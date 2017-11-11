More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Italy forced into key changes ahead of 2nd leg vs. Sweden

By Andy EdwardsNov 11, 2017, 7:05 PM EST
MILAN (AP) The sight of Napoli winger Lorenzo Insigne being brought on for the final 15 minutes of Italy’s World Cup playoff in Sweden was a welcome one for away fans.

With Italy trailing 1-0 in the first leg, the Azzurri desperately needed the creative skills of the 26-year-old Insigne.

But fans and even the Italy players themselves were bemused when Insigne took up Marco Verratti’s central midfield role.

Insigne had to explain to his teammates, saying “in the middle” before shrugging his shoulders with resignation and responding “yes” to their incredulity.

The substitution failed to change the score and Italy was left at serious risk of failing to qualify for the World Cup for the first time in six decades.

“The coach knows what kind of player I am, and when I’m called upon I always try to give my best,” Insigne said. “I’m sorry I wasn’t able to make a difference tonight. If the coach asks me to play for one minute or 90, I’ll always try to give 100 per cent.

“The coach asked if I felt ready to replace Verratti and I said yes because we have to give 100 per cent in any role the coach asks us to play, and even more with the national jersey … I’m disappointed, but now we must get our heads down and work because we have the return match Monday and we have to try to win it at all costs.”

It is this creative midfield role that will be Italy coach Gian Piero Ventura’s biggest headache as he ponders what changes to ring for the second leg in Milan on Monday.

Verratti is suspended after picking up a second booking in Sweden. Jorginho has been in fantastic form for Napoli this season and seems the most natural replacement but he has never played for Italy before. However, the only other option is Roberto Gagliardini and the Inter Milan midfielder lacks the offensive capabilities needed this time round.

Italy was too predictable and slow to punish Sweden’s well-organized defense on Friday. Although Ventura shelved his unpopular 4-2-4 formation, the 3-5-2 system didn’t work either.

The players appear perfectly suited to a 4-3-3 system used by Napoli and Roma, who are playing the best football in Italy at the moment.

Ventura will have better options up front for the return match. Simone Zaza should be back from the knee injury which kept him out of Friday’s match, while Andrea Belotti — who has only just returned from injury — will also be in better shape.

Matteo Darmian was Italy’s best player on Friday and should start again at San Siro.

The veteran “BBC” defense of Leonardo Bonucci, Andrea Barzagli and Giorgio Chiellini also proved solid. Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon was rarely tested and the only goal was deflected in off Daniele De Rossi.

Buffon has called for Italy to play with more ferocity in Milan.

“We’ll need a physical Italy side,” the Italy captain said. “But a physical match will not be enough: we have to keep our balance, conceding a goal would be disastrous.

“We can talk about our mistakes but it won’t help anything. We need to hold our heads high and stand tall to come back. We need to be fierce, us and the whole San Siro.”

Spain 5-0 Costa Rica: Silva, Morata star in thrashing of Ticos

By Andy EdwardsNov 11, 2017, 6:13 PM EST
After disastrous showings at back-to-back major tournaments — group-stage elimination at the 2014 World Cup, followed by a round-of-16 exit at EURO 2016 (disastrous by their lofty standards) — Spain appear in perfect position to make a deep run at the 2018 World Cup.

Having qualified directly into next summer’s tournament in Russia on the back of nine wins (and a draw) during their 10-game qualifying campaign, Saturday saw La Furia Roja take on another already-qualified side, rising CONCACAF power Costa Rica, and reiterate to everyone the gulf in class between Europe’s giants and hopefuls from elsewhere.

The final score — 5-0 to the home side — extended Spain’s current unbeaten run t0 15 games (their last defeat came at EURO 2016), and was still perhaps flattering for Los Ticos, as it could have easily been 7-0, or 8-0, or worse.

1. Jordi Alba smashes a left-footed shot past backup goalkeeper Dany Carvajal (Real Madrid’s Keylor Navas wasn’t called into this camp), the 7th international goal of his career.

2. Alvaro Morata pounces after Carvajal spills the ball inside his own six-yard box — his 13th goal for Spain.

3. David Silva slams home his first of two goals after one Costa Rican defender clears the ball off another.

4. Silva goes it alone this time — he wins the ball back, races into the penalty area and fires past Carvajal.

5. Andres Iniesta carries the ball, unimpeded, 40 yards through the heart of midfield. He fires from nearly 25 yards out and makes it 5-0.

The following is anything but solely based upon Saturday’s result: It’s officially safe to put Spain into the conversation of favorites — alongside the likes of Germany, Brazil and France — ahead of next summer.

UEFA WCQ: Ireland, Denmark all square ahead of decisive 2nd leg

By Andy EdwardsNov 11, 2017, 4:57 PM EST
Ireland held firm in the face of Danish pressure and chances, ultimately securing precisely the result they were after — a 0-0 draw away to Denmark — in Saturday’s first of two legs with a place at the 2018 World Cup on the line.

Every measurable statistical category drastically favored the home side — 72 to 28 in possession; 14 shots (5 on goal) to 8 shots (2 on goal); 81 percent to 53 percent passing; and on and on — but Martin O’Neill’s side managed to keep the clean sheet anyway, courtesy of Darren Randolph‘s five saves, and a semi-spectacular miss.

It was, by a mile, the game’s best scoring chance, and it came and went in the 32nd minute. Christian Eriksen fired a shot on target from nearly 30 yards out, and while Randolph made the save while falling to his right, the Middlesbrough goalkeeper couldn’t hold the ball and it fell to Denmark’s Pione Sisto eight yards from goal. The Celta Vigo winger took his chance with his first touch, on his preferred right foot, and fired inches wide of the far post.

Randolph made a key save in the 90th minute (above photo), denying Yussuf Poulsen’s goal-bound header from the top of the six-yard box. Jens Stryger Larsen got down the left wing, cut back inside onto his right foot and served up a tantalizing ball for Poulsen, but Randolph was quick to react, rising to tip the ball over the crossbar and complete his man-of-the-match performance.

The decisive second leg will be played on Tuesday (2:45 p.m. ET), at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

Shaqiri promises “nice party” in Switzerland “when we qualify”

By Andy EdwardsNov 11, 2017, 3:51 PM EST
If you take into account Xherdan Shaqiri‘s personality — bold and bombastic — as well as his playing style — mercurial and full of flair — it’ll come as very little surprise to you that Switzerland’s star man is already making plans for a big party back home “when [they] qualify” for the 2018 World Cup.

Speaking after Thursday’s controversial 1-0 victory over Northern Ireland, a result which puts the Swiss 90 minutes from qualification to next summer’s tournament in Russia, the Stoke City winger stopped short of using words like “guarantee” or “promise,” but went so far as to call out the Northern Irish as second-best while playing on their home soil, and predict more of the same in the second leg when the two sides meet in Sunday’s second leg in Basel — quotes from the Guardian:

“It’s going to be a nice party when we qualify. We can celebrate but we have to do it. We have taken one step to the World Cup.”

“I think we had the ball for 90 minutes. We created more chances than them. They were only dangerous from corners and free kicks. It was not enough. It was a great result for us, the best we could get. They will have to play more offensively in Basel. They have to score to try to get to the World Cup.

“They played too defensively, they did not do enough to score, so they’re going to come to Basel and try to be more offensive, but that will mean it is more open for us. We will not sit back and relax, we are not a team that does that. We will try to keep the ball and make our game.”

Morocco, Tunisia grab last CAF World Cup spots

By Kyle BonnNov 11, 2017, 2:26 PM EST
Morocco has qualified for its first World Cup since 1998 with a resounding 2-0 defeat of Cote d’Ivoire.

The visitors in Abidjan came into the match a point ahead of the hosts, meaning they needed just a draw to secure qualification, but instead they left no doubt. Despite missing Manchester United defender Eric Bailly due to yellow card suspension, Morocco used a pair of first-half goals to advance.

Both first-half goals came in quick succession. The first came on 25 minutes in spectacular fashion, as Fenerbahce winger Nabil Dirar sent in what appeared to be a cross into the area for Khalid Boutaib, but as Boutaib whiffed on his attempt at a header and left Ivory Coast goalkeeper Sylvain Gbohouo remained indecisive, Dirar’s ball tucked inside the far post for the opening goal.

Just five minutes later, Gbohouo’s error on a corner led to Morocco’s second. As Mbark Boussoufa sent in a pinpoint delivery, Gbohouo attempted to charge down the corner to collect. Before the ball arrived, the goalkeeper inexplicably bailed out of his charge and attempted to retreat to his net. That left Juventus defender Medhi Benatia all alone to whack the ball into the back of the net.

Tunisia also qualified, albeit less gracefully. Coming into the final matchday with a three-point lead over Group A rivals DR Congo, the Tunisians drew 0-0 with Libya to earn the necessary point required. It was nervy down the stretch, as DR Congo was leading Guinea at both 1-0 and then 2-1 to put pressure on, but Tunisia held on for qualification. Congo won 3-1 but it was in vain.