minutes after mid-November thanks to a long-term ankle injury that kept him out through the winter before his calf ended his season in early April. The year before that, Bale missed five league matches in the early part of the season plus another seven matches around February with calf problems.

New Zealand 0-0 Peru: Goalless first-leg draw gives hosts slight advantage for World Cup spot

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnNov 11, 2017, 7:33 AM EST
New Zealand held Peru to a goalless draw in Wellington in the first leg of their World Cup qualifying playoff, a victory for the hosts as they now hit the road needing only a draw with goals to secure a spot in Russia 2018.

The Oceanic side is considered a heavy underdog against the 10th-ranked team in the world, but they locked down Peru, holding them to just three shots on target on 11 overall attempts. Peru was out of ideas missing striker Paolo Guerrero, who failed a doping test and given a 30-day suspension.

The two teams will now head to Lima to finish the tie on Wednesday. Guerrero is currently out of the return leg as well, unless Peru wins an appeal against the suspension.

Peru had a signature moment in each half, but failed to capitalize on either. New Zealand goalkeeper Stefan Marinovic was the star both times, making a goal-line clearance just seven minutes in and expertly tipping an Aldo Corzo header over the bar just past the hour mark.

Burnley striker Chris Wood was withdrawn from the New Zealand starting lineup after being dogged by a lingering hamstring issue, but he was brought on in the second half as a substitute and immediately brought Peru goalkeeper Pedro Gallese into action.

The 90 minutes on Wednesday will now decide each country’s fate. Peru has not qualified for the World Cup in 36 years, while New Zealand – ranked 122nd in the world – is looking to reach just its third World Cup finals.

No sanction against Amiens after stadium barrier collapse

Twitter/@SportsBeastNews
Associated PressNov 10, 2017, 9:45 PM EST
PARIS (AP) The French football league won’t take any sanctions against Amiens despite dozens of fans being injured when a barrier collapsed at its stadium earlier this season.

The league’s disciplinary commission released a statement saying it decided to close the case after judging there was no proof of wrongdoing from either Amiens or northern rival Lille.

In September, the Amiens vs. Lille match was stopped after the opening goal in the 15th minute. Fode Ballo-Toure had just scored for Lille when he ran over to a section of visiting fans behind the goal to celebrate. As fans surged forward, the fence collapsed. Fans tumbled onto the field and the match was immediately stopped.

The hospital in Amiens said 29 people were injured. The game will be replayed at a later date.

Steph Curry buries insane soccer trick shot with a basketball (Video)

Twitter/@FazleAzim2
By Matt ReedNov 10, 2017, 8:00 PM EST
Stephen Curry is one of the best players in the NBA, but his love for soccer is apparent.

The Golden State Warriors point guard combined two of his passions on Friday when he completed a trick shot for the ages during practice with his team.

The ball was slowly bounced out to him near the sideline, and then what came next was nothing short of brilliant.

Check out the full video below, courtesy of @LetsGoWarriors on Twitter.

Australia puts in dominating effort, but settle for draw against Honduras

Orlando Sierra/AFP/Getty Images
By Matt ReedNov 10, 2017, 6:49 PM EST
The Socceroos will surely be frustrated to not have come away with a goal (or several) on Friday, and now 90 more minutes will determine which nation goes to the World Cup.

Honduras and Australia settled for a 0-0 draw at the Estadio Olimpico Metropolitano, despite the latter dominating the game’s chances.

Tomi Juric was a threat throughout the match, and had his header in the 54th minute gone anywhere other than straight at goalkeeper Donis Escober the AFC side would’ve gone ahead.

The Socceroos had several big opportunities to break the deadlock in the first stanza, but none better than when Tomi Juric found himself in on goal in the 34th minute.

Unfortunately for the striker, Juric scuffed his left-footed attempt wide of goal, keeping the match scoreless as the teams moved towards halftime.

Both sides came out a bit nervy in the opening minutes, and Australia nearly used that to its advantage in the 12th minute when Massimo Luongo forced an important save out of Escober.

The hosts were held to just one shot on target in the match, as Australia held strong defensively through 45 minutes.

The draw keeps Honduras’ unbeaten run in San Pedro Sula alive though, with Los Catrachos not having suffered defeat at home in their last six matches (since losing to Panama on Nov. 11, 2016).

Honduras and Australia will meet again on Nov. 15 in Sydney to decide which nation advances to Russia.

Despite Honduras’ lack of chances, a win or scoring draw (1-1, 2-2, etc.) will put Los Catrachos through to the World Cup on Wednesday.