More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

Frustrated by Martinez’s tactics, De Bruyne calls out Belgium boss

By Andy EdwardsNov 12, 2017, 9:10 PM EST
1 Comment

Based on his two-plus seasons of performances for club and country, Kevin De Bruyne has earned the right to publicly voice his and his teammates’ frustrations — the unofficial players’ spokesman, if you will.

[ MORE: Switzerland qualify for World Cup | Croatia join them ]

Thus, it would clearly behoove Belgium manager Roberto Martinez to have De Bruyne, Manchester City’s transcendent playmaker, firmly on his side a mere seven months before the 2018 World Cup. With that in mind, let’s check in on one of the trendier picks to triumph next summer, following Friday’s 3-3 friendly draw with Mexicoquotes from Goal.com:

“Mexico were just tactically better. Their system made our five defenders sit deep and we were swimming in midfield — it was five against seven.

“Look, we still put too much on our talents. As long as we don’t have a good tactical system, we will have difficulties against countries like Mexico. It’s a pity that we have not yet found a solution.

“Of course we play with a system that is in principle very defensive, but it is filled with many attacking players who want the ball.

“Then you have a bit of a problem, like against Mexico. It was a match in which we had very little possession and everyone in a system that doesn’t really fit. We now know that something must be changed against such teams.

“But, eventually. Martinez decides. I think the trainer has to find a solution so that we can avoid such situations as against Mexico in the future.”

Well, that’s not exactly ideal, but on the bright side, Martinez has proven tactically flexible extremely stubborn and rigid while manager of Everton and Wigan. There’s probably very little to validate De Bruyne’s gripes.

Fortunately for De Bruyne, Martinez and Co., the Red Devils breezed through their qualification group as one of Europe’s four unbeaten sides (alongside Germany, Spain and England), thus the current international break — along with those closer to the World Cup in March and May/June — are meant to be used for experimentation and fine-turning.

[ MORE: Southgate plans to put England through mock shootout before WC ]

Of course, said experimentation and fine-tuning must result in a handful of affirmative answers, otherwise you’ve really only managed to halt momentum and unbalance a side, which will inevitably prompt your star player to question your leadership in a public forum.

You stay you, Roberto.

Report: USMNT interested in Northern Ireland manager

Georgics Kefalas/Keystone via AP
By Nicholas MendolaNov 13, 2017, 11:35 AM EST
Leave a comment

And an outsider emerges…

English commentator Ian Darke says the United States will talk to Northern Ireland boss Michael O’Neill regarding its vacant managerial spot.

Dave Sarachan is leading the USMNT for Tuesday’s friendly in Portugal, and the lack of competitive international fixtures for more than 600 days means U.S. Soccer needs not rush to find a boss.

[ USMNT: Most to gain/lose vs. Portugal ]

O’Neill, 48, was capped 31 times by Northern Ireland and played club for Newcastle United, Dundee United, Hibernian, and Wigan Athletic during a long and well-traveled playing career.

He managed Brechin City and Shamrock Rovers before taking the NI gig, leading the Norn Iron to an upset of Ukraine at EURO 2016 and a 1-0 knockout round loss to Wales. Northern Ireland finished second in its World Cup qualifying group, but lost an international playoff to highly-favored Switzerland 1-0 on an away goal (one that came from an awful penalty call).

That said, O’Neill still has limited experience in managing, and NI was blessed by favorable draws in EURO and World Cup qualifying. Marquee wins are few and far between, especially away from home, and NI does have some strong players in Steven Davis, Chris Brunt, Gareth McAuley, and Jonny Evans.

He also has a DUI in his background.

O’Neill might be a good choice, given his experience in rallying an underdog on the world stage. He’s certainly the right sort of guy to interview, so this is a promising sign. Most important in my book? He’s not Sam Allardyce.

Brewery has interest in buying Crew, unveils #SaveTheCrew beer

Photo by Jason Mowry/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaNov 13, 2017, 11:09 AM EST
Leave a comment

Scottish-born brewery BrewDog operates American efforts in Columbus, Ohio, and has no interest in seeing its beloved soccer club leave town.

So the brewery is rolling out a new beer, Crew Brew, with all proceeds going to efforts aimed at saving the Crew, while also admitting a willingness to buy into the club if it means stopping Anthony Precourt from moving to Austin.

[ MORE: All #SaveTheCrew news ]

Deft marketing move? Of course — and BrewDog is quite good at marketing — but there’s more than a whiff of authenticity in the brewery’s desires.

From the BrewDog release:

At BrewDog, we are world leading pioneers and experts in crowd-funding and community ownership. Indeed our own business is part owned by a community of over 60,000 craft beer lovers and we have raised over $60m through crowdfunding over the last few years. We would love to facilitate and be involved in a potential purchase of the Columbus Crew from it’s current ownership structure and then immediately look to sell at least half of it back to the fans through crowdfunding.

Craft beer is good, if you’re into drinking beer, and we walk in lockstep with the goal of keeping the Crew in Columbus.

Again, this is great marketing considering Columbus is in a combination derby/Conference Final and it’ll sell a ton of golden ale, but it can help further the clarion call to bring businesses together to invest in keeping the Crew in Columbus.

Pulisic: “And I won’t lie — I’ve been feeling pretty depressed”

Photo by Ashley Allen/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaNov 13, 2017, 10:20 AM EST
Leave a comment

Leave it to the kid to put it all into words for us.

Christian Pulisic was one of the only inspired performers of the last international window, one that saw a spineless performance cost the entire nation its quadrennial chance to watch the USMNT in a World Cup.

While the 19-year-old Borussia Dortmund star won’t be on the pitch for the United States against Portugal on Tuesday, Pulisic did tak to his keyboard for a long The Players’ Tribune post on how he feels about the team, his country, and soccer here.

[ USMNT: Most to gain/lose vs. Portugal ]

First and foremost, Pulisic isn’t pulling any punches about player development. He’s angry that the best and brightest U.S. players can’t head to Europe without a European passport, something he had from Croatia that allowed him to go to BVB at 16.

In the U.S. system, too often the best player on an under-17 team will be treated like a “star” — not having to work for the ball, being the focus of the offense at all times, etc. — at a time when they should be having to fight tooth and nail for their spot. In Europe, on the other hand, the average level of ability around you is just so much higher. It’s a pool of players where everyone has been “the best player,” and everyone is fighting for a spot — truly week in and week out. Which makes the intensity and humility that you need to bring to the field every day— both from a mental and physical perspective — just unlike anything that you can really experience in U.S. developmental soccer.

That includes a dark lining of what a lot of pundits — us included — as well as many fans have said: There’s entitlement in the “Please don’t leave our youth club, best player” American soccer system.

Pulisic says it’s okay to stay home, and he doesn’t begrudge players that choice, but that he cannot fathom where he’d be without the growth he’s had at BVB.

He also lays out his feelings about the collapse, which was hardly his fault considering the defensive tactics of CONCACAF were to foul the heck out of the kid and dare anyone else to beat them (Spoiler alert…).

“And I won’t lie — I’ve been feeling pretty depressed this past month. The thought of having to wait four more years, just to get the taste of losing our last qualifier out of my mouth … just to find out if we’re going to the next World Cup? Man, that’s tough. Four years, you know? It feels like a lifetime.”

There’s a lot of young leadership in the American star, and it’s a shame — no hyperbole — that his international development won’t get the boon of his first World Cup. In fact, Pulisic may only get two or three depending on injuries now, and that’s absurd for a player already on pace to be one of the better players in Europe and perhaps the best in U.S. history (I know, I know, this is where naysayers want to say he’s being overhyped because it’s uncomfortable to acknowledge that a 19-year-old is literally one of the top performing talents in one of the Top Three leagues in the world. Be willing to be wrong. Have a strong take. This is ours).

USMNT players with most to gain in Portugal

Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaNov 13, 2017, 9:37 AM EST
Leave a comment

Attaching significant weight to the first friendly after a generation-punching defeat is a bit tricky, but the United States men’s national team Tuesday friendly against Portugal is an opportunity to bring some light to a dour fan base.

Not to mention the federation could use a fine “all’s not lost” 90 minutes or so following the failure to qualify for the 2018 World Cup.

[ MORE: Fekir to Arsenal? ]

For some players, it’s a last chance to make an improved impression on not Big Sam, not Big Sam, not Big Sam whoever might be thinking of leading this team in the future. For others, it’s an opportunity to state their claims to spot in the future while also getting some rare run in Europe, where scouts will certainly be checking out the brightest young Portuguese prospects as well.

Danny Williams (Huddersfield Town) — The 28-year-old center mid is getting regular run in the Premier League, and was criminally overlooked by Bruce Arena and Jurgen Klinsmann. While we can debate the merits of each staff’s wedding to Michael Bradley in the center of the park, there won’t be too much room for veterans in the young and promising center midfield pack moving forward.

And, in case you forgot, he’s not just a nasty tackling man:

The goalkeeper(s) — Bill Hamid (27 later this month) is the oldest of the bunch, but whoever earns the start for Dave Sarachan’s men has a chance and the opponent to demand a place in the team moving forward. While this could be the trio for some time aside from a Tim Howard testimonial or Brad Guzan renaissance, here’s a first chance to lay claim to the top spot.

Kelyn Rowe — Rowe had an outstanding Gold Cup, and Arena rewarded him by keeping him nowhere near the squad for the rest of his second tenure as USMNT bench boss. It’s not apple to apple, Rowe gets a look over Nagbe here, and has proven over time to be better at crossing and is dispossessed less. The diminutive 25-year-old is also one of the good guys off the field, and worthy of the chance.

Juan Agudelo — Rowe’s New England teammate is still just 24, but has wasted so many chances to become a big part of the USMNT. Sixteen of his 26 caps came before he turned 20. Here’s his timeline with the USMNT:

Nov. 2010 – Oct. 2011 — 16 caps, 2 goals, assist
Nov. 2011 – Oct. 2012 — No caps
Nov. 2012 – Jan. 2013 – 2 caps, 53 minutes, assist
Feb. 2013 – March 2015 – 1 cap, five minutes
April 2015 – June 2015 – 2 caps, assist
July 2015 – Oct. 2016 – No caps
Oct. 2016 – Feb. 2017 – 3 caps
March 2017 – June 2017 – No caps
July 2017 – Sept. 2017 – 3 caps
Sept. 2017 – present – No caps

At some point, the caps stop coming.