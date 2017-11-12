More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review


FC Dallas owner: Pay-to-play not an issue within U.S. Soccer

By Matt ReedNov 12, 2017, 11:22 AM EST
The upcoming U.S. Soccer presidential election has brought up plenty of flaws within the American soccer community following the U.S. Men’s National Team’s failure to qualify for the 2018 World Cup.

However, one Major League Soccer owner has made his feelings clear on one particular issue, which many seem to disagree upon.

FC Dallas owner and president Dan Hunt has suggested that pay-to-play isn’t a problem within the U.S. soccer youth community, a stance he says he’s maintained throughout the years.

During a Facebook Live session on Friday, seen on FC Dallas’ Facebook page, Hunt relayed his thoughts on pay-to-play and other topics.

“I’ve said it before in multiple interviews, we’ve got to cast our net wider to continue to make sure we get quality players,” Hunt said. “I’ve heard allegations [that] pay-to-play limits – it does not. That is, I think, farcical at best. And the reason I say that is because these kids that are the top talent, they’re identified and they have different opportunities than other players…. I think that’s just wrong. But I do think we have to cast broader nets.”

“We’re losing a huge demographic,” Martino told GotSoccer. “An enormous portion of the soccer landscape is priced out of the game, or through lack of access, is not getting into the system.”

Serie B coach delivers epic rant with Italy on verge of missing World Cup


By Matt ReedNov 12, 2017, 12:00 PM EST
World Cup qualifying has presented soccer with one of the most unprecedented cycles in recently memory.

With the U.S. Men’s National Team, Chile, Holland and other recognizable soccer nations already eliminated from reaching next summer’s World Cup, another giant is on the verge of missing the competition.

After falling to Sweden, 1-0, in their first leg meeting on Friday, Italy is hanging on for dear life as it awaits the return leg when the two European nations meet again Tuesday.

This is where Sandro Pochesci stepped in. Pochesci, a manager for Serie B side Ternana, delivered an epic rant following Italy’s defeat to Sweden.

“Italy used to be a team that beat other teams up (physically),” Pochesci said. “Now we’re the ones that get beat up and cry about it. When you bring all these foreigners to Italy, that’s what happens.

“We don’t play rough anymore. We go to Sweden and they’re the ones that beat us up. We’ve all become so entitled. Italian football is finished.

“We’re all spoiled. We’re going to get kicked out of the World Cup, and it’s because we’re scared. We go to Sweden and we’re scared to play. You can’t play being scared.

“If I see my team play scared, I’d just resign right away and we’ll put out a coach who has more courage than I do.

“It means that I’m teaching my team be scared. Honest, who did we lose to? We’re getting kicked out of the World Cup and all of us are losing.

“You journalists lose. Everyone who works in football loses. Italy loses. We need to wake up.”

Italy, four-time World Cup winners, haven’t missed out on qualification for the world’s greatest competition since 1958. Ironically enough, that tournament was held in Sweden.

Spain midfielder Isco could miss Madrid Derby


By Matt ReedNov 12, 2017, 10:30 AM EST
Real Madrid already trails La Liga leaders Barcelona by a sizable margin, and ahead of a massive clash for Los Blancos the club could be missing one of its biggest stars.

After looking impressive during Saturday’s 5-0 win over Costa Rica, Real midfielder Isco picked up a knock against the Ticos, making his status for next weekend’s clash against Atletico Madrid questionable at best.

Isco exited the match around the hour mark after suffering a heavy collision with Ticos defender Kendall Waston, and was replaced by Madrid teammate Marco Asensio.

The 25-year-old has returned to the Spanish capital and won’t travel with his Spain national side to Russia for an upcoming friendly against the World Cup hosts.

With Gareth Bale already injured, and likely out until December, Real would be at a tremendous disadvantage against Atleti without Isco.

Real and Atletico currently sit on 23 points in Spain’s top flight, eight points back of league leaders Barcelona.

Kasper Schmeichel calls Denmark pitch “horrendous” after Ireland draw


By Matt ReedNov 12, 2017, 9:26 AM EST
Denmark would’ve liked to have scored at its home pitch on Saturday during their UEFA World Cup qualifying playoff against the Republic of Ireland, but a scoreless draw was more than sufficient heading into the second leg.

That being said, not everyone was pleased with the Parken Stadium’s playing surface for a match of its magnitude.

Leicester City and Danish goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel was critical of the pitch following the 0-0 draw on Saturday, calling it “horrendous” that wasn’t conducive to support Denmark’s style of play.

“It was an horrendous pitch, which was very disappointing,” Schmeichel said. “There was no grass on it, it was soft, it took me back to the old days at Bury and in League Two.

“We wanted to play incisive football, so it made a bit of difference, but no excuse. They were very dogged.”

Notice that Schmeichel also got a shot in his statement at one of his former clubs and their field — Bury — where he spent time on loan back in 2006.

The two nations will meet again on Tuesday in Ireland, and a win or scoring draw (1-1, 2-2, etc.) would be enough for Schmeichel and Denmark to reach the World Cup with the away goals rule in effect.

Olivier Giroud returns to Arsenal after picking up injury with France


By Matt ReedNov 12, 2017, 8:30 AM EST
One of France’s goalscorers from Friday won’t be available when Les Bleus face Germany on Tuesday.

Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud has left his national side after picking up a thigh injury during Friday’s 2-0 win over Wales.

The 31-year-old will return to the Emirates Stadium early after being subbed off in the 73rd minute against the Welsh.

France is scheduled to meet Germany on Tuesday from the RheinEnergieStadion in Cologne. The Germans are coming off a 0-0 draw on Friday against England.

Meanwhile, the 2017 FIFA Puskas winner (awarded to the Goal of the Year recipient) spoke on Saturday about his future with Arsenal after some raised questions about his decision to stay with the team despite the arrival of club and international teammate Alexandre Lacazette.

“I am not questioning myself about my future,” Giroud said. “I am happy at Arsenal and I am fine with the decision to stay because I want to. I am thinking that the story between the club and myself was not over and not finished. We will see what happens but I am happy at Arsenal for the moment.”

This season, Giroud has scored three goals in 14 appearances across all competitions for Arsenal, however, his production with Les Bleus is at an all-time high.

The Gunners front man has eight goals in 10 matches for France in 2017, which matches Giroud’s best single-year total for his national team (equalling 2016).