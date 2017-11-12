FC Dallas owner: Pay-to-play not an issue within U.S. Soccer

The upcoming U.S. Soccer presidential election has brought up plenty of flaws within the American soccer community following the U.S. Men’s National Team’s failure to qualify for the 2018 World Cup.
However, one Major League Soccer owner has made his feelings clear on one particular issue, which many seem to disagree upon.
FC Dallas owner and president Dan Hunt has suggested that pay-to-play isn’t a problem within the U.S. soccer youth community, a stance he says he’s maintained throughout the years.
During a Facebook Live session on Friday, seen on FC Dallas’ Facebook page, Hunt relayed his thoughts on pay-to-play and other topics.
“I’ve said it before in multiple interviews, we’ve got to cast our net wider to continue to make sure we get quality players,” Hunt said. “I’ve heard allegations [that] pay-to-play limits – it does not. That is, I think, farcical at best. And the reason I say that is because these kids that are the top talent, they’re identified and they have different opportunities than other players…. I think that’s just wrong. But I do think we have to cast broader nets.”
"We're losing a huge demographic," Martino told GotSoccer. "An enormous portion of the soccer landscape is priced out of the game, or through lack of access, is not getting into the system."