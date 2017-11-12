More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
FC Dallas owner: Pay-to-play not an issue within U.S. Soccer

By Matt ReedNov 12, 2017, 11:22 AM EST
The upcoming U.S. Soccer presidential election has brought up plenty of flaws within the American soccer community following the U.S. Men’s National Team’s failure to qualify for the 2018 World Cup.

However, one Major League Soccer owner has made his feelings clear on one particular issue, which many seem to disagree upon.

FC Dallas owner and president Dan Hunt has suggested that pay-to-play isn’t a problem within the U.S. soccer youth community, a stance he says he’s maintained throughout the years.

During a Facebook Live session on Friday, seen on FC Dallas’ Facebook page, Hunt relayed his thoughts on pay-to-play and other topics.

“I’ve said it before in multiple interviews, we’ve got to cast our net wider to continue to make sure we get quality players,” Hunt said. “I’ve heard allegations [that] pay-to-play limits – it does not. That is, I think, farcical at best. And the reason I say that is because these kids that are the top talent, they’re identified and they have different opportunities than other players…. I think that’s just wrong. But I do think we have to cast broader nets.”

“We’re losing a huge demographic,” Martino told GotSoccer. “An enormous portion of the soccer landscape is priced out of the game, or through lack of access, is not getting into the system.”

Suspect in Dortmund bus bombing to go on trial next month

Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images
Associated PressNov 12, 2017, 10:15 PM EST
BERLIN (AP) A man charged in the bombing of a German soccer team’s bus seven months ago will go on trial Dec. 21.

Borussia Dortmund defender Marc Bartra and a police officer were injured when three explosions hit the bus as it left for a Champions League game on April 11.

German news agency dpa reported Friday that the Dortmund state court has scheduled 17 sessions for the trial through March.

The 28-year-old suspect faces 28 counts of attempted murder, two counts of bodily harm and setting off an explosion.

Investigators allege he took out a loan to bet Borussia Dortmund’s shares would drop in value, then bombed the bus and tried to disguise the attack as Islamic terrorism.

He has been identified as Sergej W. in line with German privacy laws.

Frustrated by Martinez’s tactics, De Bruyne calls out Belgium boss

Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsNov 12, 2017, 9:10 PM EST
Based on his two-plus seasons of performances for club and country, Kevin De Bruyne has earned the right to publicly voice his and his teammates’ frustrations — the unofficial players’ spokesman, if you will.

Thus, it would clearly behoove Belgium manager Roberto Martinez to have De Bruyne, Manchester City’s transcendent playmaker, firmly on his side a mere seven months before the 2018 World Cup. With that in mind, let’s check in on one of the trendier picks to triumph next summer, following Friday’s 3-3 friendly draw with Mexicoquotes from Goal.com:

“Mexico were just tactically better. Their system made our five defenders sit deep and we were swimming in midfield — it was five against seven.

“Look, we still put too much on our talents. As long as we don’t have a good tactical system, we will have difficulties against countries like Mexico. It’s a pity that we have not yet found a solution.

“Of course we play with a system that is in principle very defensive, but it is filled with many attacking players who want the ball.

“Then you have a bit of a problem, like against Mexico. It was a match in which we had very little possession and everyone in a system that doesn’t really fit. We now know that something must be changed against such teams.

“But, eventually. Martinez decides. I think the trainer has to find a solution so that we can avoid such situations as against Mexico in the future.”

Well, that’s not exactly ideal, but on the bright side, Martinez has proven tactically flexible extremely stubborn and rigid while manager of Everton and Wigan. There’s probably very little to validate De Bruyne’s gripes.

Fortunately for De Bruyne, Martinez and Co., the Red Devils breezed through their qualification group as one of Europe’s four unbeaten sides (alongside Germany, Spain and England), thus the current international break — along with those closer to the World Cup in March and May/June — are meant to be used for experimentation and fine-turning.

Of course, said experimentation and fine-tuning must result in a handful of affirmative answers, otherwise you’ve really only managed to halt momentum and unbalance a side, which will inevitably prompt your star player to question your leadership in a public forum.

You stay you, Roberto.

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates birth of baby girl

Photo credit: Cristiano Ronaldo / @Cristiano
Associated PressNov 12, 2017, 8:20 PM EST
MADRID (AP) Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has announced that he is the father of a baby girl.

Ronaldo posted a photo Sunday on Twitter of him with the baby’s mother, Georgina Rodriguez, and his oldest son in a hospital in Madrid.

The Real Madrid and Portugal forward accompanied the image with the message written in Portuguese: “Alana Martina has just been born! Both Geo and Alana are fine! We are all very happy!”

The baby is Ronaldo’s fourth child. He had two children earlier this year, reportedly through a surrogate mother.

Ronaldo made his relationship with Rodriguez public last year.

England’s Southgate planning penalty shootout pre-World Cup

Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsNov 12, 2017, 7:15 PM EST
England and elimination by penalty kick shootout are two things which go together like spaghetti and meatballs.

Most everyone will already be well aware of the Three Lions’ aversion to penalty kick shootouts, but for the uninitiated among us, here are the numbers: of the 14 major international tournaments (World Cups and European Championships) since (and including) the 1990 World Cup, England have qualified for 12 of them (six of each); six of the 12 tournaments resulted in elimination via shootout; and only one of the 12 — EURO 1996 — saw England win an elimination game via kicks from the spot.

Again, that’s one win and six defeats.

Gareth Southgate, England’s current manager, is well aware of that history, both as a player — he was a member of the England team at the 1998 World Cup, and again at EURO 1996, when it was Southgate who missed the decisive sixth penalty in the semifinals against Germany — and the boss of a side which might just face the same daunting task at next summer’s 2018 World Cup.

Unsurprisingly, the 47-year-old has already put plenty of thought into preparing for a shootout. In fact, there’s a decent chance that one of England’s pre-World Cup friendlies will feature a mock shootout. There’s a 50-50 chance it’ll come in handy, after all — quotes from the Guardian:

“It’s something that we are considering — how we prepare best for penalty shootouts. Whether that’s something on the training ground, whether that’s in sessions we do away from the training ground, or something we do in some sort of match scenario. We’ve not finalized that yet but clearly that [match situation] is an option.”