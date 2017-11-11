UEFA WCQ: Ireland, Denmark all square ahead of decisive 2nd leg

Ireland held firm in the face of Danish pressure and chances, ultimately securing precisely the result they were after — a 0-0 draw away to Denmark — in Saturday’s first of two legs with a place at the 2018 World Cup on the line.
[ MORE: Shaqiri promises “nice party” in Switzerland “when we qualify” ]
Every measurable statistical category drastically favored the home side — 72 to 28 in possession; 14 shots (5 on goal) to 8 shots (2 on goal); 81 percent to 53 percent passing; and on and on — but Martin O’Neill’s side managed to keep the clean sheet anyway, courtesy of Darren Randolph‘s five saves, and a semi-spectacular miss.
It was, by a mile, the game’s best scoring chance, and it came and went in the 32nd minute. Christian Eriksen fired a shot on target from nearly 30 yards out, and while Randolph made the save while falling to his right, the Middlesbrough goalkeeper couldn’t hold the ball and it fell to Denmark’s Pione Sisto eight yards from goal. The Celta Vigo winger took his chance with his first touch, on his preferred right foot, and fired inches wide of the far post.
Randolph made a key save in the 90th minute (above photo), denying Yussuf Poulsen’s goal-bound header from the top of the six-yard box. Jens Stryger Larsen got down the left wing, cut back inside onto his right foot and served up a tantalizing ball for Poulsen, but Randolph was quick to react, rising to tip the ball over the crossbar and complete his man-of-the-match performance.
The decisive second leg will be played on Tuesday (2:45 p.m. ET), at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
Like this:
Like Loading...
If you take into account Xherdan Shaqiri‘s personality — bold and bombastic — as well as his playing style — mercurial and full of flair — it’ll come as very little surprise to you that Switzerland’s star man is already making plans for a big party back home “when [they] qualify” for the 2018 World Cup.
[ MORE: Morocco, Tunisia secure Africa’s final World Cup places ]
Speaking after Thursday’s controversial 1-0 victory over Northern Ireland, a result which puts the Swiss 90 minutes from qualification to next summer’s tournament in Russia, the Stoke City winger stopped short of using words like “guarantee” or “promise,” but went so far as to call out the Northern Irish as second-best while playing on their home soil, and predict more of the same in the second leg when the two sides meet in Sunday’s second leg in Basel — quotes from the Guardian:
“It’s going to be a nice party when we qualify. We can celebrate but we have to do it. We have taken one step to the World Cup.”
…
“I think we had the ball for 90 minutes. We created more chances than them. They were only dangerous from corners and free kicks. It was not enough. It was a great result for us, the best we could get. They will have to play more offensively in Basel. They have to score to try to get to the World Cup.
“They played too defensively, they did not do enough to score, so they’re going to come to Basel and try to be more offensive, but that will mean it is more open for us. We will not sit back and relax, we are not a team that does that. We will try to keep the ball and make our game.”
Morocco has qualified for its first World Cup since 1998 with a resounding 2-0 defeat of Cote d’Ivoire.
The visitors in Abidjan came into the match a point ahead of the hosts, meaning they needed just a draw to secure qualification, but instead they left no doubt. Despite missing Manchester United defender Eric Bailly due to yellow card suspension, Morocco used a pair of first-half goals to advance.
Both first-half goals came in quick succession. The first came on 25 minutes in spectacular fashion, as Fenerbahce winger Nabil Dirar sent in what appeared to be a cross into the area for Khalid Boutaib, but as Boutaib whiffed on his attempt at a header and left Ivory Coast goalkeeper Sylvain Gbohouo remained indecisive, Dirar’s ball tucked inside the far post for the opening goal.
Just five minutes later, Gbohouo’s error on a corner led to Morocco’s second. As Mbark Boussoufa sent in a pinpoint delivery, Gbohouo attempted to charge down the corner to collect. Before the ball arrived, the goalkeeper inexplicably bailed out of his charge and attempted to retreat to his net. That left Juventus defender Medhi Benatia all alone to whack the ball into the back of the net.
Tunisia also qualified, albeit less gracefully. Coming into the final matchday with a three-point lead over Group A rivals DR Congo, the Tunisians drew 0-0 with Libya to earn the necessary point required. It was nervy down the stretch, as DR Congo was leading Guinea at both 1-0 and then 2-1 to put pressure on, but Tunisia held on for qualification. Congo won 3-1 but it was in vain.
The hits just keep coming for West Ham.
David Moyes has not even managed a game for the Hammers, but he likely will have to make do without star striker Javier Hernandez for the near future.
Chicharito limped off in the 51st minute in Mexico’s 3-3 friendly draw with Belgium in Brussles, and the fear is a hamstring injury, although nothing is confirmed. Mexico head coach Juan Carlos Osorio did not give the media an update after the match.
Hernandez has been a bright spot in an otherwise dismal start to the Premier League season for West Ham. The Mexican star has appeared in all 11 of West Ham’s Premier League matches so far, scoring 11 goals even though he’s been stuck out wide for much of it by axed manager Slaven Bilic in favor of target man Andy Carroll.
West Ham currently sits in 18th position with just two wins on the young season.
Sergio Aguero took it upon himself to reopen Luzhniki Stadium in style.
The Manchester City striker was lively all match, and he scored an 86th minute winner to seal a 1-0 friendly win over World Cup hosts Russia in Moscow.
Aguero was troublesome for Russia and goalkeeper Igor Akinfeev all match, forcing numerous saves including an expert volley in the first half. He finally got the winning goal with time winding down, seeing his first shot from around the penalty area blocked by Giorgi Jilka, but he headed in the rebound to break the ice.
Russia, meanwhile, was completely toothless. Argentina held 70% possession throughout the match, and put seven of their 20 attempts on net. The hosts managed just four total shots, one on target.
Argentina head coach Edgardo Bauza still refused to even experiment with Paulo Dybala on the field at the same time as Aguero and Lionel Messi, only bringing on the young Juventus star to replace Aguero once he had scored.
The match was the first in Moscow’s feature stadium that will host a semifinal and the 2018 World Cup final.